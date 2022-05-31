Get Daily Email
Home / Social Justice / Remembering the More Than 1 Million Lives Lost to COVID-19 [Video]

Remembering the More Than 1 Million Lives Lost to COVID-19 [Video]

"I’m sorry that we lost you to COVID but I’m so very happy that you were with us to see Kevin and I get married"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:01
hi grandma
0:02
it’s tom
0:04
i’m sorry that we lost you
0:06
to covet
0:07
but i’m so very happy that you were with
0:09
us
0:10
to see kevin and i get married
0:13
i’m so very thankful that we had you for
0:15
as many years as we did and i just hope
0:17
people are careful
0:19
and that love wins
0:21
i lost my mother on april 2nd of this
0:24
year to the virus and i nearly also lost
0:27
my brother to the virus most people
0:31
really realize just how horrible this
0:33
virus is until it affects you you know i
0:35
didn’t get to say goodbye we didn’t get
0:38
even really good to have a funeral
0:40
the
0:41
lgbtq community knows
0:44
about pandemics having suffered through
0:47
the hiv pandemic
0:50
starting in
0:51
1983
0:53
and this has been a horrible time in our
0:55
community we’ve been so isolated from
0:58
family and friends
1:00
and my heart
1:01
is absolutely broken
1:04
that the
1:05
government
1:06
can’t get it together so that they will
1:08
save more lives also to just keep in
1:11
mind that
1:13
one person can change the world in the
1:15
blink of an eye and so i wanted to say
1:18
this to other people that don’t think
1:20
this is not real this is very real as i
1:23
worked in the new york city hospital
1:27
during the surge and saw people dying on
1:30
a daily basis it is something that i
1:33
will never ever forget or
1:36
get past i don’t think
1:38
to all of those wonderful beautiful
1:40
special people out there
1:42
nurses doctors health care workers
1:45
all the essential workers
1:47
thank you thank you for everything that
1:49
you’re doing to make our lives easier
1:51
let’s all stick together stay home wear
1:53
a mask wash your hands i lost my mother
1:56
to covet and i use this remembrance day
2:00
to remember her
2:01
know that as long as we remember someone
2:04
they will always be a fabric a piece of
2:06
the fabric of the world you are always
2:09
in our thoughts i’m glad that that we
2:11
are doing this today
2:13
to remember those who were lost
2:15
may their
2:17
memories be a blessing to us all
2:22
[Music]
2:49
you

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

