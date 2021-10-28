Get Daily Email
Home / Sex & Relationships / Unsure if the Person You’re Dating Is Right for You? Watch This [Video]

Unsure if the Person You’re Dating Is Right for You? Watch This [Video]

If you find you fall in love too quickly or feel you never fall in love, this clip explains why either extreme might be preventing you from finding a relationship.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

If you find you fall in love too quickly or feel you NEVER fall in love, this clip explains why either extreme might be preventing you from finding a relationship.

Whether you want to stop chasing perfection or need to slow down and enjoy gradually getting to know someone new, it is possible to get out of your usual pattern (and enjoy the process!)

If you want to learn how you can build momentum in your relationship at any stage, I have a guide with 67 counter intuitive text messages that can help. Go to MomentumTexts.com to download your copy.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
when you
00:01
are
00:02
actually ready to know who someone is
00:07
and to
00:08
and to sort through that
00:10
i don’t mean sort through if they bring
00:12
you immense trauma and
00:14
toxicity and all of that’s not your job
00:16
to sort through that but i mean
00:18
to to you know that
00:22
that gradual illuminating of who we are
00:26
that happens when you actually take time
00:28
with someone to get to know them and
00:30
they get to know you
00:32
and you know sometimes there are things
00:34
where you’re like
00:36
don’t love that
00:39
don’t love that
00:40
but but you see that the raw materials
00:43
that they have are actually very very
00:45
good
00:46
they’re quite beautiful
00:49
again i’m not saying there’s a giant red
00:51
flag that gets thrown up but you say but
00:54
they’re really attractive and we have
00:55
great chemistry
00:57
i’m not saying that i’m saying when you
00:59
can see that someone’s who they are as a
01:01
human being and the kind of teammate
01:03
they would be is really solid
01:07
and and then it’s the business of
01:10
of knowing what you’re willing to make
01:12
peace with
01:14
and of course
01:15
we always
01:17
we we tend to forget this someone else
01:19
is going to have to make peace with
01:20
certain parts of us
01:22
right
01:24
we don’t we don’t come perfect the
01:27
friend of mine
01:28
in london
01:30
went through the thing you know where he
01:33
his mom he kept leaving relationships
01:35
over and over and over again and his mom
01:36
said to him you
01:38
know what’s going on he said i just i
01:41
feel like you know there’s always
01:43
something better there’s always i
01:45
there’s that you know there’s more
01:46
there’s i i shouldn’t have to settle
01:48
that i could get everything in one
01:50
person and she said
01:52
i i hate to be the one to break it to
01:53
you
01:54
but you’re not perfect
01:58
what you’re asking for right now you’re
02:00
not bringing
02:03
and
02:05
and so i think that there’s a
02:08
when people fall in love too quickly
02:12
i often think they’re not ready
02:14
and when people
02:15
never fall in love
02:18
i often think they’re not ready
02:20
both can be true
02:22
because if we never fall if we never
02:24
like anybody it’s almost
02:26
we’re discounting people all the time
02:29
on on
02:30
on things that we perhaps shouldn’t be
02:31
discounting them on
02:33
assuming we’re in the dating game you
02:35
know if we if we’re meeting one person a
02:37
year
02:38
then it come everybody is in a great
02:41
sample group
02:43
but if you are in the process of meeting
02:45
people dating
02:47
getting to know
02:48
people
02:50
we
02:51
you know there’s there really is
02:55
there’s beauty in people
02:57
there’s beauty in people and people come
02:59
alive when they feel
03:01
seen and understood and not judged
03:21
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

