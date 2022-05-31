Remembering the More Than 1 Million Lives Lost to COVID-19 [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01

hi grandma

0:02

it’s tom

0:04

i’m sorry that we lost you

0:06

to covet

0:07

but i’m so very happy that you were with

0:09

us

0:10

to see kevin and i get married

0:13

i’m so very thankful that we had you for

0:15

as many years as we did and i just hope

0:17

people are careful

0:19

and that love wins

0:21

i lost my mother on april 2nd of this

0:24

year to the virus and i nearly also lost

0:27

my brother to the virus most people

0:31

really realize just how horrible this

0:33

virus is until it affects you you know i

0:35

didn’t get to say goodbye we didn’t get

0:38

even really good to have a funeral

0:40

the

0:41

lgbtq community knows

0:44

about pandemics having suffered through

0:47

the hiv pandemic

0:50

starting in

0:51

1983

0:53

and this has been a horrible time in our

0:55

community we’ve been so isolated from

0:58

family and friends

1:00

and my heart

1:01

is absolutely broken

1:04

that the

1:05

government

1:06

can’t get it together so that they will

1:08

save more lives also to just keep in

1:11

mind that

1:13

one person can change the world in the

1:15

blink of an eye and so i wanted to say

1:18

this to other people that don’t think

1:20

this is not real this is very real as i

1:23

worked in the new york city hospital

1:27

during the surge and saw people dying on

1:30

a daily basis it is something that i

1:33

will never ever forget or

1:36

get past i don’t think

1:38

to all of those wonderful beautiful

1:40

special people out there

1:42

nurses doctors health care workers

1:45

all the essential workers

1:47

thank you thank you for everything that

1:49

you’re doing to make our lives easier

1:51

let’s all stick together stay home wear

1:53

a mask wash your hands i lost my mother

1:56

to covet and i use this remembrance day

2:00

to remember her

2:01

know that as long as we remember someone

2:04

they will always be a fabric a piece of

2:06

the fabric of the world you are always

2:09

in our thoughts i’m glad that that we

2:11

are doing this today

2:13

to remember those who were lost

2:15

may their

2:17

memories be a blessing to us all

2:22

[Music]

2:49

you

—

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock