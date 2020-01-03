Moms for Transgender Equality: Jodie

—



Transcript Provided by YouTube:

Penelope is my third child by birth and

born like perfectly anatomically to what

I would assume was a girl everything

about Penelope makes us question our

categories that we box people into he’s

like not he’s undefinable when you meet

Penelope Penelope gives you everything

that you need to know about Amy he’s

that kid that is super likable he’s

creative he’s artistic he’s giddy he

talks more than any of my kids but he’s

also physical and determined and a

type-a soon into Penelope’s first year

you could see things that were different

nopee is happy to be right next to his

dad doing dad things and I also noticed

that Penelope would mock or imitate and

study his brother Cassius would cough

cough cough he was literally studying

how to be a boy when Penelope was hiding

from me I knew something was really deep

that was like a big eye-opener one day I

just pull Penelope aside my said you

know why are you so angry and Penelope

said because everyone thinks I’m a girl

and mmm you know that was um like that

moment with you you just like everything

flips upside down transgender was

something I did not know anything about

there was like a whole process of just

getting a lot of information and then

after you research for days and months

you realize you have to decide to let

lead from the heart the collective

understanding is that we are who we are

from the inside sometimes I feel like

the world is against us sometimes

Penelope and all the Penelope’s are up

against a lot many times people say your

daughter Penelope and I said no it’s my

son yeah well he’s she’s transgender no

he’s transgender so you have to keep

reinforcing truths keep helping people

to see it differently when we treated

Penelope as he wanted to be treated and

when we allowed him to present as he

wanted to present he he blossomed and I

want Penelope to remain that way I want

him to be able to explore all of the

sides of him we make vows to them

that who you are I respect where you’re

going on but with you and I’ll make sure

that the world moves out of your way so

that you can be you my story’s

inspirational my story is triumphant

Penelope is a triumphant kid trans kids

are like some of the most phenomenal

kids it’s a normal healthy part of the

human condition and I’m happy to share

the story because it’s a great story to

tell

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video