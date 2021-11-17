Timing Is Everything: When Should Couples in Conflict Seek Counseling?

When Glen, 53, and Susan, 49, arrived for our first couples counseling session, they both appeared guarded and uncertain about the prospects of saving their twenty-five-year marriage. And since their younger daughter left for college last year, and Susan launched a new business, they reported an increase in conflict and feelings of disappointment with their relationship.

Glen reflects: “It may be too late to save our marriage because we have the same arguments over and over again. Susan is often preoccupied with her new business and pushes me away. The when I feel rejected by her, I say regrettable things and we argue. I’m not sure you can help us to get back on track.”

During our first two sessions, I explained to Glen and Susan that married couples go through several stages in their relationship and that they seem to be having difficulty integrating recent changes. For instance, many couples report that both having an empty nest and job stress can increase the conflict in their relationship. I also enlightened them about the research done by marriage expert, Dr. John M. Gottman Ph.D., who demonstrated that conflict is a normal part of marriage and learning to manage it in counseling sessions can help to create a stronger marital bond.

In his best-selling book The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, Gottman, describes “marital masters” as “folks who are so good at handling conflict that they make marital squabbles look like fun.” Gottman has published groundbreaking studies showing measurable differences between couples whose marriages were happy and those headed for misery and/or divorce court. In his book The Relationship Cure, he writes: “It’s not that these couples don’t get mad or disagree. It’s that when they disagree, they’re able to stay connected and engaged with each other. Rather than becoming defensive and hurtful, they pepper their disputes with flashes of affection, intense interest, and mutual respect.”

In any relationship, fostering an open dialogue, being able to use self-reflection, and allowing the wisdom gained from experience to inform the developing of one’s emotional intelligence, will support growth and help prevent conflict. However, counseling can help many couples overcome a gridlock, which is a situation that occurs when perpetual conflicts go unresolved and we get stuck in negative patterns of relating. For instance, Glen and Susan were trapped in a distancer-pursuer pattern – a tug-of-war where one person actively tries to change the other person, and the other resists it.

For couples who are stuck in a gridlock or who have delayed seeking counseling, the way in which they frame couples counseling is critical to creating an environment in which working with a therapist can represent promise rather than pessimism. As a result, it’s important for me to explain to couples, like Glen and Susan, that there are many benefits of couples counseling.

How can marriage counseling help couples?

A motivated couple can begin to explore their problems from a new perspective.

They can learn new ways to recognize and manage conflicts as a result of the tools provided by the therapist.

Partners can improve communication that may have eroded the quality of their interactions. It’s common for couples to reach an impasse and lose the ability to be vulnerable and trusting of one another.

It can provide “neutral territory” to help couples work through tough issues or to put aside “baggage” that prevents the couple from moving on.

Couples can decide to rebuild their marriage and make a renewed commitment, or clarify the reasons why they need to separate or end the marriage.

When Is It Too Late to Seek Counseling?

It makes sense that the longer a distressed couple wait to seek assistance, the more deeply entrenched the communication problems, and the more resistant to treatment. John Gottman claims that the average couple who has experienced marital difficulties has been experiencing them for over six years. In many cases, people lose their motivation to stay in an unhappy marriage. Early detection is a big plus.

In fact, the two factors that can determine the effectiveness of marriage counseling are the motivation level of both partners and the timing. For some couples, marriage counseling is really divorce counseling because they’ve already thrown in the towel. For instance, one or both partners may have already decided to end the marriage and they use the counseling as a way to announce this to their partner.

But for most couples who can hold onto some optimism and are willing to put in the effort, couples counseling can help them overcome a gridlock and renew their commitment to each other.

In a new article for The Gottman Institute’s website, therapist Terri A. Ammirati, probes a question common to so many couples: When is it a good time to seek counseling? For so many, therapy is viewed as a last resort, and perhaps even as some sort of confirmation that their relationship is destined to fail.

But rather than viewing couples counseling as a negative experience or a sign or an inevitable split, Ammirati uses a simple but effective analogy, asking readers and prospective clients alike “Do you ignore small fires in your home and only call 911 when your house is about to burn to the ground?” The answer is obvious. As Ammirati puts it: “Just as we are quick to call the fire department, we should call for help early, rather than let hotspots get out of control.”

In the article, Ammirati outlines seven “telltale signs your relationship needs couples counseling.” By providing a relatable roadmap to couples, she arms them with both awareness and a sense that so many of the rifts in a relationship are as common as they are concerning.

Among her seven signs that a couple should seek counseling, Ammirati identifies several issues that arise out of problems of communication and loss physical intimacy. In analyzing a couples’ style of communication, she notes that “constant criticism” and a partnership where being “contemptuous is the norm” is an obvious indicator that a couple should seek counseling.

Ammirati also advises that partners who have grown physically or emotionally distant are likely to benefit that the dialogue couples counseling fosters. Likewise, if one partner or another is experiencing “negative thoughts [about their partner] that override the positive,” or “fantasizing escape” by imagining what life would be like without their partner, a couple should aim to address those issues in therapy and, to use Ammirati’s earlier analogy, put out the fire before it spreads.

And rather than being a sign of failure, couples counseling should be treated as a tool to nurture a partnership, no matter the nature or urgency of the problems that exist in your relationship. Whatever you do, never wait. Postponing getting help is never the answer. It won’t help you overcome a gridlock or mend your marriage when the flames of conflict are so powerful, they seem insurmountable.

