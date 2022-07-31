Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Social Justice / What Does the ‘+’ Mean in LGBTQI+?

What Does the ‘+’ Mean in LGBTQI+?

“The U.S. can be a source of hope and inspiration for others.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By ShareAmerica

The term “LGBTQI” may be familiar, but you might have seen “LGBTQI+” and wondered what the “+” at the end means. Language is constantly evolving, and this symbol seeks to reflect and celebrate the full diversity of sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and sex characteristics — not only those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or intersex. LGBTQI+ includes them all.

The “+” includes people who do not identify as either men or women and includes individuals who are attracted to many genders or to individuals regardless of gender. It also includes those who experience little to no sexual attraction to others and those who do not experience romantic attraction. [See a glossary of many LGBTQI+ terms.]

June is LGBTQI+ Pride Month and is filled with awareness campaigns and parades. June commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, when New York City Police raided a bar popular with the LGBTQI+ community and patrons resisted. The uprising created the opportunity for millions to press for full and equal civil rights for the LGBTQI+ community.

LGBTQI+ persons have made important contributions to their communities throughout human history. The way people have described themselves and their roles remain relevant today. For example:

  • Some North American Indigenous groups use two-spirit as a term for Indigenous people who express both a masculine and a feminine sexual, gender or spiritual identity.
  • In ancient Hawaiian tradition, the word māhū possessed tremendous cultural and spiritual value, referring to men who adopt feminine roles.
  • Ancient Jewish thought identified six genders and discussed how Jewish laws would apply to them.

Jessica Stern is the U.S. special envoy to advance the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. She works with governments, civil society organizations and the private sector to promote and protect equal respect for the human rights of the LGBTQI+ community worldwide.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Very few governments in the world have made a commitment to the integration of LGBTQI+ human rights in their foreign policy,” Stern said. “The U.S. can be a source of hope and inspiration for others.”

Previously Published on share.america.gov

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x