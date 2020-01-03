Moms for Transgender Equality: Jodie

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Penelope is my third child by birth and
00:04
born like perfectly anatomically to what
00:08
I would assume was a girl everything
00:10
about Penelope makes us question our
00:13
categories that we box people into he’s
00:16
like not he’s undefinable when you meet
00:19
Penelope Penelope gives you everything
00:20
that you need to know about Amy he’s
00:22
that kid that is super likable he’s
00:25
creative he’s artistic he’s giddy he
00:28
talks more than any of my kids but he’s
00:31
also physical and determined and a
00:35
type-a soon into Penelope’s first year
00:40
you could see things that were different
00:41
nopee is happy to be right next to his
00:43
dad doing dad things and I also noticed
00:45
that Penelope would mock or imitate and
00:47
study his brother Cassius would cough
00:51
cough cough he was literally studying
00:53
how to be a boy when Penelope was hiding
00:55
from me I knew something was really deep
00:57
that was like a big eye-opener one day I
01:01
just pull Penelope aside my said you
01:03
know why are you so angry and Penelope
01:05
said because everyone thinks I’m a girl
01:07
and mmm you know that was um like that
01:12
moment with you you just like everything
01:14
flips upside down transgender was
01:16
something I did not know anything about
01:18
there was like a whole process of just
01:20
getting a lot of information and then
01:22
after you research for days and months
01:24
you realize you have to decide to let
01:28
lead from the heart the collective
01:29
understanding is that we are who we are
01:31
from the inside sometimes I feel like
01:33
the world is against us sometimes
01:35
Penelope and all the Penelope’s are up
01:38
against a lot many times people say your
01:41
daughter Penelope and I said no it’s my
01:44
son yeah well he’s she’s transgender no
01:47
he’s transgender so you have to keep
01:49
reinforcing truths keep helping people
01:53
to see it differently when we treated
01:54
Penelope as he wanted to be treated and
01:56
when we allowed him to present as he
01:57
wanted to present he he blossomed and I
02:00
want Penelope to remain that way I want
02:02
him to be able to explore all of the
02:04
sides of him we make vows to them
02:06
that who you are I respect where you’re
02:09
going on but with you and I’ll make sure
02:12
that the world moves out of your way so
02:14
that you can be you my story’s
02:16
inspirational my story is triumphant
02:18
Penelope is a triumphant kid trans kids
02:20
are like some of the most phenomenal
02:21
kids it’s a normal healthy part of the
02:24
human condition and I’m happy to share
02:25
the story because it’s a great story to
02:27
tell
02:31
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.