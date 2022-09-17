Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Sex & Relationships / The Go-giver Marriage and the 5 Secrets of Lasting Love

The Go-giver Marriage and the 5 Secrets of Lasting Love

How do the five secrets change marriages or any relationship for the better?

by Leave a Comment

Having written a book about the 5 Stages of Love and an article, “The 5 Love Secrets Your Therapist Never Told You About,” I was excited when a colleague told me about a new book coming out called The Go-Giver Marriage: A Little Story About the 5 Secrets to Lasting Love by John David Mann and Ana Gabriel Mann. They sent me their book and it was like nothing I had ever read. It’s not a marriage manual as much as it is magical mystery tour that took me on a journey that made me say, “Yes, this is really what it’s like to fall in love and then to be given the secrets of what it takes to have a love that lasts and gets better through time.”

I wanted to talk with them directly for one of my podcasts and had a number of questions I wanted to ask them:

  • The original Go-Giver books were wildly popular particularly among entrepreneurs and small business owners. What made you decide to write The Go-Giver Marriage?
  • What is the foundation of your “5 secrets to lasting love”? Where did they come from? How do you experience them in your own marriage?
  • How do the five secrets change marriages or any relationship for the better?
  • In the book you talk about “throwing out the scorecard” — what does that mean, and why is it so important?
  • Can you each tell us which of the “5 secrets to lasting love” is your favorite, and why?
  • In holding a spirit of generosity, how do you ensure you don’t lose yourself in the process of giving to the marriage?
  • Does the advice in your book apply only to married people, or can it apply to unmarried relationships too?
  • I’ve found that men often resist books on relationships or don’t think they would be for them. What would you say to the men watching this that might speak to their concerns?
  • What’s one simple thing people can get from your book that will make a difference in their relationship? 

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here, for the first time, is the full podcast interview with John and Ana Mann. Please let us know how you like it. If you found it helpful, I’ll plan to post other of our podcast interviews.

.

.

This post was previously published on menalive.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Jed Diamond Ph.D

Jed Diamond, Ph.D., is the Founder and Director of the MenAlive, a health program that helps men live long and well. Though focused on men’s health, MenAlive is also for women who care about the health of the men in their lives. Jed is the author of 17 books including his memoir, "My Distant Dad: Healing the Family Father Wound" (Lasting Impact Press, 2018). Jed's previous books include: The Enlightened Marriage: The 5 Transformative Stages of Relationships and Why the Best is Still to Come. Since its inception in 1992, he has been on the Board of Advisors of the Men’s Health Network.  He is also a member of the International Society of Men’s Health and a founding member of the American Society of Men’s Health. He blogs for the ThirdAge, Huffington Post, BeliefNet, Scribd, and other venues. He is the only male columnist who blogs for the National Association of Baby Boomer Women.His homepage is MenAlive.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x