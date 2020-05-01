Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Social Justice / Lesbian Activist Recounts Her Decades-Long Fight for Equality in Philadelphia and Beyond.

Lesbian Activist Recounts Her Decades-Long Fight for Equality in Philadelphia and Beyond.

“This is who we are. This is what we’re doing. We don’t care who sees us.”

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Whether she was combatting discrimination on campus, fighting for legal equality or demonstrating for representation, Leona Thomas has been at the forefront of the modern LGBTQ movement. From the personal – the adoption of her son – to the political – marching on Washington, Leona’s decades of activism built off of those who came before her and paved the way for the activists of tomorrow.

Story 1 – 0:08
1980s: Being Openly Gay In College “Wasn’t Without Some Level Of Risk Every Day.”

Story 2 – 7:56
1980s: Young Lesbian Newlyweds Appear On The Sally Jessy Raphael Show.

Story 3 – 14:34
1987 March On Washington: “This Is Who We Are. This Is What We’re Doing. We Don’t Care Who Sees Us.”

Story 4 – 22:06
Legal Protections Before Marriage Equality–And Still Today: “Make Sure You Know And Understand What The Laws Are.”

Story 5 – 29:06
1980s-1990s: “Big Dyke On Campus” Successfully Campaigns For LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Policies At College — And Beyond.

Story 6 – 37:37
2015: At An Exhibition On The LGBTQ Rights Movement: “I Don’t Have To Read The Cards. I Was Physically There.”

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
[Music]
00:07
– run up in high school I had no idea
00:12
that I was LGBTQ or potentially LGBTQ at
00:17
that point in time no one in our age
00:19
group was out in high school it wasn’t
00:21
even a concept when I came down to go to
00:23
school I actually came into an area at
00:25
University of Pennsylvania where first
00:28
thing Penn was a really supportive
00:30
environment and I had friends in my
00:32
dorms who were LGBTQ and then I also
00:35
started to play on the ice hockey team
00:39
and the women’s ice hockey team and then
00:41
I was and that team sort of brought me
00:42
into playing rugby and both of those
00:44
teams were had a significant number of
00:48
women who were not only lesbian but
00:50
openly lesbian but it was always one of
00:52
those things that you know freshman year
00:53
was really more you know these are my
00:56
friends were part of that group but I’m
00:58
not part of the you know I’m not lesbian
01:00
and it wasn’t sort of a conscious of the
01:02
I’m not lesbian it wasn’t really anybody
01:04
I thought I was attracted to and it
01:06
wasn’t even sort of in that thought
01:07
process it wasn’t something I thought
01:09
was a possibility
01:10
it wasn’t something it was even in my
01:11
awareness until I went home between my
01:14
freshman and my sophomore year and I
01:17
began to realize that I missed somebody
01:18
a little more than you normally would
01:20
miss somebody I sort of struggled a
01:22
little bit with it that that summer and
01:24
then went down to school back to school
01:26
came back down to school cuz I lived up
01:27
in New England came back down to school
01:30
and finally decided like you know within
01:33
the first month or so you know what I
01:35
think this is something real and I got
01:39
the guts to ask the woman out she shot
01:41
me down she basically said and and it
01:45
took me a while to hear it that we were
01:48
good friends and we still are good
01:50
friends today but that it really
01:53
wouldn’t work out between us you know
01:54
and and she was really more of a mentor
01:57
and and someone who I looked up to and
01:58
respected – and that we would end up
02:01
ruining that friendship had we gotten
02:04
together but it did start me on a path
02:07
being part of the the rugby crew you
02:09
know it you know did a little bit of
02:12
dating a little bit experimenting here
02:13
and there
02:14
but nothing that I would say really of
02:17
any substance right it was but I sort of
02:19
knew at that point I had sort of
02:20
accepted it and you know many of my my
02:23
close friends were starting to know that
02:25
that was a possibility for a sophomore
02:26
year I had moved off campus with a group
02:29
of us you know at that time up in West
02:30
Philly shared housing you know people
02:33
you know with roommates you know big
02:36
houses with 8 and 10 bedrooms had 8 and
02:38
10 people sort of sharing a house it was
02:40
myself a friend of mine several of her
02:44
friends from ROTC ROTC and several of
02:48
her friends that were connected to her
02:50
from other parts of her her friends and
02:52
family type stuff and we became started
02:56
become really close during that year we
02:58
would spend all night talking we would
03:01
you know do a lot of stuff together we
03:03
were hanging out together and I began to
03:07
realize that I was starting to sort of
03:08
become very attached and attracted to
03:10
her and I literally used to run the
03:12
campus going she straight she straight
03:14
she straight she straight you cannot do
03:16
anything about it
03:17
we eventually ended up going away to a
03:20
march on Washington for women’s rights
03:22
and meeting my aunt who at that time ran
03:25
a row in New Hampshire and she ended up
03:27
burning that for over 20 years we ended
03:29
up going back home that night taking the
03:31
train back up to Philadelphia coming
03:33
back into the house and that was the
03:36
night I found out she wasn’t straight
03:37
because she made the first move and sort
03:40
of opened the door we end up getting
03:41
together that night and but we were in a
03:45
situation where that wasn’t friendly
03:48
space we found out the next morning
03:49
right so you know she did the right
03:52
thing she called and broke it off with a
03:54
fiancee and but that really sort of told
03:57
the rest of the house what was going on
03:59
you know the next night or a couple
04:00
nights later when she came home I was up
04:05
in in one of the rooms waiting for she
04:08
