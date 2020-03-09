Get Daily Email
How Women Are Treated in Public #StopSexism

How Women Are Treated in Public #StopSexism

Does this sound familiar? “I was in the grocery store yesterday and a man literally grabbed my ass in the dairy aisle and then whistled at me.”

On the flip side — Men often down see catcalling and sexual aggression because men won’t do those things in front of other men.

So we hear things like “I am always out walking the streets with my girlfriend and I’ve never once heard her catcalled.” That is one way abusers keep abuse invisible.

Listen to the conversation here:

About Amanda Vining

Amanda Vining is a writer and activist focused on child welfare, gender equality, and abuse prevention. She is the president of FemCity Tampa Bay.

