All You Need to Know About Shoulder Pads

It’s no secret that football is an immensely physical game. Its vast physicality is one of the main reasons it’s highly revered by millions of fans worldwide. Yearly, football players suffer injuries such as ankle sprains, knee sprains, hip pointers, shoulder dislocations, and wrist and hand injuries. To curb these injuries, players wear several necessary protective equipment such as helmets, shoulder pads, shoes, gloves, knee and thigh pads, and mouth-guards. Each of the protective pieces of equipment that have been mentioned serves various key purposes.

Shoulder injuries are prevalent. According to statistics released by trustworthy research institutions, shoulder injuries account for about 10% of all the injuries suffered by football players. A severe shoulder injury can ultimately end the career of an athlete. This being the case, it’s unsurprising that shoulder pads are considered to be pretty important. In this article, we will discuss:

Factors to consider when choosing a shoulder pad

The qualities the store you intend to purchase a shoulder pad from must possess

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Shoulder Pad

In recent years, the number of companies that specialize in producing protective equipment such as shoulder pads has increased. Inevitably, the number of shoulder pad brands has witnessed a rise. It’s worth noting that although all these companies claim that their shoulder pads are top-tier, this, as some layers have found out the hard way, is not always the case. There are certain factors that you ought to consider when looking for a shoulder pad. Listed below are some of the said factors.

Construction Quality

Shoulder pads undergo massive abuse. As such, when looking for one to buy, you should go for a pad that is built out of superb construction quality. If you purchase a pad that boasts outstanding construction quality, you need not worry about sustaining a severe shoulder injury as such a pad doesn’t buckle under pressure.

Heaviness

Before purchasing a given shoulder pad, you must consider its weight and the effect it is bound to have on your body. If you buy a shoulder pad that’s too weighty, you’ll rapidly get worn out while playing. If, however, you buy a shoulder pad that’s too light, you risk getting injured as such a pad can’t handle the impact of a massive collision.

Range of Motion

The shoulder pad you buy shouldn’t restrict your motion. Instead, it should allow you the freedom to move your head, neck, and arms without necessarily reducing the level of protection it offers.

Flexibility

Football demands a lot of athleticism. As such, when looking for a shoulder pad to buy, you should go for one that allows you to run, tackle, throw, and catch with relative ease. If you purchase a pad that’s too rigid, you won’t perform as well as you ought to.

Product Ratings

When looking for a shoulder pad, you should purchase one that is highly rated. If you purchase such a pad, you can rest assured that you won’t be let down as highly rated shoulder pads never fail to perform optimally.

Your Position

Over the years, different shoulder pads have been developed for various positions. As such, before settling on a given shoulder pad, it’s in your best interest to figure out if it is suited for your position. The different kinds of shoulder pads are all-purpose pads, quarterback/wide receiver pads, running back pads, and lineman shoulder pads. Given that all these pads are designed according to the playing conditions the players playing in the different positions encounter, choosing one that best suits your playing position would be a brilliant move.

Qualities of A Store You Can Purchase High-Quality Shoulder Pads

There are plenty of stores that sell shoulder pads. However, not all of them sell legitimate, high-quality shoulder pads. To avoid buying low-quality shoulder pads, it’s in your best interest to ensure that your preferred store possesses the qualities listed below.

Good Reputation

Before settling on a given store/website, you should ensure that it has a good reputation. This is because stores with good reputations only sell high-quality and legitimate shoulder pads. In comparison, stores with negative reputations often sell low-quality shoulder pads. If you purchase a low-quality pad, you risk suffering severe shoulder injuries. As such, shoulder pads don’t minimize the impact of collisions like high-quality shoulder pads do. Given that low-quality pads are customarily made using substandard materials, they tend to get destroyed quickly. Thus, if you purchase a low-quality shoulder pad, you can rest assured that it won’t serve you for as long as you like.

Variety

Finding a shoulder pad that suits you is pretty essential. You can only find one at a store that offers a wide range of shoulder pads. You can try on different pads at a store with a wide range of shoulder pads until you find one that suits you. As this is the case, by selecting a store/website that offers a variety of shoulder pads, you’d be doing yourself a huge favor.

Experienced Professionals

Without the assistance of a trained and experienced professional, you may find it pretty tricky to identify the right shoulder pad for you. As such, when looking for a store to purchase from, you should ensure it has well-trained and experienced professionals. Using the knowledge they’ve accrued over the years, such professionals can assist you to figure out which pad is best suited for a person that plays in your position. They can also help you in identifying a durable yet affordable shoulder pad.

Proven Track Record

Not all stores/websites have proven track records. To avoid being sold counterfeit or low-quality shoulder pads, when looking for a store to purchase from, you should go for a firm with a proven track record. It’s safe to say that the better a store’s track record of performance is, the more reliable it is.

Licensed

Before settling on a given store, one of the first questions you should ask its staff is licensed. Although all stores commonly claim to be licensed by the regulatory authorities, this isn’t always the case. Stores which aren’t licensed are infamous for selling below-average products. There’s nothing as disappointing as buying a shoulder pad only for it to last for a short duration. If you purchase your pad from a licensed store, you need not worry about suffering such a predicament as licensed stores only sell high-quality, durable, and legitimate products.

Affordable

In an attempt to increase their profits, some stores usually over-price their products. To avoid being exploited, you should buy from a store known to offer its products at affordable prices. Yes, shoulder pads are usually costly. However, this does not mean that you have to spend an enormous amount of money to purchase one.

Fantastic Past Clients’ Reviews

When looking for a store to buy a shoulder pad from, there are certain steps that you need to follow. They include seeking referrals, conducting thorough background checks on the suggested stores, and reviewing their past clients’ reviews. If your store-of-choice has a clean background and fantastic past clients’ reviews, buying a shoulder pad from there would be a good move. This is because stores with upbeat past clients’ reviews and clean backgrounds sell high-quality products.

Choosing the right shoulder pad can be pretty challenging. Choosing the right store to from can also be a major issue. Hopefully, using this guide, you can quickly identify a suitable shoulder pad and a reliable store to purchase from.

