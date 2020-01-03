Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Social Justice / Moms for Transgender Equality: Jodie

Moms for Transgender Equality: Jodie

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Penelope is my third child by birth and
00:04
born like perfectly anatomically to what
00:08
I would assume was a girl everything
00:10
about Penelope makes us question our
00:13
categories that we box people into he’s
00:16
like not he’s undefinable when you meet
00:19
Penelope Penelope gives you everything
00:20
that you need to know about Amy he’s
00:22
that kid that is super likable he’s
00:25
creative he’s artistic he’s giddy he
00:28
talks more than any of my kids but he’s
00:31
also physical and determined and a
00:35
type-a soon into Penelope’s first year
00:40
you could see things that were different
00:41
nopee is happy to be right next to his
00:43
dad doing dad things and I also noticed
00:45
that Penelope would mock or imitate and
00:47
study his brother Cassius would cough
00:51
cough cough he was literally studying
00:53
how to be a boy when Penelope was hiding
00:55
from me I knew something was really deep
00:57
that was like a big eye-opener one day I
01:01
just pull Penelope aside my said you
01:03
know why are you so angry and Penelope
01:05
said because everyone thinks I’m a girl
01:07
and mmm you know that was um like that
01:12
moment with you you just like everything
01:14
flips upside down transgender was
01:16
something I did not know anything about
01:18
there was like a whole process of just
01:20
getting a lot of information and then
01:22
after you research for days and months
01:24
you realize you have to decide to let
01:28
lead from the heart the collective
01:29
understanding is that we are who we are
01:31
from the inside sometimes I feel like
01:33
the world is against us sometimes
01:35
Penelope and all the Penelope’s are up
01:38
against a lot many times people say your
01:41
daughter Penelope and I said no it’s my
01:44
son yeah well he’s she’s transgender no
01:47
he’s transgender so you have to keep
01:49
reinforcing truths keep helping people
01:53
to see it differently when we treated
01:54
Penelope as he wanted to be treated and
01:56
when we allowed him to present as he
01:57
wanted to present he he blossomed and I
02:00
want Penelope to remain that way I want
02:02
him to be able to explore all of the
02:04
sides of him we make vows to them
02:06
that who you are I respect where you’re
02:09
going on but with you and I’ll make sure
02:12
that the world moves out of your way so
02:14
that you can be you my story’s
02:16
inspirational my story is triumphant
02:18
Penelope is a triumphant kid trans kids
02:20
are like some of the most phenomenal
02:21
kids it’s a normal healthy part of the
02:24
human condition and I’m happy to share
02:25
the story because it’s a great story to
02:27
tell
02:31
you


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.