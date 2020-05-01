Lesbian Activist Recounts Her Decades-Long Fight for Equality in Philadelphia and Beyond.

.

.

Whether she was combatting discrimination on campus, fighting for legal equality or demonstrating for representation, Leona Thomas has been at the forefront of the modern LGBTQ movement. From the personal – the adoption of her son – to the political – marching on Washington, Leona’s decades of activism built off of those who came before her and paved the way for the activists of tomorrow.

Story 1 – 0:08

1980s: Being Openly Gay In College “Wasn’t Without Some Level Of Risk Every Day.”

Story 2 – 7:56

1980s: Young Lesbian Newlyweds Appear On The Sally Jessy Raphael Show.

Story 3 – 14:34

1987 March On Washington: “This Is Who We Are. This Is What We’re Doing. We Don’t Care Who Sees Us.”

Story 4 – 22:06

Legal Protections Before Marriage Equality–And Still Today: “Make Sure You Know And Understand What The Laws Are.”

Story 5 – 29:06

1980s-1990s: “Big Dyke On Campus” Successfully Campaigns For LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Policies At College — And Beyond.

Story 6 – 37:37

2015: At An Exhibition On The LGBTQ Rights Movement: “I Don’t Have To Read The Cards. I Was Physically There.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02 [Music]

00:07 – run up in high school I had no idea

00:12 that I was LGBTQ or potentially LGBTQ at

00:17 that point in time no one in our age

00:19 group was out in high school it wasn’t

00:21 even a concept when I came down to go to

00:23 school I actually came into an area at

00:25 University of Pennsylvania where first

00:28 thing Penn was a really supportive

00:30 environment and I had friends in my

00:32 dorms who were LGBTQ and then I also

00:35 started to play on the ice hockey team

00:39 and the women’s ice hockey team and then

00:41 I was and that team sort of brought me

00:42 into playing rugby and both of those

00:44 teams were had a significant number of

00:48 women who were not only lesbian but

00:50 openly lesbian but it was always one of

00:52 those things that you know freshman year

00:53 was really more you know these are my

00:56 friends were part of that group but I’m

00:58 not part of the you know I’m not lesbian

01:00 and it wasn’t sort of a conscious of the

01:02 I’m not lesbian it wasn’t really anybody

01:04 I thought I was attracted to and it

01:06 wasn’t even sort of in that thought

01:07 process it wasn’t something I thought

01:09 was a possibility

01:10 it wasn’t something it was even in my

01:11 awareness until I went home between my

01:14 freshman and my sophomore year and I

01:17 began to realize that I missed somebody

01:18 a little more than you normally would

01:20 miss somebody I sort of struggled a

01:22 little bit with it that that summer and

01:24 then went down to school back to school

01:26 came back down to school cuz I lived up

01:27 in New England came back down to school

01:30 and finally decided like you know within

01:33 the first month or so you know what I

01:35 think this is something real and I got

01:39 the guts to ask the woman out she shot

01:41 me down she basically said and and it

01:45 took me a while to hear it that we were

01:48 good friends and we still are good

01:50 friends today but that it really

01:53 wouldn’t work out between us you know

01:54 and and she was really more of a mentor

01:57 and and someone who I looked up to and

01:58 respected – and that we would end up

02:01 ruining that friendship had we gotten

02:04 together but it did start me on a path

02:07 being part of the the rugby crew you

02:09 know it you know did a little bit of

02:12 dating a little bit experimenting here

02:13 and there

02:14 but nothing that I would say really of

02:17 any substance right it was but I sort of

02:19 knew at that point I had sort of

02:20 accepted it and you know many of my my

02:23 close friends were starting to know that

02:25 that was a possibility for a sophomore

02:26 year I had moved off campus with a group

02:29 of us you know at that time up in West

02:30 Philly shared housing you know people

02:33 you know with roommates you know big

02:36 houses with 8 and 10 bedrooms had 8 and

02:38 10 people sort of sharing a house it was

02:40 myself a friend of mine several of her

02:44 friends from ROTC ROTC and several of

02:48 her friends that were connected to her

02:50 from other parts of her her friends and

02:52 family type stuff and we became started

02:56 become really close during that year we

02:58 would spend all night talking we would

03:01 you know do a lot of stuff together we

03:03 were hanging out together and I began to

03:07 realize that I was starting to sort of

03:08 become very attached and attracted to

03:10 her and I literally used to run the

03:12 campus going she straight she straight

03:14 she straight she straight you cannot do

03:16 anything about it

03:17 we eventually ended up going away to a

03:20 march on Washington for women’s rights

03:22 and meeting my aunt who at that time ran

03:25 a row in New Hampshire and she ended up

03:27 burning that for over 20 years we ended

03:29 up going back home that night taking the

03:31 train back up to Philadelphia coming

03:33 back into the house and that was the

03:36 night I found out she wasn’t straight

03:37 because she made the first move and sort

03:40 of opened the door we end up getting

03:41 together that night and but we were in a

03:45 situation where that wasn’t friendly

03:48 space we found out the next morning

03:49 right so you know she did the right

03:52 thing she called and broke it off with a

03:54 fiancee and but that really sort of told

03:57 the rest of the house what was going on

03:59 you know the next night or a couple

04:00 nights later when she came home I was up

04:05 in in one of the rooms waiting for she

04:08 came into the bedroom and she wouldn’t

04:09 tell me what was wrong but I could tell

04:11 she was I hate and she just refused

04:13 something it was wrong till I promised

04:14 her that no matter what she told me I

04:15 wouldn’t do anything well it turned out