came into the bedroom and she wouldn’t
04:09
tell me what was wrong but I could tell
04:11
she was I hate and she just refused
04:13
something it was wrong till I promised
04:14
her that no matter what she told me I
04:15
wouldn’t do anything well it turned out
04:17
that one of the roommates in the house
04:18
had attacked her with a knife that night
04:20
and so I called a friend of mine who you
04:25
live down the street was moving
04:27
so it lucky for us she had an empty
04:30
apartment that I could get a key to
04:32
quickly and we went over in a you know
04:35
and stayed over there without phones
04:37
without having any access to anybody
04:39
with nobody else knowing what was going
04:40
on but literally had just sort of
04:41
cleared the house as quickly as possible
04:43
and then got up the next morning and
04:45
went up to to rugby I had a game that
04:48
day and we were part of the rugby field
04:50
and from the time that I made that phone
04:52
call that said I need a place to stay
04:54
tonight to the time that I walked on the
04:56
field the next morning that group had
04:59
actually already done all the calls and
05:01
made arrangements for us to have
05:03
emergency housing for whatever the next
05:05
few weeks were that we needed to take
05:07
care of and for the next several weeks
05:09
they made sure that we had a place to
05:11
stay
05:11
we were fed we could focus on dealing
05:13
with you know trying to figure out how
05:15
to we were gonna go find a place to stay
05:17
we could focus on how we’re gonna get
05:19
our stuff out of the house we were both
05:21
being harassed it wasn’t safe for me to
05:23
walk across campus
05:24
now I both worked on campus and was
05:26
going to class down there so the fact
05:28
that I couldn’t walk to campus is a
05:29
problem and I would have friends that
05:32
would literally meet me I would call
05:34
them up and say I’m gonna be at this
05:35
corner at X and they would have to walk
05:36
me across campus to make sure that I
05:39
could get to there safely not only was
05:42
she thrown out of ROTC which was really
05:43
important to her she wasn’t allowed to
05:45
testify at that point against the guy
05:47
who had attacked her and just the fact
05:50
of how badly the military was treating
05:52
her and what she was doing
05:55
was appalling we were able to negotiate
05:59
through that with the benefit of our
06:01
friends with the help and the support of
06:03
our friends but the reality is you know
06:09
people in organizations even with the
06:11
police we were having problems of not
06:12
wanting to protect us to get into the
06:14
house to be able to get our stuff we
06:16
were originally were supposed to have
06:17
protection duty and that protection Duty
06:20
didn’t show up my rugby team showed up
06:22
and said we ended up having to move
06:24
outside of West Philadelphia which is a
06:27
place that we know we very much had a
06:29
big community of friends for a while we
06:32
stayed with friends and families in and
06:33
around the suburbs until we eventually
06:35
found a house down in Northern Liberties
06:37
which was an area of the city at that
06:38
time that a lot of people didn’t didn’t
06:40
explore
06:41
spend a lot of time – but again every
06:43
single time that we came back into that
06:47
that area was a place of potential risk
06:50
it’s still today doesn’t fathom me that
06:53
the military thought it was more
06:54
important to keep a lesbian out than to
06:56
take care of more than some other guys
06:58
that were actually willing to help abuse
07:00
one of their one of the colleagues you
07:02
know and literally attack one of their
07:03
colleagues luckily some other people
07:05
stepped up and helped to press charges
07:06
against him and he was eventually taking
07:09
taken out but the fact that she was
07:12
banned from it it’s just one of those
07:15
it’s one of those those rights that that
07:18
people don’t understand you know when
07:20
you look at what it was going on that is
07:23
not a place where we could say every day
07:26
we consider stand up we could not say we
07:29
could be okay we did anyways but it we
07:31
knew it wasn’t without having some level
07:33
of risk every day every moment that we
07:38
were willing to come out and still still
07:40
to this day but not anywhere near like
07:42
it was then you know there’s so much of
07:44
a change today than there was when that
07:47
first happened when I first came out
07:48
that 35 years ago mostly for the better
07:55
you know one of the one of the things is
07:58
as time went on with my first girlfriend
08:01
we we obviously became a lot closer we
08:06
started going to MCC which is
08:09
Metropolitan Community Church which is
08:10
one of the was I think we founded for
08:13
and one of the very few LGBTQ friendly
08:17
churches at that time and really sort of
08:21
found myself wanting to get married
08:24
wanting to have that sort of ability to
08:27
sort of say to friends and family and
08:28
and and for the time God at the time and
08:32
say you know this is the person I want
08:33
to be with for the rest of my life and
08:36
it wasn’t legal I mean we knew it wasn’t
08:39
legal but I asked her anyways we got
08:42
married in May get the right I was
08:45
either 87 or 86 or 87 I’m bad with year
08:49
so it’s right around 86 87 and we had a
08:53
huge gathering of friends family half
08:58
the rugby team was there I was up a
09:00
duper tie house absolutely King of
09:02
Prussia you know literally was outside
09:04
in the pine groves with the Reverend at
09:08
the time was this Minister Joseph who
09:10
had this huge beard in a lot of ways
09:12
looked like Santa Claus and just had an
09:16
amazing day and time and ability to sort
09:19
of celebrate with with our friends with
09:20
our families and we you know part of
09:23
that part of a community that reflected
09:25
and embraced us and from our perspective
09:28
we considered ourselves to marry screw
09:30
the law we were reached out to and asked
09:33
to be part of of Sally Jessy Raphael who
09:37
did the first show ever on lesbian that
09:42
first national show ever on lesbian
09:44
marriages you know Sally just referee
