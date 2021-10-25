Patient Dumping: What It Is, Who It Impacts, and Why Abolition Is the Only Answer [Video]

By Patrisse Cullors

.

.

Hey Team! Today I’m talking about patient dumping: what it is, who it impacts and why abolition is the only answer. Y’all have been supporting me and and my family over the last few weeks, after my brother who was dumped by his doctor at Pacifica Hospital. I’ve heard from so many of you and how patient dumping has impacted your families and your lives. Let’s talk about it, and discuss why abolition is the only way to help our most vulnerable.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 hey everybody welcome back to my channel

00:02 and today i’m actually talking about

00:04 something that has been

00:06 very heavy on my heart and that is

00:09 patient dumping i’ve been thinking a lot

00:10 about the impact it has on patients

00:13 as well as their families but before we

00:26 what is patient dumping

00:28 it’s a legal term and patient dumping is

00:31 when a hospital

00:32 literally kicks a patient out of the

00:34 hospital before the patient is

00:36 physically

00:37 or mentally ready to be discharged

00:40 patient dumping is illegal

00:42 it’s dangerous and it’s incredibly

00:45 hurtful to families and communities

00:47 patient dumping is the symptom of a

00:49 broken health care system and it’s why

00:52 i advocate for abolition so as many of

00:55 you know i am the conservator to my

00:57 older brother monty

00:59 and um that means that i have um the

01:03 legal say-so over

01:05 anything that happens with him in

01:06 relationship to his mental health monty

01:10 is you know one of the most amazing

01:12 human beings um he was my first best

01:15 friend

01:16 uh he also has a mental health condition

01:18 called schizoaffective disorder which

01:20 means that there are times in his life

01:22 where he needs way more care more care

01:24 than what i can give him or my family

01:26 can give him

01:27 truly care from professionals who are

01:31 aligned with treating

01:34 folks with mental health conditions so

01:35 let me tell you some los angeles county

01:38 stats that are probably going to

01:40 infuriate you because they infuriated me

01:42 when i first read them let me read them

01:44 to you

01:45 so ella county is the most populated

01:47 county in the nation

01:48 it’s 10

01:50 million people across l.a county one in

01:53 nine residents has been diagnosed with

01:56 one or more serious mental illnesses

02:00 yet

02:02 y’all yet la county only has roughly

02:05 about 2 000

02:07 mental health treatment beds and

02:09 psychiatric emergency beds across

02:13 three facilities

02:15 operated by la county department of

02:17 health services make it make sense y’all

02:20 we have

02:21 more

02:22 cages

02:23 than we do beds for people

02:27 who are actually just sick and need

02:30 support and health 67

02:33 of the homeless population has been

02:35 diagnosed with a severe mental illness i

02:37 really wanted to share

02:39 this

02:40 issue because it’s so deeply personal to

02:43 me

02:44 about a week and a half ago or two weeks

02:46 now my brother went into the hospital

02:49 he agreed he went voluntarily

02:52 and

02:54 within days i was being told he was

02:57 going to be released i begged the doctor

02:59 i begged the social worker please don’t

03:00 really say he’s not ready i know my

03:02 brother at his baseline

03:04 they released him anyway on friday and

03:07 even when on thursday

03:09 we had said hey we think we have a place

03:11 he can go to

03:12 he doesn’t have a place to go to anymore

03:15 um

03:16 they still released him

03:18 and

03:19 while i was able to pick my brother up i

03:22 spent the next 48 hours trying to figure

03:24 out how he was going to get the care

03:26 that he needed

03:27 and it was a very very scary

03:31 48 hours not because i’m scared of my

03:34 brother but because i’m scared of the

03:36 police i eventually was able to get him

03:38 back into the hospital

03:40 but before i was able to do that i

03:42 launched a petition calling out the

03:43 hospital pacifica hospital that has had

03:46 a history of patient dumping the doctor

03:49 clifford irelier is actually

03:52 taking a leave of absence right now he’s

03:54 no longer my brother’s doctor

03:56 um and i will be taking it to the state

03:59 to the state board

04:03 so nilam

04:04 welcome so grateful that you are here to

04:07 just be in conversation with me so i