04:17 that one of the roommates in the house

04:18 had attacked her with a knife that night

04:20 and so I called a friend of mine who you

04:25 live down the street was moving

04:27 so it lucky for us she had an empty

04:30 apartment that I could get a key to

04:32 quickly and we went over in a you know

04:35 and stayed over there without phones

04:37 without having any access to anybody

04:39 with nobody else knowing what was going

04:40 on but literally had just sort of

04:41 cleared the house as quickly as possible

04:43 and then got up the next morning and

04:45 went up to to rugby I had a game that

04:48 day and we were part of the rugby field

04:50 and from the time that I made that phone

04:52 call that said I need a place to stay

04:54 tonight to the time that I walked on the

04:56 field the next morning that group had

04:59 actually already done all the calls and

05:01 made arrangements for us to have

05:03 emergency housing for whatever the next

05:05 few weeks were that we needed to take

05:07 care of and for the next several weeks

05:09 they made sure that we had a place to

05:11 stay

05:11 we were fed we could focus on dealing

05:13 with you know trying to figure out how

05:15 to we were gonna go find a place to stay

05:17 we could focus on how we’re gonna get

05:19 our stuff out of the house we were both

05:21 being harassed it wasn’t safe for me to

05:23 walk across campus

05:24 now I both worked on campus and was

05:26 going to class down there so the fact

05:28 that I couldn’t walk to campus is a

05:29 problem and I would have friends that

05:32 would literally meet me I would call

05:34 them up and say I’m gonna be at this

05:35 corner at X and they would have to walk

05:36 me across campus to make sure that I

05:39 could get to there safely not only was

05:42 she thrown out of ROTC which was really

05:43 important to her she wasn’t allowed to

05:45 testify at that point against the guy

05:47 who had attacked her and just the fact

05:50 of how badly the military was treating

05:52 her and what she was doing

05:55 was appalling we were able to negotiate

05:59 through that with the benefit of our

06:01 friends with the help and the support of

06:03 our friends but the reality is you know

06:09 people in organizations even with the

06:11 police we were having problems of not

06:12 wanting to protect us to get into the

06:14 house to be able to get our stuff we

06:16 were originally were supposed to have

06:17 protection duty and that protection Duty

06:20 didn’t show up my rugby team showed up

06:22 and said we ended up having to move

06:24 outside of West Philadelphia which is a

06:27 place that we know we very much had a

06:29 big community of friends for a while we

06:32 stayed with friends and families in and

06:33 around the suburbs until we eventually

06:35 found a house down in Northern Liberties

06:37 which was an area of the city at that

06:38 time that a lot of people didn’t didn’t

06:40 explore

06:41 spend a lot of time – but again every

06:43 single time that we came back into that

06:47 that area was a place of potential risk

06:50 it’s still today doesn’t fathom me that

06:53 the military thought it was more

06:54 important to keep a lesbian out than to

06:56 take care of more than some other guys

06:58 that were actually willing to help abuse

07:00 one of their one of the colleagues you

07:02 know and literally attack one of their

07:03 colleagues luckily some other people

07:05 stepped up and helped to press charges

07:06 against him and he was eventually taking

07:09 taken out but the fact that she was

07:12 banned from it it’s just one of those

07:15 it’s one of those those rights that that

07:18 people don’t understand you know when

07:20 you look at what it was going on that is

07:23 not a place where we could say every day

07:26 we consider stand up we could not say we

07:29 could be okay we did anyways but it we

07:31 knew it wasn’t without having some level

07:33 of risk every day every moment that we

07:38 were willing to come out and still still

07:40 to this day but not anywhere near like

07:42 it was then you know there’s so much of

07:44 a change today than there was when that

07:47 first happened when I first came out

07:48 that 35 years ago mostly for the better

07:55 you know one of the one of the things is

07:58 as time went on with my first girlfriend

08:01 we we obviously became a lot closer we

08:06 started going to MCC which is

08:09 Metropolitan Community Church which is

08:10 one of the was I think we founded for

08:13 and one of the very few LGBTQ friendly

08:17 churches at that time and really sort of

08:21 found myself wanting to get married

08:24 wanting to have that sort of ability to

08:27 sort of say to friends and family and

08:28 and and for the time God at the time and

08:32 say you know this is the person I want

08:33 to be with for the rest of my life and

08:36 it wasn’t legal I mean we knew it wasn’t

08:39 legal but I asked her anyways we got

08:42 married in May get the right I was

08:45 either 87 or 86 or 87 I’m bad with year

08:49 so it’s right around 86 87 and we had a

08:53 huge gathering of friends family half

08:58 the rugby team was there I was up a

09:00 duper tie house absolutely King of

09:02 Prussia you know literally was outside

09:04 in the pine groves with the Reverend at

09:08 the time was this Minister Joseph who

09:10 had this huge beard in a lot of ways

09:12 looked like Santa Claus and just had an

09:16 amazing day and time and ability to sort

09:19 of celebrate with with our friends with

09:20 our families and we you know part of

09:23 that part of a community that reflected

09:25 and embraced us and from our perspective

09:28 we considered ourselves to marry screw

09:30 the law we were reached out to and asked

09:33 to be part of of Sally Jessy Raphael who

09:37 did the first show ever on lesbian that

09:42 first national show ever on lesbian

09:44 marriages you know Sally just referee

09:46 all at the time was up in New Haven and

09:48 they had been looking for people to

09:49 willing to come on the show and they

09:51 called around New Haven didn’t get

09:53 anybody they called Boston and they