09:46
all at the time was up in New Haven and
09:48
they had been looking for people to
09:49
willing to come on the show and they
09:51
called around New Haven didn’t get
09:53
anybody they called Boston and they
09:54
called around New York eventually they
09:56
hit Joseph at MCC in Philly and
09:58
apparently his response was oh I have
10:00
the couple for you and he turned around
10:01
and called us without question we said
10:03
yes and we decided to do it we went
10:05
through all the the prep and the
10:06
information that was there
10:08
went through and you know they did it
10:13
some some pre-work afterwards they did
10:14
some information about us but then we
10:16
went up to New Haven and actually shot
10:19
the show it was really a great
10:21
experience to have happen but one of the
10:23
other things that was sort of shocking
10:24
to me was about I think a third of the
10:27
way into it this guy stands up in the
10:29
middle of the audience and I recognize
10:31
him and I realize I had grown up in in
10:34
Massachusetts not far from where Sally
10:36
Jessy Raphael is filmed or was filmed
10:40
and it was one of the teachers from my
10:43
high school that was there and he came
10:47
off a Brian and brimstone about how
10:48
wrong it was and what was wrong with the
10:51
world and things and I honestly was just
10:53
like your house we actually reported him
10:56
back to the school and I heard he got
10:57
removed shortly after that which was
10:59
nice to see happen and I was actually
11:00
little bit surprised I mean you know it
11:02
was really controversial and people were
11:06
you know obviously not expecting so I
11:08
think see me or see him on that show the
11:12
other part about people not 100% be
11:13
expecting me beyond there which is I had
11:16
been out to most of my immediate family
11:19
at that point but I have a huge extended
11:21
family and hadn’t even thought to call
11:25
and tell them that I was doing this the
11:27
way that my family found out that I was
11:29
going on national TV to talk about being
11:31
an openly married lesbian was when the
11:35
preview started showing up on the salad
11:38
Jesse Rafael show going out at that time
11:41
on the TV and of course at that point
11:42
everybody watched three or four
11:44
different channels and so apparently
11:47
when that hit the infamous you know
11:50
family hotline kicked into play called
11:53
you know everybody called everybody I’m
11:55
sure almost everybody saw the show and
11:59
they had called my grandmother to find
12:02
out what hit what the heck was going on
12:03
and I didn’t think the call and war my
12:04
grandmother that was on me I should have
12:06
I should have thought that went through
12:07
when I came out to my grandmother her
12:09
response had been I love you I will
12:12
always love you but I’m praying for you
12:14
and I could tell at the time she was
12:15
hoping at some point it would change I
12:18
think by the time Sally Jessy Raphael
12:20
had happened she had
12:21
yourself it wasn’t going to change but I
12:23
think for her having her granddaughter
12:25
getting attacked for basically telling
12:28
and speaking up about someone who they
12:29
loved was not okay and instead of
12:34
calling me and saying something about it
12:36
she ended up really becoming one a right
12:41
start to support it and basically
12:42
telling people to go mind their own
12:44
business and never again did I hear her
12:48
say but I’m praying for you it was just
12:50
I love you and I accept you you know the
12:51
other thing was there was the benefit
12:53
inside the community itself and the
12:55
number of people who you know said
12:58
something to us about thank you for
13:00
standing up thank you for coming out
13:02
there are people who were close in our
13:04
lives that didn’t have the guts to come
13:06
at that came out at the same time we did
13:08
get some of the the backlash for that
13:11
one of the areas whereas we had my we
13:15
had we had become coaches and she had
13:19
been a long-standing coach of a Girl
13:21
Scout canoe team at the time at that
13:23
time the Girl Scouts of America did not
13:25
allow LGBTQ women to be out and be part
13:28
of the process and we were actually
13:30
given an ultimatum that either we were
13:32
gonna leave or they were gonna shut down
13:34
the program so it was a none expected
13:38
negative impact in our lives to lose
13:41
that but either way I look back at it
13:43
and go the positives way out outweighed
13:46
the negatives the the benefits that we
13:48
got the benefits that other people got
13:50
by being able to see someone be able to
13:52
stand up and say not only are we
13:54
LGBTQ but we’re willing to commit to
13:57
each other we’re just you know
14:00
incredible especially at that time where
14:03
almost nobody was able to do that what
14:05
I’ve learned over the years is the only
14:08
way we as a collective make progress is
14:10
for all of us to be willing to stand up
14:13
and step out and be able to push that
14:15
forward and those of us that are further
14:17
out front are more likely the ones that
14:19
are going to get that first set of flack
14:20
it does make a difference in the long
14:22
run and it does make a difference in
14:23
people’s lives
14:25
to be able to do that and really ask for
14:28
what we do in demand what we deserve
14:33
when I first came out in 85 I came out
14:38
into a fairly supportive area community
14:41
looking back I now know how many of
14:44
these things were sort of the first of
14:46
type of things like like my first gay
14:49
pride was in 86 I was at New York page
14:52
pride and then something that year you
14:57
could start hearing bubbling up sort of
14:58
shortly after pride sort of a lot of
15:00
people talking about what was going to
15:02
be a march on Washington that that was
15:04
bad it was time to stand up and speaking
15:06
out for rights and to really demand it
15:09
very much like the the civil rights
15:11
march was going had happened years prior
15:15
in the 60s that we were gonna do a
15:16
similar type of things and and it was it
15:19
was like initially almost like this slow