04:10 just really wanted to start this

04:11 conversation off with

04:13 candidly hearing

04:14 about like

04:16 patient dumping and why you think it’s

04:18 happening so often and what we can do

04:21 about it so patient dumping is this

04:23 practice by which hospitals emergency

04:26 systems

04:27 they basically release

04:29 people before they’re ready to be

04:31 discharged

04:33 and mostly of those people are homeless

04:35 they’re mentally ill they are

04:37 undocumented

04:39 they

04:40 they aren’t ready to go

04:42 um out and but they’re dumped sometimes

04:45 on the street on the corner at bus stops

04:47 sometimes in

04:49 other facilities like rehab or in public

04:52 hospitals

04:53 that are overburdened already

04:56 and this is often because

04:58 there’s a federal law

05:00 that states that you have to treat

05:02 people who walk into your er

05:05 or to who come into your er but they

05:07 don’t really specify

05:09 what treatment means and oftentimes

05:11 people

05:12 use this to say well we’ve stabilized a

05:14 person so if we’ve stabilized someone to

05:17 where they’re not going to die

05:18 imminently and their condition isn’t

05:20 urgent well therefore they can just

05:23 leave but that’s honestly not what

05:25 healthcare is supposed to be about thank

05:26 you so much for just giving all that

05:29 context you know we really see this

05:31 episode of something that families and

05:34 community members can use as a resource

05:37 my last question to you is

05:39 what can we do what’s

05:41 what’s the hopefulness in here what what

05:43 can we

05:44 create so there’s a different kind of so

05:46 we can have a system that actually works

05:49 for our communities so the solution um

05:52 is kind of demanding that we do better

05:56 and

05:57 when people are organized and they come

05:58 together and they share stories and they

06:00 get support

06:01 and they are able to see that it’s not

06:04 just them that’s not something happening

06:06 to them

06:07 um

06:08 change is possible you know i feel like

06:11 the pressure is on

06:13 the side of communities it’s on the side

06:16 of patients

06:17 and um

06:18 like the ethics and the morals are just

06:20 clear on this one you know yeah

06:23 so i feel positive and hopeful that

06:25 things can change

06:27 um obviously we need universal health

06:29 care like if there was

06:31 health care

06:32 this would not be an issue at all

06:34 everyone had access to care it

06:37 this would be

06:38 um

06:40 yeah we wouldn’t have to worry about

06:40 this at all

06:42 yeah

06:43 well i just want to thank you for all

06:45 the work that you’re doing and your

06:47 industry and your field and i love that

06:50 we got to talk about

06:52 i love that we got to talk together i

06:53 don’t love the subject matter but i love

06:56 that um that you’re such a brilliant

06:58 human being and that

07:00 you’ve just been having these

07:01 conversations about healthcare for so

07:03 long and you’re living it you’re on the

07:05 front lines of it and so thank you for

07:07 your service thank you all so much for

07:09 coming back to this channel i know this

07:11 topic today was super heavy i know that

07:14 so many of you all have experienced this

07:16 yourself or you’ve had loved ones

07:17 experience this i’m sending you so much

07:20 love uh for any of you who are

07:23 um just having a

07:25 a deep impact around your mental health

07:27 right now or if you have you’re

07:28 supporting someone else and their mental

07:29 health

07:30 um i i love you i see you i know what

07:33 it’s like i know

07:34 uh what it feels like for doctors to not

07:37 listen to you for hospitals to not

07:39 listen to you

07:40 um see this channel as your space as

07:42 your to vent share please share in the

07:45 comments and experiences you have

07:47 and if you can go over and sign the

07:49 petition that we started for

07:51 my brother and also to change patient

07:54 dumping at pacifica hospital i want

07:55 everybody to know that my brother is

07:57 doing well

07:58 he is in the hospital

08:00 they will not be releasing him i got

08:03 they got a note from the director of the

08:05 hospital and they’re going to make sure

08:06 that he is

08:08 in a good place i’m grateful for y’all

08:11 um we have to keep fighting we have to

08:13 keep loving on each other

08:15 um we have to keep supporting each other

08:18 we need you and we need each other see

08:21 you next time

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