09:54 called around New York eventually they

09:56 hit Joseph at MCC in Philly and

09:58 apparently his response was oh I have

10:00 the couple for you and he turned around

10:01 and called us without question we said

10:03 yes and we decided to do it we went

10:05 through all the the prep and the

10:06 information that was there

10:08 went through and you know they did it

10:13 some some pre-work afterwards they did

10:14 some information about us but then we

10:16 went up to New Haven and actually shot

10:19 the show it was really a great

10:21 experience to have happen but one of the

10:23 other things that was sort of shocking

10:24 to me was about I think a third of the

10:27 way into it this guy stands up in the

10:29 middle of the audience and I recognize

10:31 him and I realize I had grown up in in

10:34 Massachusetts not far from where Sally

10:36 Jessy Raphael is filmed or was filmed

10:40 and it was one of the teachers from my

10:43 high school that was there and he came

10:47 off a Brian and brimstone about how

10:48 wrong it was and what was wrong with the

10:51 world and things and I honestly was just

10:53 like your house we actually reported him

10:56 back to the school and I heard he got

10:57 removed shortly after that which was

10:59 nice to see happen and I was actually

11:00 little bit surprised I mean you know it

11:02 was really controversial and people were

11:06 you know obviously not expecting so I

11:08 think see me or see him on that show the

11:12 other part about people not 100% be

11:13 expecting me beyond there which is I had

11:16 been out to most of my immediate family

11:19 at that point but I have a huge extended

11:21 family and hadn’t even thought to call

11:25 and tell them that I was doing this the

11:27 way that my family found out that I was

11:29 going on national TV to talk about being

11:31 an openly married lesbian was when the

11:35 preview started showing up on the salad

11:38 Jesse Rafael show going out at that time

11:41 on the TV and of course at that point

11:42 everybody watched three or four

11:44 different channels and so apparently

11:47 when that hit the infamous you know

11:50 family hotline kicked into play called

11:53 you know everybody called everybody I’m

11:55 sure almost everybody saw the show and

11:59 they had called my grandmother to find

12:02 out what hit what the heck was going on

12:03 and I didn’t think the call and war my

12:04 grandmother that was on me I should have

12:06 I should have thought that went through

12:07 when I came out to my grandmother her

12:09 response had been I love you I will

12:12 always love you but I’m praying for you

12:14 and I could tell at the time she was

12:15 hoping at some point it would change I

12:18 think by the time Sally Jessy Raphael

12:20 had happened she had

12:21 yourself it wasn’t going to change but I

12:23 think for her having her granddaughter

12:25 getting attacked for basically telling

12:28 and speaking up about someone who they

12:29 loved was not okay and instead of

12:34 calling me and saying something about it

12:36 she ended up really becoming one a right

12:41 start to support it and basically

12:42 telling people to go mind their own

12:44 business and never again did I hear her

12:48 say but I’m praying for you it was just

12:50 I love you and I accept you you know the

12:51 other thing was there was the benefit

12:53 inside the community itself and the

12:55 number of people who you know said

12:58 something to us about thank you for

13:00 standing up thank you for coming out

13:02 there are people who were close in our

13:04 lives that didn’t have the guts to come

13:06 at that came out at the same time we did

13:08 get some of the the backlash for that

13:11 one of the areas whereas we had my we

13:15 had we had become coaches and she had

13:19 been a long-standing coach of a Girl

13:21 Scout canoe team at the time at that

13:23 time the Girl Scouts of America did not

13:25 allow LGBTQ women to be out and be part

13:28 of the process and we were actually

13:30 given an ultimatum that either we were

13:32 gonna leave or they were gonna shut down

13:34 the program so it was a none expected

13:38 negative impact in our lives to lose

13:41 that but either way I look back at it

13:43 and go the positives way out outweighed

13:46 the negatives the the benefits that we

13:48 got the benefits that other people got

13:50 by being able to see someone be able to

13:52 stand up and say not only are we

13:54 LGBTQ but we’re willing to commit to

13:57 each other we’re just you know

14:00 incredible especially at that time where

14:03 almost nobody was able to do that what

14:05 I’ve learned over the years is the only

14:08 way we as a collective make progress is

14:10 for all of us to be willing to stand up

14:13 and step out and be able to push that

14:15 forward and those of us that are further

14:17 out front are more likely the ones that

14:19 are going to get that first set of flack

14:20 it does make a difference in the long

14:22 run and it does make a difference in

14:23 people’s lives

14:25 to be able to do that and really ask for

14:28 what we do in demand what we deserve

14:33 when I first came out in 85 I came out

14:38 into a fairly supportive area community

14:41 looking back I now know how many of

14:44 these things were sort of the first of

14:46 type of things like like my first gay

14:49 pride was in 86 I was at New York page

14:52 pride and then something that year you

14:57 could start hearing bubbling up sort of

14:58 shortly after pride sort of a lot of

15:00 people talking about what was going to

15:02 be a march on Washington that that was

15:04 bad it was time to stand up and speaking

15:06 out for rights and to really demand it

15:09 very much like the the civil rights

15:11 march was going had happened years prior

15:15 in the 60s that we were gonna do a

15:16 similar type of things and and it was it

15:19 was like initially almost like this slow

15:20 sort of you could hear it sort of

15:22 scurrying and people talking about it

15:23 and then all of a sudden you just felt

15:26 this huge wave of people saying yeah

