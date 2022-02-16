Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Social Justice / Reduce Economic Hardship and Reduce Gun Violence

Reduce Economic Hardship and Reduce Gun Violence

We also need to combat racial discrimination in the labor market, and raise the federal minimum wage.That’s not all that needs to be done, but it is a good place to start

by Leave a Comment

Washington, DC — In states where Black households experience higher economic hardship, they also experience higher rates of gun violence. In a commentary released today, CEPR’s Algernon Austin proposes addressing the “profound jobs crisis among Black men” as a powerful tool to reduce gun violence, especially among those most affected — Black men.

“We also need to combat racial discrimination in the labor market, and raise the federal minimum wage.That’s not all that needs to be done, but it is a good place to start,” said Austin.

(A correction to the graph’s Y-axis removed the %. The correct rate is per 100,000, as updated at 11:50 am ET.)

 

This post was previously published on cepr.net and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 4.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About Center for Economic and Policy Research

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people’s lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.

