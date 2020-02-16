Get Daily Email
Home / Social Justice / Tell Me Why It’s Not Racist to Oppose Black Oscar Categories

Tell Me Why It’s Not Racist to Oppose Black Oscar Categories

If you say, “Where does it end?”, then tell me why you don’t oppose the gender categories.

by


In Chris Rock’s monologue at the Oscars, he said this:

Hey, if you want Black nominees every year, you need to just have Black categories. That’s what you need. You need to have Black categories.

You already do it with men and women. Think about it: There’s no real reason for there to be a man and a woman category in acting.

C’mon. There’s no reason. It’s not track and field.

You don’t have to separate ’em. You know, Robert De Niro’s never said, “I better slow this acting down, so Meryl Streep can catch up.”

No, not at all, man. If you want Black people every year at the Oscars, just have Black categories. Like Best Black Friend.

If you say, “Where does it end?”, then tell me why you don’t oppose the gender categories. Tell me why it’s not racist to leave the acting gender categories unquestioned but oppose race categories. Not making that argument, of course, just asking the question.

This post was previously published on familyinequality.wordpress.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