15:29 we’re going yeah we’re gonna go let’s do

15:32 this a few of us originally said well

15:34 you know we have a bunch of us who want

15:35 to go why would we not get a bus like

15:38 let’s see if we can’t get a bus and fill

15:39 it and you know we were thinking one bus

15:42 and so it did some research we found one

15:45 of the bus companies we hired a bus

15:46 started selling tickets this is before

15:49 the Internet so there was no way to sort

15:52 of broadcast and advertise it you know

15:54 to the general population within 24

15:57 hours that first bus was full so we

15:59 called and got a second bus and that bus

16:01 filled like almost immediately and we

16:03 called him got a third bus and we got a

16:04 fourth bus and every time we calling

16:06 another bus and people would buy the

16:08 ticket for it we calling it another bus

16:09 and eventually you know before it was

16:13 all said and done we had over 20 buses

16:14 coming out of Philadelphia you know we

16:16 got there and they were lining up the

16:20 buses in RFK old stadium to be able to

16:23 get over and get people over to where

16:25 the marchers gonna start and everywhere

16:27 you looked around there was nothing but

16:29 buses and it is a feeling of of the one

16:36 of the first times I think that many of

16:37 us ever got together I know it ended up

16:39 being one of the largest march on

16:40 Washington anywhere but just that

16:43 feeling first of getting there and

16:44 seeing that many buses coming in and

16:46 legit

16:46 six challenges we were having about

16:48 getting everybody where they needed to

16:49 be you know it’s one thing to try and

16:52 get any people there but then we had to

16:53 get everybody from the buses through

16:55 with all the metro systems and to the

16:57 start of the March and one is it was

17:00 just a matter of cooperation everybody’s

17:02 sort of helping each other get where

17:03 they needed to be but just everywhere he

17:05 looked around there was a sea of LGBT

17:08 folks and at that time we didn’t use

17:10 LGBTQ it was gay and lesbian but there

17:13 was just everywhere you could see there

17:14 was every walk of life you can imagine

17:15 was coming over those hills every walk

17:17 of life it was showing up and lining up

17:20 at the beginning of the the march to get

17:24 everything together as we stepped off in

17:27 Philadelphia marched off as a collective

17:29 group somebody had brought down a banner

17:32 that said Philadelphia marches on

17:34 Washington and you know a large part of

17:36 our group grabbed that banner and took

17:38 off down the down the walk down the the

17:42 roads together not only were we taking

17:43 over the streets there were so many of

17:45 us trying to walk together there’s so

17:46 much going on we were spilling over into

17:48 the sidewalks we were literally just

17:50 coming down and it was this huge force

17:53 of people that would just kept moving we

17:55 were starting to push into crowds we had

17:57 people starting to show up who weren’t

17:59 expecting to have an LGBTQ March

18:01 happening that day and sort of

18:03 instinctively those of us who were a

18:05 little larger you know particularly

18:07 those of us on the rugby team started to

18:09 you know step out towards the edge of

18:11 the sides and really sort of form that

18:13 that barrier to make sure that if

18:15 somebody tried to make a run or try to

18:17 cut through the the March that they were

18:20 sort of directed in another direction

18:21 and sort of help people keep people

18:23 space but really that just sort of that

18:25 whole feeling of just getting everybody

18:27 to the march getting everybody down

18:29 there you know it was a long day of

18:31 activities but it was just really one of

18:34 cohesive support as a community of

18:37 showing up we got out to the end of the

18:40 March and we’re able to get to the

18:42 capital and and to the to the areas at

18:47 the end out on the constitutional at the

18:51 mall and you know seeing that mall just

18:53 filled with that many people was one of

18:55 those amazing sights and the speakers

18:57 and things are things that you know

18:59 I the day was so intense I honestly

19:02 don’t remember necessary what any one

19:03 speaker said it whenever does it was the

19:05 feeling of the collective group the

19:07 energy that was there of one that you

19:09 knew it was making a change making a

19:10 difference that this was somehow

19:12 different than anything that happened

19:14 before this was one of those sort of

19:16 things aren’t gonna go back they’re not

19:18 gonna go you know it may it’s it’s a

19:20 step forward and it’s a permanent step

19:22 forward there were too many of us who

19:24 are willing to just basically show up

19:27 and stand stand up and say this is who

19:30 we are that’s what we’re doing we don’t

19:32 care who’s around we don’t care who sees

19:33 us we’re gonna say that you really need

19:36 to treat us like human beings one of the

19:37 really great things that came out of it

19:39 is a year later they decided to create

19:42 National Coming Out Day in October and

19:45 it is absolutely one of my favorite

19:45 holidays basically as that first

19:48 celebration of National Coming Out Day

19:50 was coming together with the different

19:51 cities Philadelphia we put together a

19:54 small gathering in front of Geovany room

19:56 which was about a third you know two

19:58 quarters of the block in front of

19:59 Giovanni’s Room which is the LGBTQ

20:02 bookstore that was there and was able to

20:05 have you know our organization from the

20:08 student organizations come together many

20:10 other organizations were there and

20:11 people started to show out that was the

20:14 first of out the National Coming Out Day

20:17 celebrations and in Philadelphia that’s

20:19 now grown to become out fest which is

20:21 the largest celebration in October of

20:25 National Coming Out Day anywhere in the

20:27 world one of the things that was really

20:29 cool is later much later there was an

20:33 exhibit in the National Archives which

20:35 was the first ever LGBTQ exhibit ever in

