We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Sex & Relationships /  Toxic Relationships, Codependency, and Your Loss of Identity

 Toxic Relationships, Codependency, and Your Loss of Identity

First you need to know yourself.

by

Most of us were raised to believe that our value is derived from helping others, what we do for others, and what we give them. But really, our value is not directly related to what we do, our value comes from within. Our parents taught us a flawed way of thinking based on the flawed way of thinking their parents were taught. Many of us were never told that we have innate value within ourselves. Yes, it is nice and right to do good by others, but it doesn’t define our value. We define our value on our own. It is separate from what we do, the title at work we have, the car we drive, the house we live in, etc.

Getting to know ourselves is one of the most difficult things most of us will ever do, and many of us will never walk that path because we don’t know that we need to or out of fear of what we will find. Usually, when we are alone we think about how bored we are, how isolated, and how sad we feel. As we sit on the couch in isolation with self, we don’t ever think about our value as a soul/human. We haven’t gotten to know ourselves, we haven’t even thought about getting to know ourselves, much less being a friend to ourselves. Instead, we find ourselves waiting for the phone to ring, hoping someone will text us and get us out of your misery. This lack of self-knowledge leaves us susceptible to toxic relationships.

In this video, I explain how to get to know yourself. Getting to know yourself helps you to overcome the loss of identity, it helps you to begin to combat your codependent tendencies and ultimately helps you to see toxic relationships clearly and ultimately avoid/end them for good. Don’t miss my discussion on the non-negotiables in a relationship and how that works to safeguard you and create honest and true boundaries within all of your relationships. This video will also help you to understand the personal choices that you can take today to strengthen you and your personal power.

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

