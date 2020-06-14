When Your Ex Becomes a Stranger — You’ve Moved On

Breaking up sucks. It is a process filled with uncomfortable emotions and painful conversations. The more toxic the relationship, the more painful the process of recovery can be. When you are in the middle of the pain you just beg for it to be over. You beg for a sign that you have moved forward.

Whereas, everyone’s healing process takes a different amount of time, there is a step in the process that tells you that you have moved forward… when the person you loved becomes a stranger.

It is often said that the opposite of love is not hate but indifference. I wholeheartedly agree with this statement. Love and hate are actually two sides of the same emotion. When a stranger offends you, you might momentarily be angry but people rarely harbor hatred towards those they do not love. Hatred comes from being hurt by someone you love, trust, or admire. The more you love a person the more hatred you may have when they hurt you. Sometimes the hurt results in us actually hating the person but more often than not, the hatred is actually towards their actions — its just easier to direct it towards that person.

Hatred can be an all consuming feeling. Hating someone requires so much emotional energy because it is fight against love. When we are deeply hurt by someone near to us we use hatred to suppress, ignore, and rid ourselves of the emotionally loving attachment that we had for that person. Hating someone’s actions is a healthy step in healing a heartbreak, but hatred does not mean you are over them — just the opposite.

When we harbor hatred towards a person we are still holding on to a piece of them and inadvertently giving them an element of control over our emotions and actions. Hatred does not allows us to be free after a breakup, rather it tethers us to misplaced hopes and desires.

So, if you really want to get over your ex and you just can’t seem to let go and move forward with confidence… Do you hate them? If the answer is yes, you have some more work to do. Like I said, momentary hatred is not bad. It can serve to help sever ties and free people from bad relationships. But hatred is not moving on — indifference is.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Often hatred is a mask for other emotions we feel towards someone. In many ways hatred is easier to deal with than hope, sadness, or even love, because it gives us a sense of power over another. It helps us to feel like we are superior to the person who hurt us, when in reality it brings to their level or even lower.

Indifference is the key to moving on because it means that your partner no longer has an influence on your emotions and actions and in essence they are no longer a part of your life. Yes, you might still have to interact with them but you are no longer sharing in the highs and lows of life and in each others’ dreams and desires. They become a stranger. People don’t generally share personal elements of their life with someone they don’t know. You are indifferent towards their opinion of you and their actions don’t affect you or your future. When this scenario can be used to describe your standing with your ex — you’ve moved on.

The steps to indifference are intentionality and time. Time alone does not bring healing but it is a necessary part of the process. At the beginning of a hurtful breakup the hatred will be the strongest, because the presences of love has not had time to dissipate.

Some people reach a stage of indifference (or avoidance) before the breakup occurs. They have let their love fade with time. But sometimes, breakups are one-sided or sudden, leaving intensely confusing emotions. The love is still present, which exacerbates the anger over the other’s actions and the entire situation. In these circumstances, taking time to heal and let the love fade after the breakup is necessary to reach indifference.

The other key is intentionality. Letting go of anger is not easy. Being angry is easier than being sad and can often be empowering, but only for a moment. Address that you have been hurt. Be angry at the person that hurt you but then stop focusing on them. Focus on that which is life-giving to you.

For me, hiking and helping others was the only way to let go of the anger. I had to focus on something that brought me joy but that also reminded me that this world is full of things that are far bigger than me and my problems. I had to choose to change my perspective. And this was a daily choice. But this intentional choice, with time, became second nature and without realizing it, I didn’t know my ex anymore. We had once shared so much but he was a stranger now — I had moved on. This isn’t to say that I don’t have any care for him or his well-being it just means that his actions don’t affect me anymore than those of a stranger at a local coffee shop.

—

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.



—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Lexie Barnhorn on Unsplash