Home / Sex & Relationships / “You Need To Be Happy Alone Before You Date”… Truth or Myth? [Video]

“You Need To Be Happy Alone Before You Date”… Truth or Myth? [Video]

Once you learn to be happy being alone, you’re going to grow as a person.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
do you think it’s possible to start
0:01
healthy relationships while working on
0:03
yourself as an individual like what are
0:05
your thoughts and advice on that 100
0:09
yeah 100
0:11
i i actually i really don’t like the
0:14
idea that we have to be completely happy
0:17
and
0:18
enlightened and have everything figured
0:20
out and that’s when the right person
0:22
comes along i think that’s nonsense i
0:25
you know who even is that who is that
0:28
who is that and by the way half the time
0:30
when it’s someone saying you need to be
0:32
happy with you
0:33
first when it’s someone saying that half
0:36
the time is some person who’s married
0:38
who
0:39
definitely wasn’t in that place when
0:41
they met their spouse
0:43
so it’s there’s something deeply
0:44
hypocritical
0:46
about it we are always working on
0:48
something we’re always going through
0:49
some new problems some new stage in our
0:52
life that we weren’t ready for
0:54
and
0:55
we are going to do an awful lot of
0:57
healing with the right person in fact i
0:59
would argue that the right person is
1:01
partly defined by the person that
1:04
is the greatest catalyst for that
1:06
healing
1:07
someone who when they come along you
1:09
find that
1:10
your your
1:13
traumas to use that word again or your
1:16
insecurities or your
1:21
the things that you normally struggle
1:22
with are not
1:24
unnecessarily aggravated
1:27
by that person but
1:29
actually you you can begin to heal with
1:32
that person you can be soothed
1:34
with that person in a way that maybe you
1:36
haven’t been able to be in the past and
1:39
because you’re with someone where
1:41
there’s a real safe environment that’s
1:43
created for growth and for healing
1:48
you you kind of relax you drop your
1:51
shoulders you’re not holding on so tight
1:53
and you you start to become more of of
1:56
who you can be
1:58
so i i prefer rather than thinking we
2:00
have to be happy before we find someone
2:02
i prefer the idea that we have to get
2:05
to we have to be happy enough
2:08
before we meet someone happy enough is a
2:11
much better phrase and it’s a much more
2:13
attainable
2:15
goal
2:16
you know
2:18
way less intimidating than being happy
2:20
uh you know happy is hard and and i know
2:23
it can be simple it can sometimes feel
2:25
easy but often happy feels really really
2:28
hard what i prefer to think is
2:31
when you when you’re happy enough it
2:33
means i’m happy enough i’m not my life’s
2:36
not perfect and i might not be truly
2:39
happy all the time but i’m happy enough
2:42
with the way my life is today and with
2:44
who i am today
2:46
that if someone comes along and they
2:48
don’t treat me right and they can’t they
2:51
don’t make me happy
2:53
i
2:54
can walk away i know how to say no to
2:56
the wrong thing happy enough also means
2:59
that when i find the right thing
3:02
i am happy enough to enjoy it without
3:06
living in constant
3:08
existential anxiety that it’s going to
3:12
go away and if it goes away
3:14
i’ll
3:15
die i’ll i’ll i won’t be able to survive
3:19
happy enough means that we are robust
3:22
as ourselves in our life today
3:26
in a way that
3:27
allows us to go and
3:30
meet the world in our love lives in a
3:34
strong and
3:35
um
3:38
in a strong way that
3:40
that means we’re not constantly about to
3:43
to go to pieces or say yes to something
3:45
that’s going to be
3:47
bad for us long term
4:07
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