15:20
sort of you could hear it sort of
15:22
scurrying and people talking about it
15:23
and then all of a sudden you just felt
15:26
this huge wave of people saying yeah
15:29
we’re going yeah we’re gonna go let’s do
15:32
this a few of us originally said well
15:34
you know we have a bunch of us who want
15:35
to go why would we not get a bus like
15:38
let’s see if we can’t get a bus and fill
15:39
it and you know we were thinking one bus
15:42
and so it did some research we found one
15:45
of the bus companies we hired a bus
15:46
started selling tickets this is before
15:49
the Internet so there was no way to sort
15:52
of broadcast and advertise it you know
15:54
to the general population within 24
15:57
hours that first bus was full so we
15:59
called and got a second bus and that bus
16:01
filled like almost immediately and we
16:03
called him got a third bus and we got a
16:04
fourth bus and every time we calling
16:06
another bus and people would buy the
16:08
ticket for it we calling it another bus
16:09
and eventually you know before it was
16:13
all said and done we had over 20 buses
16:14
coming out of Philadelphia you know we
16:16
got there and they were lining up the
16:20
buses in RFK old stadium to be able to
16:23
get over and get people over to where
16:25
the marchers gonna start and everywhere
16:27
you looked around there was nothing but
16:29
buses and it is a feeling of of the one
16:36
of the first times I think that many of
16:37
us ever got together I know it ended up
16:39
being one of the largest march on
16:40
Washington anywhere but just that
16:43
feeling first of getting there and
16:44
seeing that many buses coming in and
16:46
legit
16:46
six challenges we were having about
16:48
getting everybody where they needed to
16:49
be you know it’s one thing to try and
16:52
get any people there but then we had to
16:53
get everybody from the buses through
16:55
with all the metro systems and to the
16:57
start of the March and one is it was
17:00
just a matter of cooperation everybody’s
17:02
sort of helping each other get where
17:03
they needed to be but just everywhere he
17:05
looked around there was a sea of LGBT
17:08
folks and at that time we didn’t use
17:10
LGBTQ it was gay and lesbian but there
17:13
was just everywhere you could see there
17:14
was every walk of life you can imagine
17:15
was coming over those hills every walk
17:17
of life it was showing up and lining up
17:20
at the beginning of the the march to get
17:24
everything together as we stepped off in
17:27
Philadelphia marched off as a collective
17:29
group somebody had brought down a banner
17:32
that said Philadelphia marches on
17:34
Washington and you know a large part of
17:36
our group grabbed that banner and took
17:38
off down the down the walk down the the
17:42
roads together not only were we taking
17:43
over the streets there were so many of
17:45
us trying to walk together there’s so
17:46
much going on we were spilling over into
17:48
the sidewalks we were literally just
17:50
coming down and it was this huge force
17:53
of people that would just kept moving we
17:55
were starting to push into crowds we had
17:57
people starting to show up who weren’t
17:59
expecting to have an LGBTQ March
18:01
happening that day and sort of
18:03
instinctively those of us who were a
18:05
little larger you know particularly
18:07
those of us on the rugby team started to
18:09
you know step out towards the edge of
18:11
the sides and really sort of form that
18:13
that barrier to make sure that if
18:15
somebody tried to make a run or try to
18:17
cut through the the March that they were
18:20
sort of directed in another direction
18:21
and sort of help people keep people
18:23
space but really that just sort of that
18:25
whole feeling of just getting everybody
18:27
to the march getting everybody down
18:29
there you know it was a long day of
18:31
activities but it was just really one of
18:34
cohesive support as a community of
18:37
showing up we got out to the end of the
18:40
March and we’re able to get to the
18:42
capital and and to the to the areas at
18:47
the end out on the constitutional at the
18:51
mall and you know seeing that mall just
18:53
filled with that many people was one of
18:55
those amazing sights and the speakers
18:57
and things are things that you know
18:59
I the day was so intense I honestly
19:02
don’t remember necessary what any one
19:03
speaker said it whenever does it was the
19:05
feeling of the collective group the
19:07
energy that was there of one that you
19:09
knew it was making a change making a
19:10
difference that this was somehow
19:12
different than anything that happened
19:14
before this was one of those sort of
19:16
things aren’t gonna go back they’re not
19:18
gonna go you know it may it’s it’s a
19:20
step forward and it’s a permanent step
19:22
forward there were too many of us who
19:24
are willing to just basically show up
19:27
and stand stand up and say this is who
19:30
we are that’s what we’re doing we don’t
19:32
care who’s around we don’t care who sees
19:33
us we’re gonna say that you really need
19:36
to treat us like human beings one of the
19:37
really great things that came out of it
19:39
is a year later they decided to create
19:42
National Coming Out Day in October and
19:45
it is absolutely one of my favorite
19:45
holidays basically as that first
19:48
celebration of National Coming Out Day
19:50
was coming together with the different
19:51
cities Philadelphia we put together a
19:54
small gathering in front of Geovany room
19:56
which was about a third you know two
19:58
quarters of the block in front of
19:59
Giovanni’s Room which is the LGBTQ
20:02
bookstore that was there and was able to
20:05
have you know our organization from the
20:08
student organizations come together many
20:10
other organizations were there and
20:11
people started to show out that was the
20:14
first of out the National Coming Out Day
20:17
celebrations and in Philadelphia that’s
20:19
now grown to become out fest which is
20:21
the largest celebration in October of
20:25
National Coming Out Day anywhere in the
20:27
