“You Need To Be Happy Alone Before You Date”… Truth or Myth? [Video]

do you think it’s possible to start

healthy relationships while working on

yourself as an individual like what are

your thoughts and advice on that 100

yeah 100

i i actually i really don’t like the

idea that we have to be completely happy

and

enlightened and have everything figured

out and that’s when the right person

comes along i think that’s nonsense i

you know who even is that who is that

who is that and by the way half the time

when it’s someone saying you need to be

happy with you

first when it’s someone saying that half

the time is some person who’s married

who

definitely wasn’t in that place when

they met their spouse

so it’s there’s something deeply

hypocritical

about it we are always working on

something we’re always going through

some new problems some new stage in our

life that we weren’t ready for

and

we are going to do an awful lot of

healing with the right person in fact i

would argue that the right person is

partly defined by the person that

is the greatest catalyst for that

healing

someone who when they come along you

find that

your your

traumas to use that word again or your

insecurities or your

the things that you normally struggle

with are not

unnecessarily aggravated

by that person but

actually you you can begin to heal with

that person you can be soothed

with that person in a way that maybe you

haven’t been able to be in the past and

because you’re with someone where

there’s a real safe environment that’s

created for growth and for healing

you you kind of relax you drop your

shoulders you’re not holding on so tight

and you you start to become more of of

who you can be

so i i prefer rather than thinking we

have to be happy before we find someone

i prefer the idea that we have to get

to we have to be happy enough

before we meet someone happy enough is a

much better phrase and it’s a much more

attainable

goal

you know

way less intimidating than being happy

uh you know happy is hard and and i know

it can be simple it can sometimes feel

easy but often happy feels really really

hard what i prefer to think is

when you when you’re happy enough it

means i’m happy enough i’m not my life’s

not perfect and i might not be truly

happy all the time but i’m happy enough

with the way my life is today and with

who i am today

that if someone comes along and they

don’t treat me right and they can’t they

don’t make me happy

i

can walk away i know how to say no to

the wrong thing happy enough also means

that when i find the right thing

i am happy enough to enjoy it without

living in constant

existential anxiety that it’s going to

go away and if it goes away

i’ll

die i’ll i’ll i won’t be able to survive

happy enough means that we are robust

as ourselves in our life today

in a way that

allows us to go and

meet the world in our love lives in a

strong and

um

in a strong way that

that means we’re not constantly about to

to go to pieces or say yes to something

that’s going to be

bad for us long term

you