20:38 the National Archives called speaking

20:39 out for equality and the very first

20:42 thing you saw when you walked into that

20:44 that National Archives at the

20:46 Constitution Center and that’s a was a

20:48 picture of this of the group in

20:50 Philadelphia with the big sign that said

20:52 Philadelphia marches on Washington and

20:54 at the very edge there’s a woman who’s

20:56 there with a maroon and teal blue rugby

21:01 shirt on who isn’t me

21:02 but it’s one of my teammates who was

21:04 there and that was the start of our

21:06 group of where he had sort of formed up

21:08 to put all that sit there and you know I

21:11 know I was within five

21:13 that picture it was one of those things

21:14 that you just will never forget the

21:17 sight of seeing that many people show up

21:18 after being told for so many years that

21:21 we didn’t exist you know we were that

21:23 the outcast we were the ones that were

21:25 we’re going to be sort of you know

21:27 scorned on never you know never be able

21:29 accepted anywhere and to see you know

21:32 hundreds of thousands I believe they

21:34 handed up with almost a million I don’t

21:35 remember the exact count of people but

21:36 but it was one of the largest marches in

21:38 Washington ever and to see that there it

21:41 didn’t surprise me because what I saw

21:43 was just this huge wave of energy of

21:46 people saying you know it is time for us

21:47 to stand up and and come together and

21:50 make this a part of you know we are part

21:54 of the this country we are part of this

21:56 community we are part of who’s here and

21:58 that it it is definitely time for a

22:00 change

22:04 in like 8687 my my my girlfriend I

22:11 thought I’m were married and I went

22:14 through joining ceremony but at the time

22:16 there was no ability to have any

22:19 semblance of legal marriage or even a

22:22 domestic partnership agreement type

22:24 situation so we you know we initially

22:29 just sort of took our chances shortly

22:30 after the Philadelphia LGBT community

22:34 center which at the time actually was

22:36 referred to as the center without walls

22:38 offered a class with Lambda Legal on how

22:42 you can actually sort of approximate

22:44 having a legal marriage as much as

22:47 possible and it went over things like

22:49 legal powers attorney medical power of

22:52 attorney wills about the importance of

22:55 doing things like putting property and

22:58 joint names one of the things that you

23:01 know folks today have really no

23:03 understanding of about how bad it was

23:05 there was a big problem in this you know

23:09 60s and 70s and 80s with families not

23:13 recognizing their people’s relationships

23:15 with with people literally being thrown

23:17 out of their houses from that they had

23:20 bought together and lived in together

23:21 for over 20 years where one partner got

23:24 sick and died or couldn’t take care of

23:27 them or something would happen and

23:29 families would literally swoop in and

23:31 claim to be you know next of kin and

23:33 take everything you had problems where

23:36 people weren’t able to actually get in

23:38 and see their loved ones in a hospital

23:40 so these were things that you know we’re

23:42 becoming especially with the age crisis

23:44 that was going on more and more

23:45 prevalent of real risks to each one of

23:47 us that we were not recognized by the

23:49 law we were not understood about our

23:51 relationships and there were a lot of

23:54 places where we were flat-out banned

23:55 from being able to do some things you

23:57 could not get into the back of a

23:58 hospital without having something of a

24:00 piece of paper that said there was you

24:02 know you were responsible for that

24:04 person even if he walked in with a

24:06 wedding ring on your hand

24:07 basically when I saw a posting for this

24:10 class that the community center was

24:12 offering to me it was a no-brainer that

24:14 we just needed to go and understand and

24:16 find out what we could learn

24:18 and I learned so much in that class it

24:21 was everything from the fact that I

24:23 didn’t have any idea that you know

24:25 powers of attorneys even existed so that

24:27 we could be able to help make legal

24:28 decisions for each other I was so young

24:31 I didn’t understand things like the

24:32 importance of having a will and a way to

24:35 declare how things together and so we

24:37 went through all the the the legal

24:40 activities you know paid out way too

24:42 much money in legal fees but it was

24:44 important that way too much paid out a

24:45 lot of money in legal fees to make sure

24:47 that happened but also one of the really

24:49 nice things that was there in that class

24:51 was that they there was one book that

24:55 existed at that time to be able to

24:58 understand how to be able to negotiate

25:00 these and do these types of activities

25:01 and they aim it actually had sample

25:03 documents in that book and Lambda Legal

25:06 and and the community center had made

25:08 arrangements with Giovanni’s Room as

25:10 being the gay bookstore to make sure

25:11 that that always stayed in stock and so

25:13 I believe many of us who were in that

25:16 class even if somebody didn’t make the

25:19 class we’re able to help share and point

25:21 friends towards being able to find the

25:23 book we understand what they needed to

25:24 do with being able the importance of

25:25 being able to legally document who you

25:27 were and what your relationship was so

25:30 that you would have some leg to stand on

25:31 if something happened you know that

25:33 particular relationship ended up not

25:35 working out and ending but a few years

25:37 later in like 92 I met my my now son’s

25:43 biological mother and quickly became the

25:47 primary parent within a few months of

25:49 starting to raise him he was six and we

25:54 were actually honestly I know we were

25:57 some of the first openly lesbian parents

25:59 raising children so to be able to do

26:01 something as simple as pick my son up

26:03 for his dentist appointment or his

26:05 doctor appointment I had to have a piece