world one of the things that was really
20:29
cool is later much later there was an
20:33
exhibit in the National Archives which
20:35
was the first ever LGBTQ exhibit ever in
20:38
the National Archives called speaking
20:39
out for equality and the very first
20:42
thing you saw when you walked into that
20:44
that National Archives at the
20:46
Constitution Center and that’s a was a
20:48
picture of this of the group in
20:50
Philadelphia with the big sign that said
20:52
Philadelphia marches on Washington and
20:54
at the very edge there’s a woman who’s
20:56
there with a maroon and teal blue rugby
21:01
shirt on who isn’t me
21:02
but it’s one of my teammates who was
21:04
there and that was the start of our
21:06
group of where he had sort of formed up
21:08
to put all that sit there and you know I
21:11
know I was within five
21:13
that picture it was one of those things
21:14
that you just will never forget the
21:17
sight of seeing that many people show up
21:18
after being told for so many years that
21:21
we didn’t exist you know we were that
21:23
the outcast we were the ones that were
21:25
we’re going to be sort of you know
21:27
scorned on never you know never be able
21:29
accepted anywhere and to see you know
21:32
hundreds of thousands I believe they
21:34
handed up with almost a million I don’t
21:35
remember the exact count of people but
21:36
but it was one of the largest marches in
21:38
Washington ever and to see that there it
21:41
didn’t surprise me because what I saw
21:43
was just this huge wave of energy of
21:46
people saying you know it is time for us
21:47
to stand up and and come together and
21:50
make this a part of you know we are part
21:54
of the this country we are part of this
21:56
community we are part of who’s here and
21:58
that it it is definitely time for a
22:00
change
22:04
in like 8687 my my my girlfriend I
22:11
thought I’m were married and I went
22:14
through joining ceremony but at the time
22:16
there was no ability to have any
22:19
semblance of legal marriage or even a
22:22
domestic partnership agreement type
22:24
situation so we you know we initially
22:29
just sort of took our chances shortly
22:30
after the Philadelphia LGBT community
22:34
center which at the time actually was
22:36
referred to as the center without walls
22:38
offered a class with Lambda Legal on how
22:42
you can actually sort of approximate
22:44
having a legal marriage as much as
22:47
possible and it went over things like
22:49
legal powers attorney medical power of
22:52
attorney wills about the importance of
22:55
doing things like putting property and
22:58
joint names one of the things that you
23:01
know folks today have really no
23:03
understanding of about how bad it was
23:05
there was a big problem in this you know
23:09
60s and 70s and 80s with families not
23:13
recognizing their people’s relationships
23:15
with with people literally being thrown
23:17
out of their houses from that they had
23:20
bought together and lived in together
23:21
for over 20 years where one partner got
23:24
sick and died or couldn’t take care of
23:27
them or something would happen and
23:29
families would literally swoop in and
23:31
claim to be you know next of kin and
23:33
take everything you had problems where
23:36
people weren’t able to actually get in
23:38
and see their loved ones in a hospital
23:40
so these were things that you know we’re
23:42
becoming especially with the age crisis
23:44
that was going on more and more
23:45
prevalent of real risks to each one of
23:47
us that we were not recognized by the
23:49
law we were not understood about our
23:51
relationships and there were a lot of
23:54
places where we were flat-out banned
23:55
from being able to do some things you
23:57
could not get into the back of a
23:58
hospital without having something of a
24:00
piece of paper that said there was you
24:02
know you were responsible for that
24:04
person even if he walked in with a
24:06
wedding ring on your hand
24:07
basically when I saw a posting for this
24:10
class that the community center was
24:12
offering to me it was a no-brainer that
24:14
we just needed to go and understand and
24:16
find out what we could learn
24:18
and I learned so much in that class it
24:21
was everything from the fact that I
24:23
didn’t have any idea that you know
24:25
powers of attorneys even existed so that
24:27
we could be able to help make legal
24:28
decisions for each other I was so young
24:31
I didn’t understand things like the
24:32
importance of having a will and a way to
24:35
declare how things together and so we
24:37
went through all the the the legal
24:40
activities you know paid out way too
24:42
much money in legal fees but it was
24:44
important that way too much paid out a
24:45
lot of money in legal fees to make sure
24:47
that happened but also one of the really
24:49
nice things that was there in that class
24:51
was that they there was one book that
24:55
existed at that time to be able to
24:58
understand how to be able to negotiate
25:00
these and do these types of activities
25:01
and they aim it actually had sample
25:03
documents in that book and Lambda Legal
25:06
and and the community center had made
25:08
arrangements with Giovanni’s Room as
25:10
being the gay bookstore to make sure
25:11
that that always stayed in stock and so
25:13
I believe many of us who were in that
25:16
class even if somebody didn’t make the
25:19
class we’re able to help share and point
25:21
friends towards being able to find the
25:23
book we understand what they needed to
25:24
do with being able the importance of
25:25
being able to legally document who you
25:27
were and what your relationship was so
25:30
that you would have some leg to stand on
25:31
if something happened you know that
25:33
particular relationship ended up not
25:35
working out and ending but a few years
25:37
later in like 92 I met my my now son’s
25:43
biological mother and quickly became the
25:47
primary parent within a few months of
25:49
starting to raise him he was six and we
25:54
were actually honestly I know we were
25:57
some of the first openly lesbian parents
25:59
raising children so to be able to do
26:01
