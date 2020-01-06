A Scientific Lens on Gender Issues at Cop 25

By Gabrielle Lipton

At COP 25 in Madrid, the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) focused a discussion on the intersection of gender issues, finance and technology, bringing to light the fact that if social issues are not at the center of landscape projects, even the best intentions to improve livelihoods can go awry. Here, CIFOR scientists Markus Ihalainen and Houria Djoudi, two of the foremost researchers in this field, discuss the trade-offs of honing in on carbon and how their research feeds into the COP’s negotiations on carbon markets and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

A version of this post was previously published on news.globallandscapesforum.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: istockphoto