Why Men Need to Learn and Practice Feminism

—

For men, the unspoken guidelines are to “be tough,” “be hard,” and, if necessary, “use violence.” On playgrounds, sports fields, and in the classroom, men had already internalized the notion that “boys don’t cry,” “don’t be weak,” and “don’t act like a female.”

The lives of men and boys are still shaped by these toxic gender standards. Importantly, these norms serve as the framework for a gender order that favors men, especially wealthy elites.

Male privilege is so deeply ingrained in social systems and relationships that it passes unchecked and appears normal. However, if males continue to be the main benefactors of gender disparity, eliminating male privilege is, at least in part, a task that falls on men.

Men’s involvement in initiatives for gender justice could support feminism. You could be interested in studying courses in women’s and gender studies at the university if you’ve ever wondered where gender identity comes from, how it differs between cultures, or why it is so ingrained in our actions.

Thankfully, now a lot of universities offer gender studies degrees online. Moreover, there are various websites where you can find study material, notes, tuition, and even search homework tags for relevant courses.

Both how we see the world and how others see us are influenced by gender. Why not learn more about it since it is a significant aspect of the human experience? Additionally, gender history varies from nation to nation. For international students who want to learn more about the local culture of their study destinations, this means that it can be very helpful.

Further Progress Toward Gender Equality

Men’s growing feminist solidarity in feminist politics must not restrict the influence or decision-making of those from relatively underrepresented gender groups but rather should contribute to a more nuanced understanding of what feminism is. Men participating in feminist politics does not mean that they should rule over women or gender minorities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Women, Business, and the Law 2022 report from the World Bank says that about 2.4 billion women of working age don’t have the same economic opportunities as men, and 178 countries have laws that stop them from fully participating in the economy. The situation is still horrible for women. To achieve the ultimate goal of equality, the integrated vision transforms the power hierarchy into creative power.

On the other hand, feminists must acknowledge that excluding men from the discussion of gender and feminism risks weakening the movement’s fundamentals. Both society and feminists should refrain from labeling men who practice feminism as “stigmas,” “delusions,” “effeminate,” or “feminine.”

Our social structures’ patriarchal virus can be cured by incorporating feminist politics. Men’s exclusion from feminist politics can frequently imply power over others rather than power through others. Feminism is a free universal solidarity to find justice in the socio-cultural, economic, and political affairs; it is not a call for unwelcome chaos, nor should it be a difficult process for men to participate in.

In contrast, feminist men who support equality do not automatically become feminists. Although they may strive for gender equality, social inequality will always exist.

It necessitates a determination to wage war against patriarchy, sexism, and oppression along other oppression-related fronts, such as caste, sexuality, conflict, etc. Their feminist identity shouldn’t conflict with their political and personal actions, and it shouldn’t serve as a fig leaf for their internalized stigmas, prejudices, and gender stereotypes.

Why Should Men Adopt Feminism?

First, take a quick look around. Men can feel confined by the way masculinity and gender roles are taught in places like military training, playgrounds, or even home, where solidity is the signal to start being tough, violent, etc.

Many boys and men want to get rid of these rules about how men and women should act. Feminism is the framework that will free them from the strict rules that have been put on them in every part of life.

Second, men’s participation in the battle for justice in intimate partner violence and rape cases is important because they may take a stand against such violent acts against women.

Thirdly, despite having no interest in games since childhood, many men are pressured to indulge, which entails conforming to social expectations. If they don’t, they are classified as either “gay” or “mentally unfit.” Additionally, they don’t have any positive family, educational, religious, or other experiences. As a result, sex-role stereotyping is harmful to people of all genders.

In a patriarchal society, men face similar oppression and disadvantages and are expected to act in certain ways, whether on purpose or by accident. The best way to comprehend these persistent problems and make attempts at potential solutions is through feminism.

Recognize The Challenges Faced By Women

The first wave of feminism emerged from an atmosphere of liberal, socialist politics and urban industrialism in the late 19th and early 20th century, with the first women’s rights convention held in 1848.

The purpose of this wave was to provide possibilities for women, with a particular emphasis on suffrage. Since then, women have been struggling for equality in one way or the other. They have come really far, but to make things better, it’s not just women who should be fighting.

Studying women’s and gender studies will give you a chance to investigate the experiences of women. You will study gender issues in your classes from a variety of perspectives and in various domestic and international contexts.

You could also look into feminist theory, women’s health, politics, and women in literature and history. You’ll frequently also study how gender, race, sexuality, and class intersect. You’ll examine how gender is socially constructed and how it affects men’s and women’s lives.

Most majors in women’s and gender studies give you a chance to question received wisdom. History, literature, and other academic fields can all be reexamined from a feminist and/or queer perspective. You can develop critical thinking abilities while pursuing this major, which will help you get ready for both the workplace and future citizenship.

Be An Agent Of Change

In 2022, 68.1% of the world’s gender gap has been closed. At the rate things are going now, it will take 132 years to get to full parity. Learning more about gender studies and actively participating in feminism can be your contribution to narrowing this gap.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Additionally, a major in women’s and gender studies can benefit your community by enhancing your knowledge and skills. You will gain knowledge from your studies about the methods for addressing social injustices in order to achieve racial and gender equality.

The #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have brought attention to how urgent it is to address systemic examples of patriarchy, misogyny, and sexism that exist in every part of society. It has been more than a decade since these terms were coined, and yet, the struggles of women remain the same.

One of the many debates that have been sparked by these current movements is one that addresses men’s contributions to gender equality. In a phallogocentric culture, men are given unjustified privileges that come with being a man.

This reality alone makes males accountable for the institutional and discursive structures that grant them unwarranted power at the expense of specific relationship costs that must be incurred by women and, consequently, the feminine.

You can mentor those around you and impart your knowledge of gender issues, whether it be in the workplace or your personal life. It is hoped that by better understanding how gender affects people’s daily lives, attitudes and behavior will change.

In conclusion, if you are interested in gender and women’s issues, this major might be right for you. Understanding how gender affects society can help you influence the environment in which you live.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

iStockPhoto