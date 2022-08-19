The Secret To Being Great in Bed [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
taking yourself seriously is not a great
0:03
place to come from in having great
0:05
sex people’s best sexual selves come out
0:09
when they’re confident
0:10
[Music]
0:14
okay question three what is one thing we
0:17
like about our sex life
0:20
i think that’s a nice question
0:22
is and what’s the intention behind this
0:24
question steve
0:25
tammy nelson a sex therapist uh believes
0:28
it’s more effective to focus on what’s
0:30
working if you’re in a sexual rut she
0:33
says you don’t change your sex life by
0:35
saying i hate it when you go to the left
0:37
you say i love it when you go to the
0:39
right
0:40
she encourages people in relationships
0:43
to name one thing they appreciate about
0:45
their sex life could be something they
0:47
did 20 years ago could be a subtle
0:49
gesture how one partner touches the
0:51
other’s face not sure why they use that
0:53
example
0:54
um focusing on those moments can help
0:57
you reignite erotic energy dr nelson
1:00
says
1:01
so this is this question is happening
1:04
under the assumption that
1:06
you are not having a good sex life
1:09
presumably no it does it doesn’t have to
1:11
be because if even if you were just
1:13
talking with your partner
1:15
about things you enjoyed about each
1:17
other sexually that would be
1:19
erotic and fun and you’d kind of go oh
1:21
we really appreciate that we’re having
1:23
like oh we are we had we do have a
1:25
really good sex life i what i will say
1:27
with this is in general whether you’re
1:29
in a relationship or seeing someone
1:31
i think
1:33
to point out the things that you enjoy
1:35
in the relationship whether they be
1:36
physical
1:37
or
1:38
acts of kindness or just things you
1:40
really like about them
1:42
why are you looking at me like that
1:44
um
1:45
i think that’s a really good thing to do
1:47
i think it’s actually it reinforces
1:49
uh the other person feeling
1:51
valued
1:53
and it also kind of gives you a nice
1:55
barometer especially when you’re getting
1:56
to know each other as to what the other
1:57
person is enjoying about the connection
2:00
i think it’s lovely this is one of my
2:02
strongest beliefs is that people are not
2:04
specific enough about what they like
2:06
about their partners or their friends
2:09
and people really really appreciate
2:11
specificity about what you liked the
2:15
other day in the bedroom what you found
2:17
really sexy something they did something
2:19
you like about them something that
2:21
turned you on
2:22
it’s just like massively
2:24
beneficial to every part of the
2:26
relationship why are you all giggling
2:28
like school children i’m talking about
2:30
something here no she’s laughing because
2:32
i’m smiling but i was only smiling
2:34
before just because
2:36
it was funny to me that this is now the
2:38
first point at which audrey has decided
2:40
not to get personal
2:43
whoa yeah yeah
2:45
it’s just she got all shy on this one
2:47
she was really ready to
2:48
she’s really ready to to
2:51
uh
2:52
run her mouth when it came to the
2:53
washing
2:55
but all of a sudden now she’s gone quiet
2:58
on the personal front no i said it was
2:59
nice
3:00
[Laughter]
3:03
very specific
3:04
i uh i think look that people’s sex
3:06
lives is one of the most
3:09
it’s one of the areas where the ego is
3:11
most sensitive
3:14
and so approaching it from a positive
3:17
point of view
3:19
as a way to build on success rather than
3:22
start from a place of failure
3:25
is
3:26
important because we are fragile in that
3:28
area
3:29
if we start in with here’s what i don’t
3:32
like about what you’re doing
3:34
or i
3:35
i like this but you’ve never done it to
3:37
me
3:38
that those are not phrases anyone wants
3:41
to hear in that context so yes i i agree
3:45
with this one and i think that saying
3:48
what you really like about your sex life
3:51
is a great thing to do before talking
3:54
about something that you would like to
3:56
try or something you might like
3:58
to adjust
4:00
um or or do differently so yes i’m
4:05
in favor of this one and this is
4:06
something that you can probably even in
4:08
early dating right it’s something it’s a
4:10
it’s an easy win to get where it’s like
4:13
you’re starting to learn each other and
4:16
if something goes well you should sort
4:17
of celebrate that a little bit and just
4:19
try to like double down on what’s going
4:21
well i agree that people’s best sexual
4:24
selves come out when they’re confident
4:27
if you’re feeling confident then you
4:30
start to you know if you think about it
4:33
5:03
taking yourself seriously is not a great
5:06
place to come from in having great
5:09
sex
5:10
then you’re treading on eggshells you’re
5:12
trying to
5:13
you’re like
5:15
um
5:16
it’s like the ultimate act of ego is i
5:18
take myself really seriously and i don’t
5:20
want to be criticized and i don’t want
5:21
to be
5:22
seen as bad at this and now i’m trying
5:24
to get everything right and you’re very
5:26
fragile in that state if you’re feeling
5:29
confident you play it’s one of the
5:31
reasons that when people take themselves
5:33
too seriously they’re really bad at
5:35
flirting
5:37
is it’s not a free place to operate from
5:40
so when you’re giving someone a
5:42
compliment in the bedroom especially in
5:44
early dating if you’re just starting to
5:46
be intimate with someone
5:48
saying things that build the other
5:50
person’s confidence is actually a way to
5:52
make them come out of their shell more
5:55
make them more playful
5:58
which is all going to add to the
6:00
experience that the two of you have you
6:02
it should be in our interests
6:05
to make the other person feel confident
6:07
when they are in our presence
