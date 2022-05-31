Remembering the More Than 1 Million Lives Lost to COVID-19 [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:01
hi grandma
0:02
it’s tom
0:04
i’m sorry that we lost you
0:06
to covet
0:07
but i’m so very happy that you were with
0:09
us
0:10
to see kevin and i get married
0:13
i’m so very thankful that we had you for
0:15
as many years as we did and i just hope
0:17
people are careful
0:19
and that love wins
0:21
i lost my mother on april 2nd of this
0:24
year to the virus and i nearly also lost
0:27
my brother to the virus most people
0:31
really realize just how horrible this
0:33
virus is until it affects you you know i
0:35
didn’t get to say goodbye we didn’t get
0:38
even really good to have a funeral
0:40
the
0:41
lgbtq community knows
0:44
about pandemics having suffered through
0:47
the hiv pandemic
0:50
starting in
0:51
1983
0:53
and this has been a horrible time in our
0:55
community we’ve been so isolated from
0:58
family and friends
1:00
and my heart
1:01
is absolutely broken
1:04
that the
1:05
government
1:06
can’t get it together so that they will
1:08
save more lives also to just keep in
1:11
mind that
1:13
one person can change the world in the
1:15
blink of an eye and so i wanted to say
1:18
this to other people that don’t think
1:20
this is not real this is very real as i
1:23
worked in the new york city hospital
1:27
during the surge and saw people dying on
1:30
a daily basis it is something that i
1:33
will never ever forget or
1:36
get past i don’t think
1:38
to all of those wonderful beautiful
1:40
special people out there
1:42
nurses doctors health care workers
1:45
all the essential workers
1:47
thank you thank you for everything that
1:49
you’re doing to make our lives easier
1:51
let’s all stick together stay home wear
1:53
a mask wash your hands i lost my mother
1:56
to covet and i use this remembrance day
2:00
to remember her
2:01
know that as long as we remember someone
2:04
they will always be a fabric a piece of
2:06
the fabric of the world you are always
2:09
in our thoughts i’m glad that that we
2:11
are doing this today
2:13
to remember those who were lost
2:15
may their
2:17
memories be a blessing to us all
2:22
[Music]
2:49
you
