Unsure if the Person You’re Dating Is Right for You? Watch This [Video]

If you find you fall in love too quickly or feel you NEVER fall in love, this clip explains why either extreme might be preventing you from finding a relationship.

Whether you want to stop chasing perfection or need to slow down and enjoy gradually getting to know someone new, it is possible to get out of your usual pattern (and enjoy the process!)

00:00 when you

00:01 are

00:02 actually ready to know who someone is

00:07 and to

00:08 and to sort through that

00:10 i don’t mean sort through if they bring

00:12 you immense trauma and

00:14 toxicity and all of that’s not your job

00:16 to sort through that but i mean

00:18 to to you know that

00:22 that gradual illuminating of who we are

00:26 that happens when you actually take time

00:28 with someone to get to know them and

00:30 they get to know you

00:32 and you know sometimes there are things

00:34 where you’re like

00:36 don’t love that

00:39 don’t love that

00:40 but but you see that the raw materials

00:43 that they have are actually very very

00:45 good

00:46 they’re quite beautiful

00:49 again i’m not saying there’s a giant red

00:51 flag that gets thrown up but you say but

00:54 they’re really attractive and we have

00:55 great chemistry

00:57 i’m not saying that i’m saying when you

00:59 can see that someone’s who they are as a

01:01 human being and the kind of teammate

01:03 they would be is really solid

01:07 and and then it’s the business of

01:10 of knowing what you’re willing to make

01:12 peace with

01:14 and of course

01:15 we always

01:17 we we tend to forget this someone else

01:19 is going to have to make peace with

01:20 certain parts of us

01:22 right

01:24 we don’t we don’t come perfect the

01:27 friend of mine

01:28 in london

01:30 went through the thing you know where he

01:33 his mom he kept leaving relationships

01:35 over and over and over again and his mom

01:36 said to him you

01:38 know what’s going on he said i just i

01:41 feel like you know there’s always

01:43 something better there’s always i

01:45 there’s that you know there’s more

01:46 there’s i i shouldn’t have to settle

01:48 that i could get everything in one

01:50 person and she said

01:52 i i hate to be the one to break it to

01:53 you

01:54 but you’re not perfect

01:58 what you’re asking for right now you’re

02:00 not bringing

02:03 and

02:05 and so i think that there’s a

02:08 when people fall in love too quickly

02:12 i often think they’re not ready

02:14 and when people

02:15 never fall in love

02:18 i often think they’re not ready

02:20 both can be true

02:22 because if we never fall if we never

02:24 like anybody it’s almost

02:26 we’re discounting people all the time

02:29 on on

02:30 on things that we perhaps shouldn’t be

02:31 discounting them on

02:33 assuming we’re in the dating game you

02:35 know if we if we’re meeting one person a

02:37 year

02:38 then it come everybody is in a great

02:41 sample group

02:43 but if you are in the process of meeting

02:45 people dating

02:47 getting to know

02:48 people

02:50 we

02:51 you know there’s there really is

02:55 there’s beauty in people

02:57 there’s beauty in people and people come

02:59 alive when they feel

03:01 seen and understood and not judged

03:21 you

