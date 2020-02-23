4 Reasons You Should Try Boxing

—

Boxing has been around for centuries and while at first people practiced it as a means of self-defense, nowadays boxing can be used as a very fun and efficient workout. It is not the easiest of sports but it is incredibly fun and enjoyable and for anyone looking to get fit or lose weight, this is the ideal sport to try.

If you are still not convinced and want to learn more about the benefits that introducing this sport in your exercise routine can offer, you can check our list below.

It’s a fun and accessible sport

If you want to keep yourself fit it is important to find an activity that you like doing and boxing can be incredibly fun. The issue with most workout routines out there is that they can become boring fast and if you plan to keep going you need to enjoy what you are doing as otherwise, the workout becomes a chore and you’ll quit before you can get a routine going.

It is never too late or too early to start boxing and even if you are older, you’ll still be able to practice and have fun. You also don’t need to be in good shape since you definitely won’t have to compete at a professional level at first and you can still use the intensive workout you’ll get out of it to get into shape.

What makes so many people avoid boxing is the thinking that they don’t belong to that sport either because they are too old or they’re not in good shape and this can’t be further from the truth. Boxing is for everyone since as long as you can make a fist and get your hands and body moving, then you can box.

The hardest part is to start and once you do, you’ll start questioning yourself why you didn’t start boxing earlier. It is easy to make a game out of boxing and there are many steps for you to climb and get better, which is why this is a perfect sport for anyone who enjoys a challenge.

Since there are so many skills to master and pieces of equipment in the gym that you can use, boxing never becomes boring and as we mentioned above, this is the key to enjoying a workout. If you’re not challenged, you’re more likely to feel like you’re wasting your time.

You also don’t need to have the latest gloves and Jordan’s for boxing since while they help a lot when boxing at the gym, you can still box anywhere without any equipment. It is possible to shadowbox at home and do conditioning exercises such as sprints, or push-ups. You can also get inspiration for new exercises, tactics, and techniques from the countless videos available online.

The perfect workout for weight loss and for getting fit

Boxing is a high-intensity sport and you can burn as much as 500 calories in a single session and you’ll even continue to burn extra calories hours after the training session has ended. This is something that your typical cardio workout won’t be able to do and this is why for people who are looking to burn fat, boxing is among the best workouts to add to their routine.

When you’re boxing, you’re jumping and moving a lot and this requires a lot of strength. At first, these movements may be difficult for you to perform for extended periods but as your muscles adapt, they’ll also grow and improve your total-body strength.

Boxing is not just about punching as the head movement, footwork and defensive techniques such as weaving and bobbing will engage the whole body so that you can get a full workout.

Boxing will strengthen your lower and upper body as well as your core since they all need to engage when you’re making contact with the bag. Most gyms will also include additional strength training moves such as squats, planks, push-ups and weighted medicine ball exercises to help you get in shape quicker.

If you’ve ever wanted to get those well-defined chests and arms, and those washboard abs then boxing is a great sport that can get you there quicker. As long as you perform it well, it will engage every part of your body. Boxing can also make you a better athlete and get you in shape to try other sports and activities.

Mental health benefits

Exercise is scientifically proven to help you fight depression and anxiety and high-intensity workouts such as boxing can kick up your endorphin levels, which is that famous “feel good” chemical that produces feelings of euphoria and happiness.

Another benefit of boxing is that it can reduce stress levels which in turn can make you happier. High-intensity exercises force your body’s central and sympathetic nervous systems to communicate with each other and that helps improve your body’s ability to respond to stress.

By losing weight, increasing muscle tone, or simply improving endurance, there are many physical achievements that you can get from boxing and all these can add up to a boost of self-esteem and self-confidence.

Things such as finding better-fitting clothes and being able to climb a steep hill without getting winded are small things that can help your mental state before you even realize it. Having a workout routine that you stick to can also help you get better sleep, boost your brain and prevent memory loss and cognitive decline.

Self-defense

There are many contact sports that you can practice but as far as defending yourself goes, boxing is at the top since it teaches you the importance of preventing the fight from going to the ground. This is very important if you ever have to face more than one attacker. Other contact sports such as BJJ or wrestling aren’t as effective in such situations.

Boxing can also teach you how to avoid fights since if you don’t want to harm the person attacking, you can stick to defense and block the shots using your footwork. This can help you keep the attacker at a distance until he exhausts himself.

