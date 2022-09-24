Get Daily Email
Home / Social Justice / The Jackson Water Crisis Is Not a Fluke. Your City Could Be Next.

The Jackson Water Crisis Is Not a Fluke. Your City Could Be Next.

What’s happened with Jackson’s water crisis is an absolute tragedy. In late August, a state of emergency was issued after there was no clean running water in the city.

By Strong Towns

What’s happened with Jackson’s water crisis is an absolute tragedy. In late August, a state of emergency was issued after there was no clean running water in the city. Residents who could get water reported that they’d turn on the tap and be met with a brown consistency, and the city instructed people to boil it before any sort of usage.

For seven weeks Jackson’s residents had to bear the brunt of a failing water system, and unfortunately it was bound to happen. Like all American cities, Jackson rests on the wrong business model and its systems are stretched too thin. It was only a matter of time before it started to leak.

In this episode of the Strong Towns Podcast, Chuck Marohn covers the technicalities of American water systems, what failed in Jackson, and how Jackson even got to this place. Chuck also addresses the two main narratives that have been the national media focus during this crisis: climate change and racial inequity.

This post was previously published on STRONGTOWNS.ORG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

About Strong Towns

Strong Towns supports thousands of people across the United States and Canada who are advocating for a radically new way of thinking about the way we build our world. We do this in four key ways: Strong Towns Media, Strong Towns Academy, Strong Towns Action Lab and Strong Towns Events.

Strong Towns Media is the core of our organization. We believe that in order to have a lasting impact on our culture, we must educate, excite, and inspire citizens of all backgrounds to get involved in the conversation about how we build our world, and advocate for a Strong Towns approach. That’s why we devote most of our resources as an organization to producing high-quality content (including articles, podcasts, and video) that asks hard questions about how we build today, and shines a spotlight on a better way that we must take up tomorrow.

Visit Strong Towns at StrongTowns.org

