Lesbian Activist Recounts Her Decades-Long Fight for Equality in Philadelphia and Beyond.

Whether she was combatting discrimination on campus, fighting for legal equality or demonstrating for representation, Leona Thomas has been at the forefront of the modern LGBTQ movement. From the personal – the adoption of her son – to the political – marching on Washington, Leona’s decades of activism built off of those who came before her and paved the way for the activists of tomorrow.
Story 1 – 0:08
1980s: Being Openly Gay In College “Wasn’t Without Some Level Of Risk Every Day.”
Story 2 – 7:56
1980s: Young Lesbian Newlyweds Appear On The Sally Jessy Raphael Show.
Story 3 – 14:34
1987 March On Washington: “This Is Who We Are. This Is What We’re Doing. We Don’t Care Who Sees Us.”
Story 4 – 22:06
Legal Protections Before Marriage Equality–And Still Today: “Make Sure You Know And Understand What The Laws Are.”
Story 5 – 29:06
1980s-1990s: “Big Dyke On Campus” Successfully Campaigns For LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Policies At College — And Beyond.
Story 6 – 37:37
2015: At An Exhibition On The LGBTQ Rights Movement: “I Don’t Have To Read The Cards. I Was Physically There.”
Transcript provided by YouTube:
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