something as simple as pick my son up
26:03
for his dentist appointment or his
26:05
doctor appointment I had to have a piece
26:07
of paper that said I had legal
26:09
permission to pick him up that day so
26:11
luckily we we had already drawn up
26:13
things like the medical power of
26:14
attorneys the the legal power of
26:15
attorneys my will was always in place
26:18
just in case to do that but I always
26:21
knew I was at risk of losing him because
26:23
Pennsylvania was one of the last you
26:26
know one of the latest states around to
26:28
be able to allow second parent adoption
26:29
where they would let
26:31
a person of the same sex adopt somebody
26:34
else’s child and not force the other
26:36
person to give up their parental and
26:39
custodial rights I know that as he got
26:43
older and we were more and more exposed
26:45
in the community that there were places
26:47
or we if we hadn’t had the paperwork I
26:50
wouldn’t have been able to something
26:51
that something do something as simple as
26:52
you know get him into the hospital and
26:54
take care of him it was needed – I knew
26:57
that there was a risk that I could
26:58
actually lose having custody of him and
27:00
him being in my life the relationship
27:02
with his mother wasn’t going as well as
27:04
it wanted but I stuck it through to make
27:06
sure that he was okay knowing that I
27:07
wasn’t going to be able to keep custody
27:09
of him if something happened but once he
27:11
got old enough to be able to you know
27:14
factor in that choice and and when we
27:16
split up he chose to stay with me and
27:18
luckily having had those documentation
27:20
you know sort of helped him to make that
27:22
possible
27:22
we actually eventually moved back to
27:24
Pennsylvania and one of the benefits of
27:26
Pennsylvania is that they still do adult
27:27
adoption which ironically I learned
27:29
about in that first class because at the
27:32
time back in the 80s the only one of the
27:34
few ways that people had sort of
27:35
establishing a legal relationship was if
27:37
one adopted the other as a you know
27:39
almost like a parent-child relationship
27:41
later when my son was 28 and I you know
27:45
had been raising him Ariary for 22 years
27:47
we were in a position then now to take
27:49
advantage of that knowledge so that I
27:51
could actually legally adopt him and so
27:53
you know 28 22 years later I officially
27:56
became a parent in the eyes a little law
27:58
but I have been his parent since 92
28:01
and now today I am lucky enough to be
28:04
blessed with not only him being in my
28:05
life but you know two grandkids but
28:07
right behind you know it’s the next
28:09
treasure age going up and I can’t
28:11
imagine what what had my life would been
28:13
like had I not had that knowledge
28:14
understanding to be able to do that and
28:16
it also reinforces how important it is
28:19
to make sure you know and understand
28:20
what the laws are because even today
28:22
even with gay marriage a lot of people
28:24
assume that gay marriage automatically
28:26
covers your kids and unfortunately it
28:28
doesn’t because most laws in most states
28:30
and acts I believe all states adoption
28:32
isn’t based on whether you’re its gay or
28:34
straight or married or not straight its
28:36
custody is actually based on an
28:38
understanding it’s you’re either the
28:40
biological parent and you haven’t lost
28:42
your your rights as a biological pair
28:45
or you’ve adopted it’s that simple so if
28:48
you have two parents or of the same sex
28:50
by default one of them is going to not
28:52
have that legal custody until you
28:53
actually do the paperwork until you
28:55
actually go through the legal steps to
28:57
do that and it is critical that we all
28:58
understand that and it’s also critical
29:01
and what that class taught me really
29:02
early is even in those places where life
29:05
isn’t fair and things aren’t right if
29:07
you understand the rules you can do as
29:09
much as possible to protect yourself and
29:11
give yourself an advantage and there are
29:13
a whole lot of other examples in my life
29:14
where I was able to actually help take
29:16
that knowledge and get someone to change
29:17
something because of that piece but none
29:20
of them anywhere near important then
29:21
being able to hold on to my son
29:26
so in 1984 when I first came down and
29:30
went to Penn I had no idea that I was
29:33
gonna be in a no-go into a university
29:37
that was extremely unique in terms of
29:39
the LGBT community because not only was
29:42
it in a place where it was fairly open
29:44
and accepting for lesbians gays to be
29:47
out and had a student group they
29:52
actually were one of the very few
29:55
universities in the country that had a
29:57
funded staff person at that time who
30:00
helped organize activities events and it
30:05
really made a difference in the the
30:08
ability of the LGBT community in and
30:11
around Penn’s campus to even be able to
30:12
form up about a year and a half of going
30:14
into Penn I had to leave because I ran
30:15
out of money and I ended up transferring
30:18
over to Drexel University which is an
30:19
engineering school and a local
30:21
university it was nowhere near as open
30:24
and accepting in general it was fairly
30:26
conservative politically wise it was
30:28
fairly conservative in terms of
30:31
diversity in terms of of minorities and
30:34
and and women and really was not exactly
30:37
you know the the hotbed of civil rights
30:40
in any way shape or form people began to
30:41
recognize me particularly because at the
30:45
time I was married I was very open in a
30:49
lot of ways and and I honestly didn’t do
30:51
anything consciously I just didn’t
30:52
change who I was I became known as big
30:55
Dyke on campus before I even knew who
30:56
most of the people were but during that
30:58
period of time I had a limited amount of
31:01
interaction with the the student
31:02
organizations in part because I wasn’t a
31:04
full-time student but when I actually
31:06
became and was starting to think about
31:07
coming down full-time which started
31:09
