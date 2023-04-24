Like the Drug Czar or an ambassador to a foreign country, America needs an Ambassador of Homelessness. Have you ever spent any time in a homeless shelter, juvenile detention center, or domestic violence shelter? I was homeless for part of my youth, so I know what it feels like to be afraid, cold, hungry, and hopeless. According to greendoors.org, on any given night, there are 643,067 people homeless in America, with 50% being families. Given my experience, the total number exceeds 1 million. I have a plan to change those numbers and drastically change the lives of the people affected by homelessness.

On a book tour a few years ago, I did something non-traditional besides the typical TV/radio and bookstore stops: I visited 25 homeless shelters, juvenile detention centers, soup kitchens, Veteran’s facilities, Boys & Girls Clubs, churches, and domestic violence facilities. Although I had made these visits on a book tour before, this time, it was even more impactful than the last: I talked to thousands of residents and visitors about hope, grace, healing, forgiveness, and love (the overall message of my book), touching and changing the lives of the people I met. However, I was the one who walked away most changed.

Of the dozens of facilities I’ve visited over the years, those that weren’t government-run or didn’t receive government subsidies were by far the most successful. Those that were privately funded and mostly faith-based are making a HUGE difference for the marginalized people in our country. Government can help with homelessness by passing legislation to keep the government out of the way. (Yes, we need some government money, but read on!) Ultimately it will be the public—the citizens, the churches, the neighbors, the businesses, the friends, the families—that will impact the homelessness statistics mentioned above.

Most would agree that the staggering degree of homelessness in the U.S. is unnecessary. The United States is not living up to its name or founding ideals if we deny our fellow citizens shelter and food. As Americans and as human beings, it is our responsibility to care for those less fortunate than we are.

That is why I am appealing to our President to appoint me as the Ambassador of Homelessness.

My idea is not to separate but to cooperate, facilitate, coordinate, communicate, and educate.

I want to introduce you to my concept, my solution: “PHILANTHRO-CAPITALISM,” the best of philanthropy combined with the best of capitalism. Philanthro-capitalism is the ONLY solution to easing the effects of poverty and significantly decreasing homelessness in America.

Back in 2016, I was on the shortlist to be Ambassador to Haiti because of the work I do there through my foundation, Caring House Project, where we’ve built 27 self-sufficient villages in 24 Haitian cities in the last 16 years – providing a self-sustaining existence to 12,000+ children and their families. If I can turn things around in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, I can certainly turn things around here in America, too. Very few people have the experience I have with houseless people, both here and abroad. I’m qualified.

I’m not looking for a salary; I don’t want benefits; I don’t want the title. Just put someone out there who can do the job: me.

Philanthro-capitalism is the solution. It will not drain the GDP; it will add to it. It will not increase taxes; it will reduce them. It will only make our country stronger and better. Philanthro-capitalism is what America needs. Think about it. I’ll take the call.

