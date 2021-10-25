Get Daily Email
Patient Dumping: What It Is, Who It Impacts, and Why Abolition Is the Only Answer [Video]

Patient Dumping: What It Is, Who It Impacts, and Why Abolition Is the Only Answer [Video]

Why abolition is the only way to help our most vulnerable?

by

 

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Hey Team! Today I’m talking about patient dumping: what it is, who it impacts and why abolition is the only answer. Y’all have been supporting me and and my family over the last few weeks, after my brother who was dumped by his doctor at Pacifica Hospital. I’ve heard from so many of you and how patient dumping has impacted your families and your lives. Let’s talk about it, and discuss why abolition is the only way to help our most vulnerable.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey everybody welcome back to my channel
and today i’m actually talking about
something that has been
very heavy on my heart and that is
patient dumping i’ve been thinking a lot
about the impact it has on patients
as well as their families but before we
get into it reminder like subscribe and
ring the bell y’all
[Music]
what is patient dumping
it’s a legal term and patient dumping is
when a hospital
literally kicks a patient out of the
hospital before the patient is
physically
or mentally ready to be discharged
patient dumping is illegal
it’s dangerous and it’s incredibly
hurtful to families and communities
patient dumping is the symptom of a
broken health care system and it’s why
i advocate for abolition so as many of
you know i am the conservator to my
older brother monty
and um that means that i have um the
legal say-so over
anything that happens with him in
relationship to his mental health monty
is you know one of the most amazing
human beings um he was my first best
friend
uh he also has a mental health condition
called schizoaffective disorder which
means that there are times in his life
where he needs way more care more care
than what i can give him or my family
can give him
truly care from professionals who are
aligned with treating
folks with mental health conditions so
let me tell you some los angeles county
stats that are probably going to
infuriate you because they infuriated me
when i first read them let me read them
to you
so ella county is the most populated
county in the nation
it’s 10
million people across l.a county one in
nine residents has been diagnosed with
one or more serious mental illnesses
yet
y’all yet la county only has roughly
about 2 000
mental health treatment beds and
psychiatric emergency beds across
three facilities
operated by la county department of
health services make it make sense y’all
we have
more
cages
than we do beds for people
who are actually just sick and need
support and health 67
of the homeless population has been
diagnosed with a severe mental illness i
really wanted to share
this
issue because it’s so deeply personal to
me
about a week and a half ago or two weeks
now my brother went into the hospital
he agreed he went voluntarily
and
within days i was being told he was
going to be released i begged the doctor
i begged the social worker please don’t
really say he’s not ready i know my
brother at his baseline
they released him anyway on friday and
even when on thursday
we had said hey we think we have a place
he can go to
he doesn’t have a place to go to anymore
um
they still released him
and
while i was able to pick my brother up i
spent the next 48 hours trying to figure
out how he was going to get the care
that he needed
and it was a very very scary
48 hours not because i’m scared of my
brother but because i’m scared of the
police i eventually was able to get him
back into the hospital
but before i was able to do that i
launched a petition calling out the
hospital pacifica hospital that has had
a history of patient dumping the doctor
clifford irelier is actually
taking a leave of absence right now he’s
no longer my brother’s doctor
um and i will be taking it to the state
to the state board
[Music]
so nilam
welcome so grateful that you are here to
just be in conversation with me so i
just really wanted to start this
conversation off with
candidly hearing
about like
patient dumping and why you think it’s
happening so often and what we can do
about it so patient dumping is this
practice by which hospitals emergency
systems
they basically release
people before they’re ready to be
discharged
and mostly of those people are homeless
they’re mentally ill they are
undocumented
they
they aren’t ready to go
um out and but they’re dumped sometimes
on the street on the corner at bus stops
sometimes in
other facilities like rehab or in public
hospitals
that are overburdened already
and this is often because
there’s a federal law
that states that you have to treat
people who walk into your er
or to who come into your er but they
don’t really specify
what treatment means and oftentimes
people
use this to say well we’ve stabilized a
person so if we’ve stabilized someone to
where they’re not going to die
imminently and their condition isn’t
urgent well therefore they can just
leave but that’s honestly not what
healthcare is supposed to be about thank
you so much for just giving all that
context you know we really see this
episode of something that families and
community members can use as a resource
my last question to you is
what can we do what’s
what’s the hopefulness in here what what
can we
create so there’s a different kind of so
we can have a system that actually works
for our communities so the solution um
is kind of demanding that we do better
and
when people are organized and they come
together and they share stories and they
get support
and they are able to see that it’s not
just them that’s not something happening
to them
um
change is possible you know i feel like
the pressure is on
the side of communities it’s on the side
of patients
and um
like the ethics and the morals are just
clear on this one you know yeah
so i feel positive and hopeful that
things can change
um obviously we need universal health
care like if there was
health care
this would not be an issue at all
everyone had access to care it
this would be
um
yeah we wouldn’t have to worry about
this at all
yeah
well i just want to thank you for all
the work that you’re doing and your
industry and your field and i love that
we got to talk about
i love that we got to talk together i
don’t love the subject matter but i love
that um that you’re such a brilliant
human being and that
you’ve just been having these
conversations about healthcare for so
long and you’re living it you’re on the
front lines of it and so thank you for
your service thank you all so much for
coming back to this channel i know this
topic today was super heavy i know that
so many of you all have experienced this
yourself or you’ve had loved ones
experience this i’m sending you so much
love uh for any of you who are
um just having a
a deep impact around your mental health
right now or if you have you’re
supporting someone else and their mental
health
um i i love you i see you i know what
it’s like i know
uh what it feels like for doctors to not
listen to you for hospitals to not
listen to you
um see this channel as your space as
your to vent share please share in the
comments and experiences you have
and if you can go over and sign the
petition that we started for
my brother and also to change patient
dumping at pacifica hospital i want
everybody to know that my brother is
doing well
he is in the hospital
they will not be releasing him i got
they got a note from the director of the
hospital and they’re going to make sure
that he is
in a good place i’m grateful for y’all
um we have to keep fighting we have to
keep loving on each other
um we have to keep supporting each other
we need you and we need each other see
you next time
[Music]
you

