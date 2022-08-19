The Secret To Being Great in Bed [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

taking yourself seriously is not a great

place to come from in having great

sex people’s best sexual selves come out

when they’re confident

okay question three what is one thing we

like about our sex life

i think that’s a nice question

is and what’s the intention behind this

question steve

tammy nelson a sex therapist uh believes

it’s more effective to focus on what’s

working if you’re in a sexual rut she

says you don’t change your sex life by

saying i hate it when you go to the left

you say i love it when you go to the

right

she encourages people in relationships

to name one thing they appreciate about

their sex life could be something they

did 20 years ago could be a subtle

gesture how one partner touches the

other’s face not sure why they use that

example

um focusing on those moments can help

you reignite erotic energy dr nelson

says

so this is this question is happening

under the assumption that

you are not having a good sex life

presumably no it does it doesn’t have to

be because if even if you were just

talking with your partner

about things you enjoyed about each

other sexually that would be

erotic and fun and you’d kind of go oh

we really appreciate that we’re having

like oh we are we had we do have a

really good sex life i what i will say

with this is in general whether you’re

in a relationship or seeing someone

i think

to point out the things that you enjoy

in the relationship whether they be

physical

or

acts of kindness or just things you

really like about them

why are you looking at me like that

um

i think that’s a really good thing to do

i think it’s actually it reinforces

uh the other person feeling

valued

and it also kind of gives you a nice

barometer especially when you’re getting

to know each other as to what the other

person is enjoying about the connection

i think it’s lovely this is one of my

strongest beliefs is that people are not

specific enough about what they like

about their partners or their friends

and people really really appreciate

specificity about what you liked the

other day in the bedroom what you found

really sexy something they did something

you like about them something that

turned you on

it’s just like massively

beneficial to every part of the

relationship why are you all giggling

like school children i’m talking about

something here no she’s laughing because

i’m smiling but i was only smiling

before just because

it was funny to me that this is now the

first point at which audrey has decided

not to get personal

whoa yeah yeah

it’s just she got all shy on this one

she was really ready to

she’s really ready to to

uh

run her mouth when it came to the

washing

but all of a sudden now she’s gone quiet

on the personal front no i said it was

nice

very specific

i uh i think look that people’s sex

lives is one of the most

it’s one of the areas where the ego is

most sensitive

and so approaching it from a positive

point of view

as a way to build on success rather than

start from a place of failure

is

important because we are fragile in that

area

if we start in with here’s what i don’t

like about what you’re doing

or i

i like this but you’ve never done it to

me

that those are not phrases anyone wants

to hear in that context so yes i i agree

with this one and i think that saying

what you really like about your sex life

is a great thing to do before talking

about something that you would like to

try or something you might like

to adjust

um or or do differently so yes i’m

in favor of this one and this is

something that you can probably even in

early dating right it’s something it’s a

it’s an easy win to get where it’s like

you’re starting to learn each other and

if something goes well you should sort

of celebrate that a little bit and just

try to like double down on what’s going

well i agree that people’s best sexual

selves come out when they’re confident

if you’re feeling confident then you

start to you know if you think about it

taking yourself seriously is not a great

place to come from in having great

sex

then you’re treading on eggshells you’re

trying to

you’re like

um

it’s like the ultimate act of ego is i

take myself really seriously and i don’t

want to be criticized and i don’t want

to be

seen as bad at this and now i’m trying

to get everything right and you’re very

fragile in that state if you’re feeling

confident you play it’s one of the

reasons that when people take themselves

too seriously they’re really bad at

flirting

is it’s not a free place to operate from

so when you’re giving someone a

compliment in the bedroom especially in

early dating if you’re just starting to

be intimate with someone

saying things that build the other

person’s confidence is actually a way to

make them come out of their shell more

make them more playful

which is all going to add to the

experience that the two of you have you

it should be in our interests

to make the other person feel confident

when they are in our presence

