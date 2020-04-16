Sexual Violence is the Backbone of White Supremacy

—

TRIGGER WARNING. This article depicts sexual violence and its impact.

Black writers have been writing about the white mind for many years. Because Black people have had to predict white behavior in order to survive, Black people can perceive aspects of us that sometimes we can’t see ourselves. While that’s a common experience for me approaching non-fiction writers of color, it was quite surprising for me when I read Zora Neale Hurston’s Seraph on the Suwanee. This novel is Zora’s bold take on the white world through all-white characters. We often talk about sexual violence as a fruit of patriarchy. We see white supremacy as something separate. This book revealed to me how in actuality, sexual violence is the very backbone of white supremacy. Sexual violence impacts one in four men and one in three women according to a 2015 CDC study. However, in this article, I will focus on the impact of sexual violence on women.

In Seraph on the Suwanee, in a touching, multi-layered scene, Avery, a young maiden, is raped by her fiancé Jim under the mulberry tree — site of her childhood play and innocence. After the rape, she is overwhelmed by fear: “What was to become of her now? Where would she turn for refuge? Not to her folks, certainly. She would get no sympathy there.” Avery is frozen by fear while her fiancé boasts his perceived prowess “Youse a married woman now,” Jim says. “All I know is I’ve been raped,” Avery replies. “Sure you were raped,” he says, “and that ain’t all. You’re going to keep on getting raped. You couldn’t be hollering for your Pa every day for the rest of of your life?” Zora Neale Hurston was an anthropologist, trained by one of the founders of American anthropology, Franz Boas. While the dialogue is fictional, it is rooted in culture, not fantasy. The dialogue is a perfect description of rape culture: the expectation for Avery to be submissive, her reluctance to ask for help, Jim’s boasting, his dismissal of her support system. Jim takes off with Avery; her parents watch the vehicle and do nothing. Jim drives Avery to the courthouse and they marry. Then return to the house as newlyweds to celebrate the rushed marriage.

The rape radically shifts the way Avery relates to Jim. Her spunky bravado is replaced by submissive dependence. While before she loved him and fantasized about him, she is now psychologically bound to him. Her inner dialogue shifts from passion, curiosity, and desire, to fear of rejection, shame, social death. She becomes more and more attached to him as she sees him as her only option for survival. Were she to tell her family, they would not believe her. Were Jim to reject her, she’d be an outcast. This fear of social death taints Avery’s every move for the rest of the book.

The fear of social death associated with rape is common. Zora described the angst that so many women have lived through, including myself. Feminists look at rape as “a conscious process of intimidation by which all men keep all women in a state of fear.”

In the United States, rape is not only about the power between women and men. In fact, the systemic control of women’s bodies upholds not just patriarchy, but white supremacy as well. White supremacy was strengthened in our legal system after the Bacon rebellion of 1676. In the Bacon rebellion, poor Europeans and Africans built alliances to oppose the trade monopolies that benefited the rich. The consolidation of whiteness occurred to impede these alliances. Controlling the bodies of white women was a key point here: white men had “to discourage the intimacy that can lead to solidarity and revolts.” While laws had to ensure that mixed children were no longer born, the punishment of white women became more lenient, not more harsh, to elevate the higher status of whiteness. It became forbidden to enslave and whip publicly white women: penalties that were previously allowed, were now reserved for people of African descent. A succession of laws in the early 1700s were passed that institutionalized white privilege and segregation while building a body of laws that implied white virtues and worth. According to Pem Davidson Buck’s analysis, it was also the time when the white middle class was invented to generate a class that would monitor people of color, while embodying a clear sense of racial superiority. This lays the foundation for the “psychological wage of whiteness” that DuBois speaks of in Black Reconstruction.

While the fear of rape is common to all women, “race” changes the aspects that the fear is associated with. For women of color, the fear of violence is associated with the conspiracy of silence, because women of color don’t have the influence and support among American institutions to be heard and believed. For white women, the fear of being raped is often associated with a more personal loss of ‘white virtue’ and possibly a breaking of all ties — ‘social death’ by our own families for not being able to uphold the fiction of white purity that determines our worth and value.

Social death is common in white families. My mother used to tell me as a child that she would “disown” me for the silliest things, but mostly for sharing her secrets. I think it’s peculiar, because I know now that my mother wouldn’t disown me for any reason at all, her anger being typically intense, but very short-lived. Disowning in white families is a matter of prestige: upholding the family honor (white virtue), and a matter of property and inheritance. Threat to disown may connect to the law of primogeniture. In the Middle Ages in Europe, the first-born son inherited everything to avoid splitting the land plots. Disowning, in the context of the white supremacy in the Americas, became associated with the violations of the virtues and privileges of whiteness.

Think about how many examples of social death there are in white families: a) women falling in love with people of color, b) children of mixed marriages, c) women who were raped, d) women who married outside of their class, e) children born out of wedlock, and f) homosexuality. One of the reasons the foster care system prospered in the 60s and 70s is because, with the relaxing of social sexual norms, the system was inundated with the children born out of wedlock of white teenage moms. It was common to “send the girl away,” then adopt out the child and have the girl return to the home without ever speaking about the child again — continuing to live the illusion of white purity.

Social death — being disowned — is not common in Black families. I’ve seen children disowned for being homosexual, likely because of the religious condemnation of it. But I have never heard of Black families disowning their children for other reasons. In terms of principles, in African cultures children are to be honored because they are closer to the ancestors. When we lose our children we lose access to God, too. Also, in the spirit of Ubuntu, an Nguni Bantu word that is similar to humanity — “I am because we are,” the collective is more important that the one-on-one relationship. So you can’t deprive the community of a child just because you disagree with them or their actions. In terms of practice, Black families in American historically chose to exist, despite institutions opposing them (under enslavement, marriage among Africans was illegal and families were systematically and intentionally split up)— so bonds had to be stronger. There’s an economic rationale here too, in families that could not and still cannot count on institutions to protect their privileges, children are a unique social security.

For white women, social death and the loss of all social ties and means of survival is tangible and real. It’s connected to the traumatic retention of centuries of rape and sexual violence, but that is also a pretext to uphold white supremacy. A traumatic retention is a behavior that was born in response to trauma, that has become so integral to our life that it seems cultural. Look at the aspects that make white culture complacent:

Don’t rock the boat; Fear of social annihilation; Perfectionism; Shame at being human; Powerlessness.

All these can be seen as the result of a traumatic retention resulting from sexual violence.

Imagine this. Who would we be as women, if we had no fear or being attacked, exploited, or raped in our families or outside? What would it be like for men to live with women like that everywhere? How would men need to be different?

Historically, white women have held white men’s deepest secrets. We’ve ignored the rape of Black women on plantations, the exploitation of people of color in day-to-day interactions and business deals. Some of us have been silent when our brothers and husbands negotiated at our dinner tables deals that promoted conflict, war, and social and environmental destruction, or we’ve joined the deals ourselves.

Who would white men have to become if we weren’t complacent? How would our activism be different?

Exactly. That’s what they’re avoiding.

Thanks to Helen W. Mallon.

Photo credit: unsplash.com