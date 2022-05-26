“Homonyms, After Tragedy, and Ocean Vuong” by Caitlyn Clark [Video]

We conclude our AANHPI Heritage Month video series celebrating Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Caitlyn Clark’s poem highlighting Korean customs and queer intersectionality.

HRC celebrates and honors Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a video series that aims to spotlight the beauty, talent, boldness and resilience of the AANHPI community while also highlighting the intersectionality of LGBTQ AANHPI identities and communities. The inspiration for this campaign arose from the intent to create platforms for LGBTQ AANHPI voices at a time when legislatures across the U.S. are targeting LGBTQ people and when AANHPI people are experiencing unprecedented levels of hate-filled harassment and violence.

Our AANHPI Heritage Month campaign consists of a spoken word video series in partnership with Asian American Writers’ Workshop and Youth Speaks. The videos, featuring three young LGBTQ AANHPI spoken word artists, bring visibility to the legacy of issues impacting people who live at the intersections of LGBTQ and AANHPI identities.

[Music]

let no one mistake us for the fruit of

violence

but that violence having passed through

the fruit

failed to spoil it

ocean wong

the women in my family apologize with a

cut fruit

the korean word for apple is the same

word for apology

we offer fruits to mourn our dead and

despite all of this

this country has never offered apologies

or fruits of any kind

yet

still we exist here

still

we blossom in soil they tried to poison

my mother

talks to her plants every morning

says touching dirt is good for your

spirit

and what a miracle this is

to grow somewhere we once had no roots

there is no korean word for queer

but there is a word for survival

there is a word for love

there is a word for apple or apology

there is a word for pear or ship or

stomach which is to say there is a word

for vessel

perhaps

this is enough for us now

[Music]

[Music]