26:07 of paper that said I had legal

26:09 permission to pick him up that day so

26:11 luckily we we had already drawn up

26:13 things like the medical power of

26:14 attorneys the the legal power of

26:15 attorneys my will was always in place

26:18 just in case to do that but I always

26:21 knew I was at risk of losing him because

26:23 Pennsylvania was one of the last you

26:26 know one of the latest states around to

26:28 be able to allow second parent adoption

26:29 where they would let

26:31 a person of the same sex adopt somebody

26:34 else’s child and not force the other

26:36 person to give up their parental and

26:39 custodial rights I know that as he got

26:43 older and we were more and more exposed

26:45 in the community that there were places

26:47 or we if we hadn’t had the paperwork I

26:50 wouldn’t have been able to something

26:51 that something do something as simple as

26:52 you know get him into the hospital and

26:54 take care of him it was needed – I knew

26:57 that there was a risk that I could

26:58 actually lose having custody of him and

27:00 him being in my life the relationship

27:02 with his mother wasn’t going as well as

27:04 it wanted but I stuck it through to make

27:06 sure that he was okay knowing that I

27:07 wasn’t going to be able to keep custody

27:09 of him if something happened but once he

27:11 got old enough to be able to you know

27:14 factor in that choice and and when we

27:16 split up he chose to stay with me and

27:18 luckily having had those documentation

27:20 you know sort of helped him to make that

27:22 possible

27:22 we actually eventually moved back to

27:24 Pennsylvania and one of the benefits of

27:26 Pennsylvania is that they still do adult

27:27 adoption which ironically I learned

27:29 about in that first class because at the

27:32 time back in the 80s the only one of the

27:34 few ways that people had sort of

27:35 establishing a legal relationship was if

27:37 one adopted the other as a you know

27:39 almost like a parent-child relationship

27:41 later when my son was 28 and I you know

27:45 had been raising him Ariary for 22 years

27:47 we were in a position then now to take

27:49 advantage of that knowledge so that I

27:51 could actually legally adopt him and so

27:53 you know 28 22 years later I officially

27:56 became a parent in the eyes a little law

27:58 but I have been his parent since 92

28:01 and now today I am lucky enough to be

28:04 blessed with not only him being in my

28:05 life but you know two grandkids but

28:07 right behind you know it’s the next

28:09 treasure age going up and I can’t

28:11 imagine what what had my life would been

28:13 like had I not had that knowledge

28:14 understanding to be able to do that and

28:16 it also reinforces how important it is

28:19 to make sure you know and understand

28:20 what the laws are because even today

28:22 even with gay marriage a lot of people

28:24 assume that gay marriage automatically

28:26 covers your kids and unfortunately it

28:28 doesn’t because most laws in most states

28:30 and acts I believe all states adoption

28:32 isn’t based on whether you’re its gay or

28:34 straight or married or not straight its

28:36 custody is actually based on an

28:38 understanding it’s you’re either the

28:40 biological parent and you haven’t lost

28:42 your your rights as a biological pair

28:45 or you’ve adopted it’s that simple so if

28:48 you have two parents or of the same sex

28:50 by default one of them is going to not

28:52 have that legal custody until you

28:53 actually do the paperwork until you

28:55 actually go through the legal steps to

28:57 do that and it is critical that we all

28:58 understand that and it’s also critical

29:01 and what that class taught me really

29:02 early is even in those places where life

29:05 isn’t fair and things aren’t right if

29:07 you understand the rules you can do as

29:09 much as possible to protect yourself and

29:11 give yourself an advantage and there are

29:13 a whole lot of other examples in my life

29:14 where I was able to actually help take

29:16 that knowledge and get someone to change

29:17 something because of that piece but none

29:20 of them anywhere near important then

29:21 being able to hold on to my son

29:26 so in 1984 when I first came down and

29:30 went to Penn I had no idea that I was

29:33 gonna be in a no-go into a university

29:37 that was extremely unique in terms of

29:39 the LGBT community because not only was

29:42 it in a place where it was fairly open

29:44 and accepting for lesbians gays to be

29:47 out and had a student group they

29:52 actually were one of the very few

29:55 universities in the country that had a

29:57 funded staff person at that time who

30:00 helped organize activities events and it

30:05 really made a difference in the the

30:08 ability of the LGBT community in and

30:11 around Penn’s campus to even be able to

30:12 form up about a year and a half of going

30:14 into Penn I had to leave because I ran

30:15 out of money and I ended up transferring

30:18 over to Drexel University which is an

30:19 engineering school and a local

30:21 university it was nowhere near as open

30:24 and accepting in general it was fairly

30:26 conservative politically wise it was

30:28 fairly conservative in terms of

30:31 diversity in terms of of minorities and

30:34 and and women and really was not exactly

30:37 you know the the hotbed of civil rights

30:40 in any way shape or form people began to

30:41 recognize me particularly because at the

30:45 time I was married I was very open in a

30:49 lot of ways and and I honestly didn’t do

30:51 anything consciously I just didn’t

30:52 change who I was I became known as big

30:55 Dyke on campus before I even knew who

30:56 most of the people were but during that

30:58 period of time I had a limited amount of

31:01 interaction with the the student

31:02 organizations in part because I wasn’t a

31:04 full-time student but when I actually

31:06 became and was starting to think about

31:07 coming down full-time which started

31:09 probably you know 91 92 ish I became

31:13 much more involved with GL by D which

