The Go-giver Marriage and the 5 Secrets of Lasting Love

Having written a book about the 5 Stages of Love and an article, “The 5 Love Secrets Your Therapist Never Told You About,” I was excited when a colleague told me about a new book coming out called The Go-Giver Marriage: A Little Story About the 5 Secrets to Lasting Love by John David Mann and Ana Gabriel Mann. They sent me their book and it was like nothing I had ever read. It’s not a marriage manual as much as it is magical mystery tour that took me on a journey that made me say, “Yes, this is really what it’s like to fall in love and then to be given the secrets of what it takes to have a love that lasts and gets better through time.”

I wanted to talk with them directly for one of my podcasts and had a number of questions I wanted to ask them:

The original Go-Giver books were wildly popular particularly among entrepreneurs and small business owners. What made you decide to write The Go-Giver Marriage?

What is the foundation of your “5 secrets to lasting love”? Where did they come from? How do you experience them in your own marriage?

How do the five secrets change marriages or any relationship for the better?

In the book you talk about “throwing out the scorecard” — what does that mean, and why is it so important?

Can you each tell us which of the “5 secrets to lasting love” is your favorite, and why?

In holding a spirit of generosity, how do you ensure you don’t lose yourself in the process of giving to the marriage?

Does the advice in your book apply only to married people, or can it apply to unmarried relationships too?

I’ve found that men often resist books on relationships or don’t think they would be for them. What would you say to the men watching this that might speak to their concerns?

What’s one simple thing people can get from your book that will make a difference in their relationship?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here, for the first time, is the full podcast interview with John and Ana Mann. Please let us know how you like it. If you found it helpful, I’ll plan to post other of our podcast interviews.

.

.

—

This post was previously published on menalive.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock