We’re Mean to Each Other and We Don’t Know How to Stop

Remember that loving relationship you once had? You smiled at each other, said nice things, went out of your way to make each other happy. Now it seems like an endless cycle of biting comments, irritation, and even sarcastic or cruel remarks. What happened?

Every couple has arguments. It’s even possible in long-term relationship for there to be times when you don’t like each other very much. But a constant trade of put-downs and sharp remarks isn’t healthy for either one of you or the people around you, especially if there are children in your lives.

The problem many couples encounter is that once this cycle starts it can be hard to break. Partners can become stubborn or feel like being the first to offer a kind word is showing weakness. And if each of you is operating in a “show no weakness” mode then the hurling of insults and barbs won’t stop.

The result?

An unhappy couple in danger of losing the love they once shared as they each remain in a defensive stance, waiting for the next painful comment to come.

Sound like a good time? No? Okay, but does it sound like anyone you know? If so, read on.

How The Cycle of Meanness Starts

Let’s first clarify that there’s a difference between arguing and being mean. All couples argue, and these arguments and disagreements can be part of a healthy and mature relationship – as long as they’re done with a certain amount of respect and resolved.

When these fights fail to end in resolution, resentment can build. This is one way prolonged mean or cruel behavior can begin.

When pain sits like an open wound within a partner it can make that person defensive and angry as they try to protect themselves from further injury. This means rather than being ready to make-up, they stay in a ready to strike mode. This allows a volley of meanness to begin at any moment as one partner strikes and then other strikes back.

Another way this cycle can begin is through a lack of communication. It may not have anything to do with arguing per se’, but rather with the inability for partners to listen to one another and show the respect and love that should be present in a healthy relationship.

After a period of not feeling heard, respected, or even loved, a partner may start behaving in a mean way out of anger or simply to elicit a response. This can cause the other person to respond in kind, and the cycle begins.

Different Types of Mean

Does being mean to each other always involve yelling or insults? No, not necessarily. There are a few different ways this cycle of meanness can manifest.

• Wall of Silence. Instead of engaging in cruel commentary, partners freeze each other out through silence or ignoring one another.

• Sarcasm. People often mistake sarcasm for humor, but sarcasm is just thinly veiled anger. Because comments are made in a way that can seem funny, sarcasm is often used in social situations or to offer deniability of behavior. “What? I was just joking – you should develop a thicker skin,” is the sentiment that is generally expressed when a person is called out on cruelly sarcastic remarks.

• Apathy. “Do what you want – I don’t care.” Sound familiar? Apathy can be particularly difficult to deal with because it’s one slight step away from being completely disengaged in the relationship. Apathy is often accompanied by statements like, “I’m done.”

• Verbal aggression. This is what we often think of when we hear about people being mean to each other. Verbal assaults through insults or demeaning remarks can rise to the level of verbal abuse if left unchecked.

It doesn’t matter which of these is being used in a cycle of meanness, none of them are healthy or conducive to a happy, long-term relationship.

Breaking the Cycle Isn’t Weak

If you and your partner have fallen into this cycle you have two options:

1. Break the cycle

2. Remain unhappy

The choice seems clear.

Being the one to break the cycle can be hard though. There can be a feeling of “giving in” or “caving” when you raise the flag in an effort to make a change, even if it’s a positive change. This isn’t weakness, however. It’s actually a show of strength and emotional maturity. The reason it feels so uncomfortable is because it also creates vulnerability.

So, where do you start? Consider the tips below for ways to break the cycle of meanness.

• Make a small, positive effort. If your partner is accustomed to being defensive and ready to strike, you’ll need to do something positive that begins to break down their barrier and allows you to begin a conversation. This doesn’t have to be a grand effort – it can be small. Consider making their favorite meal, getting a card that expresses positive feelings, sending flowers, or any other effort that you know they’ll appreciate and will get their attention in a positive way.

• Be open about how you feel. Once you have their attention, be ready to be open about what you want, such as to find a way to treat each other better and take your relationship back to a happier place.

• Ask your partner what they want. This process shouldn’t be one-sided and isn’t all on you. In fact, it’s possible that you’re in this situation in part because your partner hasn’t felt heard. Make sure you give them an opportunity to talk and express what they’d like to see happen.

• Look for agreement on culpability. No one gets to claim the high road here, situations like this are the fault of both of you. So, in order to move forward you each need to take responsibility for your role in getting to this point.

• Make a plan for change. Because you are both at fault, you both need to make changes. Being specific about what changes need to be made is an important part of making them happen. Simply saying, “I’ll be nicer” is too vague and to hard gauge. What’s “nicer” to one may not be viewed the same way by the other. So, be specific about what you’ll each do to make things better.

The next question you may have is, “What if this doesn’t work?” My answer? It may not right away, and you need to be prepared for that.

Depending upon the length of time this cycle has been going on it might be hard to break, and you may find yourselves falling back into your old, bad habits. In this case you’ll each need to be prepared to start over again with the process of breaking the cycle.

It should be noted that some couples may need the help of a counselor to really make the permanent changes that are needed, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try on your own first. With the right motivation and effort by each of you, the cycle of meanness can be broken and become part of your past.

—

Photo: Shutterstock