Patient Dumping: What It Is, Who It Impacts, and Why Abolition Is the Only Answer [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors
Hey Team! Today I’m talking about patient dumping: what it is, who it impacts and why abolition is the only answer. Y’all have been supporting me and and my family over the last few weeks, after my brother who was dumped by his doctor at Pacifica Hospital. I’ve heard from so many of you and how patient dumping has impacted your families and your lives. Let’s talk about it, and discuss why abolition is the only way to help our most vulnerable.
