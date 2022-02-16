Reduce Economic Hardship and Reduce Gun Violence

Washington, DC — In states where Black households experience higher economic hardship, they also experience higher rates of gun violence. In a commentary released today, CEPR’s Algernon Austin proposes addressing the “profound jobs crisis among Black men” as a powerful tool to reduce gun violence, especially among those most affected — Black men.
“We also need to combat racial discrimination in the labor market, and raise the federal minimum wage.That’s not all that needs to be done, but it is a good place to start,” said Austin.
(A correction to the graph’s Y-axis removed the %. The correct rate is per 100,000, as updated at 11:50 am ET.)
—
This post was previously published on cepr.net and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com