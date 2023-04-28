The Allure and Drawbacks to Fantasy Relationships

Dating apps are petri dishes for fantasy relationships today. Before meeting we draw conclusions from pictures, filling in the blanks with our minds’ own projections. When we read the other person’s texts, we imagine details that may not really be there.

People with insecure attachment styles may be more prone to developing these illusory connections, as there’s comfort to be found in the separation from reality. In texts and Instagram messages, you’re free to be your true self, safe from judgments, a revelation of flaws, and the potential for another person to reject you for them.

Olivia Laing, in her book The Lonely City, referenced “what is described in the German as Maskenfreiheit, the freedom conveyed by masks,” and pointed out that to “refuse scrutiny is to dodge the possibility of rejection.”

The downsides to involvement in a fantasy relationship are that it becomes hard to tell whether you’re genuinely interested in a person or more attracted to the idea of them. When the fantasy comes crashing down, disappointment sets in. There’s a feeling of time having been wasted.

The pain can feel just as real or pronounced as if the person had been an actual person in your life.

So, what steps can we take to keep ourselves from entangling in one?

Show “the real you” sooner rather than later.

Online profiles make it easier for people to project their preferences onto each other. Seeing only the person’s positive light – or their curated side, never their shadow – allows you to idealize them. It also gives you an illusion of spark that you might not feel once you actually meet.

For this reason, spend minimal time messaging. The sooner you can meet and gauge in-person connection, the better. Try to also align your profile as closely with reality possible. Perhaps minimize filters. Better they accept you are than under false pretenses only to reject you later on.

If distance or logistics prevents you from meeting immediately, then a phone call might help in the meantime, since voice plays a role in attraction.

And at least initially, try not to wait too long in between dates, and keep minimal contact in between. Lengthy contact gives too much time for the fantasy brain to gather fuel. You start to confuse the anticipation and the idealized version with what’s real.

Practice self-care to ground yourself in reality.

If your other needs aren’t met, you may be more likely to (unconsciously) turn to a fantasy relationship in attempt to meet them. For me the temptation to engage in one feels stronger the more time I spend scrolling social media.

It flares when the weather’s gloomy or when I haven’t been sleeping well.

It clouds my brain when I’ve been putting unhealthy foods into my body.

It shows its deceptively glittering face when my body’s been moving around too much. When it’s been scampering from place to place with insufficient time to rest.

The more grounded we feel in reality, the more we might find ourselves appreciating other people in their full complexity – and the less likely fantasy relationship mindset is to sweep us away.

Consider alcohol’s role.

Alcohol colludes with the part of the mind that idealizes people before truly knowing them (which leads to let-down later on, because what goes up must come down). It can obscure judgment. It can give you unrealistic rose-colored glasses. It can make you temporarily attracted to people you wouldn’t otherwise be attracted to. With sober eyes, we’re better at seeing people for who they are choosing to present as, rather than for who we want them to be.

So consider reducing your intake, at least in the beginning stages of relationship formation.

If you do end up becoming entangled in one regardless, treat the loss as you would any other.

The loss of a connection, any connection, hurts — even if it’s just the loss of hope for what you thought could one day be real. Acknowledge that and validate your feelings.

In the aftermath of a few I experienced, I’d ask myself, can a shattered hope really break a heart? Does a broken fantasy even count as real loss?

Yet I felt the loss acutely, as if the person had been an actual partner with whom I’d shared my day-to-day life. I went through the grieving process, vacillating between anger and depression and denial.

Even if it looked silly and meaningless to an onlooker, it didn’t feel that way in my heart. The connection had meant something to me, even if I never should have let it.

You are dealing with loss – of hope, of a blossoming connection, of what could have been. It’s important to pay that loss the proper mourning it calls for, so that you can move on from it when you’re meant to.

It’s within our power to gently disassemble the fantasy versions we inadvertently and perhaps unconsciously build of a person or relationship over time.

We can step out from the mind and into the present moment – where both reality and a lasting shot at relational fulfillment await.