probably you know 91 92 ish I became
31:13
much more involved with GL by D which
31:14
was gays lesbians and bisexuals at
31:16
Drexel initially just as a participant
31:19
and showing up the activities and then
31:21
in 92 I took over as the president in
31:25
the chair of the the group our
31:26
organization began started to actually
31:29
do more in terms of more activities to
31:32
be able to get more visibility on campus
31:34
when I had gone to to Penn in 84 one of
31:39
the things that I had noticed
31:40
that there was an event every year for
31:42
most of those years called kg and stay
31:43
it was actually promoted across campus
31:46
that to tell people to wear jeans in
31:49
support of being gay now at that time
31:51
wearing jeans was a given almost
31:54
everybody wore jeans every single day so
31:56
one of the things that was interesting
31:57
to watch was suddenly how many guys
31:59
suddenly showed up in dress pants to
32:01
sort of show that they weren’t gay but
32:03
it was really it was an awareness
32:04
activity to try and get people involved
32:06
and one that was happening you know on a
32:08
lease in my life I had seen happening on
32:10
a regular basis well Drexel wasn’t doing
32:12
that so we decided to go ahead and have
32:14
the first gay jeans day at Drexel when I
32:16
took over that year and it was
32:19
interesting to watch because he had the
32:20
same thing happened that happened over
32:21
in the other you know some of the other
32:23
universities where all of a sudden
32:24
everybody started to wear dress pants
32:26
and and you know it wasn’t that sort of
32:28
awareness but acceptance but there was
32:31
more of an awareness that those of us
32:32
who did show up in jeans that day in
32:33
addition to doing the gay jeans day we
32:35
also had done a couple of speakers that
32:39
we had come in and some smaller events
32:40
to try and help promote awareness of
32:42
campus of having an LGBTQ community
32:44
there it was interesting because we
32:47
caught enough attention that I get
32:49
called into the dean’s office about us
32:52
being a little bit too political so our
32:55
response to that was the next year
32:56
instead we decided to do a full keg a
32:58
Gay Pride Week and started with not only
33:01
doing gay jeans day but we had speakers
33:03
come in every day multiple and sometimes
33:06
we had events we had a dance we had a
33:09
gathering and we had drexels first-ever
33:11
drag show around that same period of
33:13
time now there was a couple things that
33:15
were a little disturbing starting to
33:16
happen one of which is we were getting
33:18
threatening phone calls coming in on our
33:20
office our student organizations office
33:23
phone and we reported it and to
33:27
drechsel’s credit they actually took
33:28
them seriously and they took the time to
33:30
trace them back where they were coming
33:31
from and it actually turned out that the
33:34
calls were coming from a phone that was
33:38
locked in several offices deep in the
33:41
security office for Drexel that no one
33:44
except Drexel security had access to so
33:47
we were literally getting calls of
33:48
harassment threatening to hurt us or
33:51
kill us coming from someone under actual
33:53
security staff
33:54
the time around that same period of time
33:56
we actually had a that they figured that
33:58
out we also had a dance and while
34:01
someone was coming out of the dance
34:03
there was a point where they people
34:06
coming out of the dance ran into some
34:08
folks that were part of the frats and
34:10
the guys with the frats actually
34:12
physically attacked them
34:14
no one got seriously hurt but it was
34:16
enough to sort of put some awareness up
34:18
that you know something as simple as
34:20
coming out of a dance shouldn’t put
34:22
somebody’s life you know at harm’s way
34:23
when we got to that level of severity
34:25
and particularly I think with the
34:27
benefit of knowing that the the
34:29
harassing phone calls had started to
34:30
come from directional security officers
34:34
I had actually reached out to us through
34:38
some people to find some legal help and
34:39
was able to make connections through
34:41
Lambda Legal to find out what we could
34:43
or couldn’t do and what we did is we
34:45
came up with a couple set of proposals
34:47
for them of how things were gonna change
34:49
some of it was better funding and and
34:51
ways to be able to be able to provide
34:54
more activities and events for you know
34:56
and friendlier spaces for the LGBT
34:58
community on campus some of them though
35:00
were even more sort of fundamental than
35:02
that there was no protections in
35:05
drechsel’s anti-harassment policies so I
35:11
rewrote the the guidelines or the the
35:15
the policies in directional student
35:18
handbooks to include that the
35:20
non-discrimination policies in those
35:22
handbooks to include not only sex and
35:24
sexual orientation but also sexual
35:26
identity which not realizing at the time
35:29
but do realize the importance of it now
35:31
also meant included those who are trans
35:33
the other thing we were able to do is
35:35
get them to agree to allow not that they
35:37
would actually develop the training but
35:39
we allowed the students myself included
35:41
to create a diversity training program
35:44
and we required that the security guards
35:47
the new training security guards and
35:49
even some of the older training security
35:50
guards go through it and that we require
35:52
that the frats go through it we were
35:54
also doing it with so many other student
35:55
groups and our Director of Student
35:58
Services at the time had made arranges
36:01
for us to speak to the Black Student
36:02
Union and I remember I started to talk
36:04
about some of the you know what it was
36:05
like some of the discrimination some of
36:06
the issues I had about housing
36:08
some of the issues I’ve been having
36:09
about employment and where I had lost my
36:11
job and I heard someone say of course
36:13
it’s because you’re gay and I said and
36:15
that’s because I’m half-black and as
36:16
soon as someone finds out that I’m half
36:17
