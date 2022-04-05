“You Need To Be Happy Alone Before You Date”… Truth or Myth? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
do you think it’s possible to start
0:01
healthy relationships while working on
0:03
yourself as an individual like what are
0:05
your thoughts and advice on that 100
0:09
yeah 100
0:11
i i actually i really don’t like the
0:14
idea that we have to be completely happy
0:17
and
0:18
enlightened and have everything figured
0:20
out and that’s when the right person
0:22
comes along i think that’s nonsense i
0:25
you know who even is that who is that
0:28
who is that and by the way half the time
0:30
when it’s someone saying you need to be
0:32
happy with you
0:33
first when it’s someone saying that half
0:36
the time is some person who’s married
0:38
who
0:39
definitely wasn’t in that place when
0:41
they met their spouse
0:43
so it’s there’s something deeply
0:44
hypocritical
0:46
about it we are always working on
0:48
something we’re always going through
0:49
some new problems some new stage in our
0:52
life that we weren’t ready for
0:54
and
0:55
we are going to do an awful lot of
0:57
healing with the right person in fact i
0:59
would argue that the right person is
1:01
partly defined by the person that
1:04
is the greatest catalyst for that
1:06
healing
1:07
someone who when they come along you
1:09
find that
1:10
your your
1:13
traumas to use that word again or your
1:16
insecurities or your
1:21
the things that you normally struggle
1:22
with are not
1:24
unnecessarily aggravated
1:27
by that person but
1:29
actually you you can begin to heal with
1:32
that person you can be soothed
1:34
with that person in a way that maybe you
1:36
haven’t been able to be in the past and
1:39
because you’re with someone where
1:41
there’s a real safe environment that’s
1:43
created for growth and for healing
1:48
you you kind of relax you drop your
1:51
shoulders you’re not holding on so tight
1:53
and you you start to become more of of
1:56
who you can be
1:58
so i i prefer rather than thinking we
2:00
have to be happy before we find someone
2:02
i prefer the idea that we have to get
2:05
to we have to be happy enough
2:08
before we meet someone happy enough is a
2:11
much better phrase and it’s a much more
2:13
attainable
2:15
goal
2:16
you know
2:18
way less intimidating than being happy
2:20
uh you know happy is hard and and i know
2:23
it can be simple it can sometimes feel
2:25
easy but often happy feels really really
2:28
hard what i prefer to think is
2:31
when you when you’re happy enough it
2:33
means i’m happy enough i’m not my life’s
2:36
not perfect and i might not be truly
2:39
happy all the time but i’m happy enough
2:42
with the way my life is today and with
2:44
who i am today
2:46
that if someone comes along and they
2:48
don’t treat me right and they can’t they
2:51
don’t make me happy
2:53
i
2:54
can walk away i know how to say no to
2:56
the wrong thing happy enough also means
2:59
that when i find the right thing
3:02
i am happy enough to enjoy it without
3:06
living in constant
3:08
existential anxiety that it’s going to
3:12
go away and if it goes away
3:14
i’ll
3:15
die i’ll i’ll i won’t be able to survive
3:19
happy enough means that we are robust
3:22
as ourselves in our life today
3:26
in a way that
3:27
allows us to go and
3:30
meet the world in our love lives in a
3:34
strong and
3:35
um
3:38
in a strong way that
3:40
that means we’re not constantly about to
3:43
to go to pieces or say yes to something
3:45
that’s going to be
3:47
bad for us long term
4:07
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock