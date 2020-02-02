Take Your Power Back: Reconnect with the People You Cut Out of Your Life to Please Someone Else

In the previous video, I discussed the concept of dividing and conquering in a relationship and how we sometimes isolate ourselves from people we love because we’re in a relationship where the other person demands that we do so. This is a situation that may have started because your spouse or significant other would get angry when you would hang out with anyone but them. They may have experienced fear of abandonment or the desire for control anytime you would go out with, meet with, or get on the phone with someone you care about, and they may have gotten extremely angry. If you were out, your phone would be blowing up and you knew you would pay for going out with your friends, etc.

When we isolate ourselves and cut out friends and family members in specific relationships we tend to be lonely and unhappy. In this video, I explain how to get your friends and family back! It’s time to circle the wagons and feel more at peace. You cut these folks out to make your spouse happy and more secure, however, you realize you have given your freedom away. Time to get those people that care about you back in your life.

Photo: iStock