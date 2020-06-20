Get Daily Email
Home / Social Justice / Supreme Court Rules Against Trump’s Attempt to End Daca

Supreme Court Rules Against Trump’s Attempt to End Daca

Today the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

by

Previously published with permission.

Washington, DC — Today the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The following is a statement by Silky Shah, Executive Director of Detention Watch Network:

“Detention Watch Network applauds today’s Supreme Court decision. With today’s ruling, nearly 700,000 young people will not be subjected to aggressive raids, deadly detention centers, and life-altering deportations that already affect thousands of immigrants not benefiting from the program. Loved ones, community members, and co-workers will be able to stay in the U.S., because home is here.

Trump’s attempt to end DACA has been one of many attacks against the safety of immigrant communities in an effort to bolster his white supremacist agenda. But the immigrant rights movement is strong and fought back and we will continue to fight back in the face of Trump’s ongoing attacks. As a movement, we are committed to freedom, dignity, and justice for all immigrants and with today’s important decision we are reinvigorated and united in our call to shut down detention centers and defund police forces, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).”

 

***

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Detention Watch Network

Detention Watch Network (DWN) is a national coalition of organizations and individuals working to expose and challenge the injustices of the United States’ immigration detention and deportation system and advocate for profound change that promotes the rights and dignity of all persons. Founded in 1997 by immigrant rights groups, DWN brings together advocates to unify strategy and build partnerships on a local and national level to end immigration detention. Visit www.detentionwatchnetwork.org. Follow @DetentionWatch.