31:14 was gays lesbians and bisexuals at

31:16 Drexel initially just as a participant

31:19 and showing up the activities and then

31:21 in 92 I took over as the president in

31:25 the chair of the the group our

31:26 organization began started to actually

31:29 do more in terms of more activities to

31:32 be able to get more visibility on campus

31:34 when I had gone to to Penn in 84 one of

31:39 the things that I had noticed

31:40 that there was an event every year for

31:42 most of those years called kg and stay

31:43 it was actually promoted across campus

31:46 that to tell people to wear jeans in

31:49 support of being gay now at that time

31:51 wearing jeans was a given almost

31:54 everybody wore jeans every single day so

31:56 one of the things that was interesting

31:57 to watch was suddenly how many guys

31:59 suddenly showed up in dress pants to

32:01 sort of show that they weren’t gay but

32:03 it was really it was an awareness

32:04 activity to try and get people involved

32:06 and one that was happening you know on a

32:08 lease in my life I had seen happening on

32:10 a regular basis well Drexel wasn’t doing

32:12 that so we decided to go ahead and have

32:14 the first gay jeans day at Drexel when I

32:16 took over that year and it was

32:19 interesting to watch because he had the

32:20 same thing happened that happened over

32:21 in the other you know some of the other

32:23 universities where all of a sudden

32:24 everybody started to wear dress pants

32:26 and and you know it wasn’t that sort of

32:28 awareness but acceptance but there was

32:31 more of an awareness that those of us

32:32 who did show up in jeans that day in

32:33 addition to doing the gay jeans day we

32:35 also had done a couple of speakers that

32:39 we had come in and some smaller events

32:40 to try and help promote awareness of

32:42 campus of having an LGBTQ community

32:44 there it was interesting because we

32:47 caught enough attention that I get

32:49 called into the dean’s office about us

32:52 being a little bit too political so our

32:55 response to that was the next year

32:56 instead we decided to do a full keg a

32:58 Gay Pride Week and started with not only

33:01 doing gay jeans day but we had speakers

33:03 come in every day multiple and sometimes

33:06 we had events we had a dance we had a

33:09 gathering and we had drexels first-ever

33:11 drag show around that same period of

33:13 time now there was a couple things that

33:15 were a little disturbing starting to

33:16 happen one of which is we were getting

33:18 threatening phone calls coming in on our

33:20 office our student organizations office

33:23 phone and we reported it and to

33:27 drechsel’s credit they actually took

33:28 them seriously and they took the time to

33:30 trace them back where they were coming

33:31 from and it actually turned out that the

33:34 calls were coming from a phone that was

33:38 locked in several offices deep in the

33:41 security office for Drexel that no one

33:44 except Drexel security had access to so

33:47 we were literally getting calls of

33:48 harassment threatening to hurt us or

33:51 kill us coming from someone under actual

33:53 security staff

33:54 the time around that same period of time

33:56 we actually had a that they figured that

33:58 out we also had a dance and while

34:01 someone was coming out of the dance

34:03 there was a point where they people

34:06 coming out of the dance ran into some

34:08 folks that were part of the frats and

34:10 the guys with the frats actually

34:12 physically attacked them

34:14 no one got seriously hurt but it was

34:16 enough to sort of put some awareness up

34:18 that you know something as simple as

34:20 coming out of a dance shouldn’t put

34:22 somebody’s life you know at harm’s way

34:23 when we got to that level of severity

34:25 and particularly I think with the

34:27 benefit of knowing that the the

34:29 harassing phone calls had started to

34:30 come from directional security officers

34:34 I had actually reached out to us through

34:38 some people to find some legal help and

34:39 was able to make connections through

34:41 Lambda Legal to find out what we could

34:43 or couldn’t do and what we did is we

34:45 came up with a couple set of proposals

34:47 for them of how things were gonna change

34:49 some of it was better funding and and

34:51 ways to be able to be able to provide

34:54 more activities and events for you know

34:56 and friendlier spaces for the LGBT

34:58 community on campus some of them though

35:00 were even more sort of fundamental than

35:02 that there was no protections in

35:05 drechsel’s anti-harassment policies so I

35:11 rewrote the the guidelines or the the

35:15 the policies in directional student

35:18 handbooks to include that the

35:20 non-discrimination policies in those

35:22 handbooks to include not only sex and

35:24 sexual orientation but also sexual

35:26 identity which not realizing at the time

35:29 but do realize the importance of it now

35:31 also meant included those who are trans

35:33 the other thing we were able to do is

35:35 get them to agree to allow not that they

35:37 would actually develop the training but

35:39 we allowed the students myself included

35:41 to create a diversity training program

35:44 and we required that the security guards

35:47 the new training security guards and

35:49 even some of the older training security

35:50 guards go through it and that we require

35:52 that the frats go through it we were

35:54 also doing it with so many other student

35:55 groups and our Director of Student

35:58 Services at the time had made arranges

36:01 for us to speak to the Black Student

36:02 Union and I remember I started to talk

36:04 about some of the you know what it was

36:05 like some of the discrimination some of

36:06 the issues I had about housing

36:08 some of the issues I’ve been having

36:09 about employment and where I had lost my

36:11 job and I heard someone say of course

36:13 it’s because you’re gay and I said and

36:15 that’s because I’m half-black and as

36:16 soon as someone finds out that I’m half

36:17 black I get some of that same treatment