black I get some of that same treatment
36:19
as I do when I’m getting gay and the
36:22
look on several other people faces that
36:24
you saw saw that light go off and saying
36:26
you know this is a fight that we all
36:27
have together now did we change
36:29
everybody’s minds no but we started to
36:31
get that ball rolling and one of the
36:33
things that was really cool is many
36:35
years later and you know I it was while
36:37
I was out in Oregon which was you know
36:40
between 2001 and 2007 I don’t remember
36:42
the exact year but in that that’s based
36:44
in time so we are talking like over 20
36:46
years later I was listening to the
36:49
public radio station one morning and I
36:51
heard them say that you know talk about
36:55
all of these universities that now we’re
36:56
starting to have student-led diversity
36:59
training programs and how the students
37:00
were involved in sharing their stories
37:02
and the activities that they were
37:03
happening and that they had all based
37:05
this on this program that had to come
37:07
out of Drexel University and personally
37:09
I sort of just shot up because I had no
37:11
idea that what we had done and sort of
37:12
gone so far it also sort of goes to show
37:14
you never know how far or where the
37:17
impact you’re gonna have by doing
37:19
something as simple as sort of standing
37:20
up and talking about who you are and
37:21
what you’ve what you’re facing and how
37:23
important it is to be able to sort of
37:24
build those alliances and bring people
37:25
together what seems like maybe a small
37:27
step can really actually make a huge
37:28
difference and that is just being able
37:30
to speak up
37:32
I have said several times and I really
37:37
truly believe it the generation before
37:39
me fought really hard for our ability to
37:42
stand up and be able to come out and say
37:44
who we are and it’s one of the most
37:46
important things that any of us can do
37:47
but our generation particularly those of
37:49
us who came out younger who came out
37:51
were 18 19 20 when that was just
37:53
starting to come out to have to take her
37:56
in the 80s and 90s where you sure you
37:58
that shift we had to fight for that
37:59
right to be able to live our lives as
38:01
full lives and one of the things that
38:03
was really one of those times that was
38:04
very much of a ha moment to me about how
38:07
much things have changed and how how
38:10
much it’s important for us to be able to
38:11
tell the stories that people know how
38:13
much that went into making it change was
38:16
in in not in 2015 there was a exhibit at
38:20
the Constitution Center that there are
38:22
communities that are helped put together
38:23
called speaking out for equality and
38:25
while I knew what was getting put
38:27
together the first time I actually got
38:29
to see it was on opening day on the
38:31
opening night and I went with a friend
38:34
of mine who I had been out since 1985
38:37
she had only been out maybe five years
38:39
and she was in her late 40s so we went
38:42
through completely different lives and
38:44
as we were walking through the exhibit
38:46
and I was explaining things to her and
38:48
walking up and we came up to the part
38:50
where there was the stuff about the
38:51
march on Washington in 1987 there was a
38:54
march on in 1993 there was stuff about
38:57
National Coming Out Day there was the
38:59
show about when Ellen came out and like
39:01
well and and I actually was able to sort
39:03
of tell you know mouth the words and and
39:06
right at the point where Ellen hits the
39:07
hits the the the the speaker the
39:12
microphone and says I’m gay and sort of
39:14
shouts the world like you know we’re
39:17
walking along and she stopped me at one
39:18
point and says you’re not how do you
39:22
know all this stuff like you’re not
39:24
reading the carbs and I said I don’t
39:27
have to read the cards I was physically
39:29
there and a lot of those or we had sort
39:32
of groups together that got together to
39:34
do a party for the Ellen show I was at
39:37
the march on 87 in March 1897 and 93
39:40
I’ve been at the Gay Pride I was at one
39:42
of the last laying down of the last time
39:46
that they were able to lay the full age
39:47
quilt
39:48
out on the National Mall before it got
39:52
too big because we were still losing and
39:54
too many men were dying too many people
39:56
were dying of a disease that this
39:59
country refused to sort of even address
40:00
these are all things that have you know
40:03
I know they’ve taken shaped me in my
40:05
life and what’s happened and to see it
40:07
on display is an amazing thing to be
40:09
able to sort of reflect back but it also
40:11
sort of reinforces everything it took
40:13
for us to get here and how important it
40:15
is that that our generation the next
40:18
generation the people there no matter
40:19
how old you are when you come out or
40:21
whether or not you even come out whether
40:24
or not you were LGBTQ yourself if you’re
40:27
an ally you have friends and family who
40:29
are who are affected by this and how
40:31
important it is for all of us to come
40:32
together and force those changes to
40:34
happen a lot of the changes in this
40:37
world have actually come through
40:39
corporations being willing to stand up
40:41
and and and fight for our rights when
40:43
people couldn’t or wouldn’t or
40:44
government wouldn’t and yet people sort
40:46
of go after the corporations today about
40:48
being a little bit too commercial you
40:50
know it’s all about a balance about how
40:52
do we move things forward and take the
40:53
good out of areas and bring them in to
40:55
help continue to make it forward and
40:57
take them and figure out how to get
40:59
people to improve the things that aren’t
41:00
working but it has to be about going
41:02
forward and it can’t be taking it for
41:04
granted just because today it’s okay for
41:07
us to be able to walk down the street
41:09
doesn’t mean it’s gonna be okay for us
41:10
to walk down Street tomorrow if we don’t
41:11
continue to make sure it’s there
41:27
[Music]
41:29
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.