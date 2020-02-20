Disagree With Stephen A. Smith but Questioning His Blackness Is Corny

In November during their First Take debate on how Colin Kaepernick and the NFL respectively handled the recent workout, Stephen A. Smith argued that Kaepernick knows all the obstacles that are placed in front of him because of his protest, so why do something to jeopardize your publicly and privately stated goal of playing in the NFL?

Guest Terrell Owens replied that the NFL inserting language into the waiver was unfair and lacked transparency. Asserting that it seemed like Smith was attacking Kaepernick, T.O. told Stephen A. that he felt commentator Max Kellerman (who defended Kaepernick) almost seemed “blacker” than Smith.

Amongst some sections of the black community, Stephen A. is perceived as conveying a type of black economic pragmatism that says “You know the cards dealt against you. So what. Put your head down, work hard, and get your check.”

To be fair, there is a tradition of economic empowerment in the black community. From Booker T. Washington to Madame C.J. Walker to Oprah to Byron Allen to Jay-Z to Stephen A. Smith himself (who signed a lucrative deal with ESPN) and many in between, there are many within the black community who hold economic empowerment and inclusion as the primary engine for advancement. To oversimplify it, the logic plays the game, get the check, bring it back to the community and empower others.

The reason other black people, sports fans or otherwise, are skeptical of this framework is it can seem like a tacit acceptance of a system that puts unfair burdens on African Americans. They argue that the result of this type of pragmatism is merely individual black folk getting rich and moving out the hood as opposed to dismantling the larger, systemic anti-black oppression. Whether this persona is accurate or not, many see Stephen A. Smith sort of as a metaphor for this type of thinking, and the discourse about Kaepernick as a stand-in for all the other things they disagree with him about.

However, I think the kind of “blacker than” rhetoric T.O. used is, to put it tersely, the corniest thing on earth below and above it. To use a Chicago AAVE phrase, that shit dead. Though he tried to walk it back a bit later (T.O. said it was “tongue and cheek”), that seemed a bit “throwing a rock and hiding your hand.”

Stephen A. Smith has defended Colin Kaepernick on numerous occasions throughout the years. He’s disagreeing with the way the quarterback handled certain aspects of the workout is not an affront to the black community. And ultimately, whether you or I disagree with him on individual issues, it would be a stretch to surmise that he doesn’t, at heart, want what’s best for Colin Kaepernick specifically and the community as a whole.

As a community, there need to be rules of engagement—a way to approach each other as if our sincerity, dignity and good faith are a given (at least until that benefit of the doubt is demonstratively disproven to the contrary. All skin ain’t kin). It is okay to have disagreements with Stephen A. about his perspective, but questioning people’s blackness is out of bounds, and a tactic that needs to be buried for good.