36:19 as I do when I’m getting gay and the

36:22 look on several other people faces that

36:24 you saw saw that light go off and saying

36:26 you know this is a fight that we all

36:27 have together now did we change

36:29 everybody’s minds no but we started to

36:31 get that ball rolling and one of the

36:33 things that was really cool is many

36:35 years later and you know I it was while

36:37 I was out in Oregon which was you know

36:40 between 2001 and 2007 I don’t remember

36:42 the exact year but in that that’s based

36:44 in time so we are talking like over 20

36:46 years later I was listening to the

36:49 public radio station one morning and I

36:51 heard them say that you know talk about

36:55 all of these universities that now we’re

36:56 starting to have student-led diversity

36:59 training programs and how the students

37:00 were involved in sharing their stories

37:02 and the activities that they were

37:03 happening and that they had all based

37:05 this on this program that had to come

37:07 out of Drexel University and personally

37:09 I sort of just shot up because I had no

37:11 idea that what we had done and sort of

37:12 gone so far it also sort of goes to show

37:14 you never know how far or where the

37:17 impact you’re gonna have by doing

37:19 something as simple as sort of standing

37:20 up and talking about who you are and

37:21 what you’ve what you’re facing and how

37:23 important it is to be able to sort of

37:24 build those alliances and bring people

37:25 together what seems like maybe a small

37:27 step can really actually make a huge

37:28 difference and that is just being able

37:30 to speak up

37:32 I have said several times and I really

37:37 truly believe it the generation before

37:39 me fought really hard for our ability to

37:42 stand up and be able to come out and say

37:44 who we are and it’s one of the most

37:46 important things that any of us can do

37:47 but our generation particularly those of

37:49 us who came out younger who came out

37:51 were 18 19 20 when that was just

37:53 starting to come out to have to take her

37:56 in the 80s and 90s where you sure you

37:58 that shift we had to fight for that

37:59 right to be able to live our lives as

38:01 full lives and one of the things that

38:03 was really one of those times that was

38:04 very much of a ha moment to me about how

38:07 much things have changed and how how

38:10 much it’s important for us to be able to

38:11 tell the stories that people know how

38:13 much that went into making it change was

38:16 in in not in 2015 there was a exhibit at

38:20 the Constitution Center that there are

38:22 communities that are helped put together

38:23 called speaking out for equality and

38:25 while I knew what was getting put

38:27 together the first time I actually got

38:29 to see it was on opening day on the

38:31 opening night and I went with a friend

38:34 of mine who I had been out since 1985

38:37 she had only been out maybe five years

38:39 and she was in her late 40s so we went

38:42 through completely different lives and

38:44 as we were walking through the exhibit

38:46 and I was explaining things to her and

38:48 walking up and we came up to the part

38:50 where there was the stuff about the

38:51 march on Washington in 1987 there was a

38:54 march on in 1993 there was stuff about

38:57 National Coming Out Day there was the

38:59 show about when Ellen came out and like

39:01 well and and I actually was able to sort

39:03 of tell you know mouth the words and and

39:06 right at the point where Ellen hits the

39:07 hits the the the the speaker the

39:12 microphone and says I’m gay and sort of

39:14 shouts the world like you know we’re

39:17 walking along and she stopped me at one

39:18 point and says you’re not how do you

39:22 know all this stuff like you’re not

39:24 reading the carbs and I said I don’t

39:27 have to read the cards I was physically

39:29 there and a lot of those or we had sort

39:32 of groups together that got together to

39:34 do a party for the Ellen show I was at

39:37 the march on 87 in March 1897 and 93

39:40 I’ve been at the Gay Pride I was at one

39:42 of the last laying down of the last time

39:46 that they were able to lay the full age

39:47 quilt

39:48 out on the National Mall before it got

39:52 too big because we were still losing and

39:54 too many men were dying too many people

39:56 were dying of a disease that this

39:59 country refused to sort of even address

40:00 these are all things that have you know

40:03 I know they’ve taken shaped me in my

40:05 life and what’s happened and to see it

40:07 on display is an amazing thing to be

40:09 able to sort of reflect back but it also

40:11 sort of reinforces everything it took

40:13 for us to get here and how important it

40:15 is that that our generation the next

40:18 generation the people there no matter

40:19 how old you are when you come out or

40:21 whether or not you even come out whether

40:24 or not you were LGBTQ yourself if you’re

40:27 an ally you have friends and family who

40:29 are who are affected by this and how

40:31 important it is for all of us to come

40:32 together and force those changes to

40:34 happen a lot of the changes in this

40:37 world have actually come through

40:39 corporations being willing to stand up

40:41 and and and fight for our rights when

40:43 people couldn’t or wouldn’t or

40:44 government wouldn’t and yet people sort

40:46 of go after the corporations today about

40:48 being a little bit too commercial you

40:50 know it’s all about a balance about how

40:52 do we move things forward and take the

40:53 good out of areas and bring them in to

40:55 help continue to make it forward and

40:57 take them and figure out how to get

40:59 people to improve the things that aren’t

41:00 working but it has to be about going

41:02 forward and it can’t be taking it for

41:04 granted just because today it’s okay for

41:07 us to be able to walk down the street

41:09 doesn’t mean it’s gonna be okay for us

41:10 to walk down Street tomorrow if we don’t

41:11 continue to make sure it’s there

41:27 [Music]

41:29 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video