Home / Social Justice / Quito: The Scene of a Disagreement

Quito: The Scene of a Disagreement

Protests gain ground in Ecuador's capital

by Leave a Comment

 

By Redacción Ecuador

For the tenth consecutive day, Quito continues to be the scene of the disagreement between President Lasso and indigenous organisations; protests have been concentrated in the central-northern sector of the capital, where several universities and the Assembly building are located.

By William Tipán*

Various points in the city, both in the north and south, have been blocked to prevent vehicles from passing through; at the same time, many more people from the indigenous movement, university students, teachers, doctors, housewives, young people and the elderly have joined the protest.

Every day the level of tension is perceived to be rising, different sectors of the city have polarised their positions; outbreaks of violence are increasing on both sides, and there is still no concrete evidence of a genuine interest in dialogue. The so-called “government of encounter” has achieved just the opposite.

*Humanist and active non-violence activist

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

