Drafting Mentors for the Future: The NFL’s Inspire Change Superstars and Their Community Partners Share Their Thoughts and Experiences

The NFL Draft may be in our rear-view, but the continuing need for mentoring, particularly for ow-income and historically disenfranchised communities of color, remains firmly in front of us.

Before last month’s NFL Draft, the National Football League, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and MENTOR came together for a virtual conversation: NFL Presents: Drafting Mentors for the Future, hosted by Inspire Change, the NFL’s social justice platform focused on reducing barriers to opportunity.

Mentoring can have a tremendous impact in helping to address education and resource gaps – by providing personalized student support and advocacy, expanding personal and professional relationships, and strengthening communities. But like so many other aspects of our lives, the mentoring movement has been greatly affected by the many transitions and impacts of COVID-19 and our country’s racial reckoning over the past two plus years.

As our young people face new challenges and uncertainties, mentoring programs are navigating the intersectional points of technology, mental health and education, and working to recruit, train, support and retain of mentors of color who are needed now more than ever. The Drafting Mentors for the Future speakers reflected on the ongoing challenges, highlighted the bright spots, and shared what the frontier of mentorship looks like in our changing world.

The event took place on Monday, April 4, 2022, and was kicked off by Commissioner Roger Goodell, who shared his perspective on the magic of mentoring and expressed his happiness that they can support organizations like Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America and MENTOR.

“Mentoring is one of those things where you go into something thinking you’re doing something for someone else. And I would tell all of you who are thinking about this, you’ll get more out of it than your Little, and that’s really quite amazing.”

— Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL Network’s Kimmi Chex then moderated a conversation among Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman, Thomas Davis, former linebacker, three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Colleen Fedor, Executive Director, The Mentoring Partnership of Southwestern Pennsylvania, an Affiliate of MENTOR, and Artis Stevens, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA). The NFL, through its Inspire Change initiative, is actively partnering with both MENTOR and BBBSA.

In introducing Kelvin Beachum and Thomas Davis, Goodell also credited the active players and legends, who “are the guys who make it happen by lending their time and focus, along with their families everyday both on-and-off the field” who “exemplify what our players are: extraordinary young men who care about their communities and give back to their communities and understand how mentoring has an impact on everybody.”

In his comments, Kelvin Beachum, a tremendous champion of mentoring who we have covered in the Good Men Project previously for his community work in helping to bridge the Digital Divide, emphasized the relationship-building aspects of mentoring:

“Take the time to build relationships in your own way, and you’ll be surprised the type of roots that you will be able to build up within a mentee’s life. Just taking the time to get to know them in their own special way…you’ll find out a lot about yourself in being able to do it that very way. But to build that trust, to build that authenticity to be genuine—just do it in your own way, and it’ll come over time.”

— Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman

“We entertain people on Sundays, but we work in communities day in and day out and impact the lives of kids…It’s about an endless pursuit to help people see their role in building relationships to help children succeed.”

Colleen Fedor emphasized the difference-making impact that mentoring can have on the children who receive it:

“Strong, mentoring relationships empower young people to find their voice and to use it, to create brighter futures for themselves and for our communities. When it comes to career readiness, mentoring plays a unique role in exposing young people to what careers exist. We talk about ‘you can’t be it if you can’t see it,’ right? Understanding what opportunities there are out there, and how do we get there? What does it take?” — Colleen Fedor

During the audience questions portion of the panel, we were able to ask the following question on behalf of Good Men Project Sports:

“I’ve had the good fortune to interview and write about Kelvin’s work with the NFL Inspire Change initiative for The Good Men Project previously. Inspired by both of your work to give back, Kelvin and Thomas. My question – How do you get people to focus on THIS work and these stories with the same passion they focus their energy in being fans on the field. If we can harness THAT energy, we can do so much good together.”

Thomas Davis emphasized how many NFL players are doing amazing work in their communities (stories that are rarely told or shared in the mainstream media) and emphasized how important it is for NFL Players to use their platform to talk about these things. He also urged the media to help amplify and to tell these stories:

“All of the players that are doing so much good in your community…you have so many guys that are going out, that are trying to make the spaces that they’re in so much better.”

— Thomas Davis, former linebacker, three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Beachum keyed in on the importance of bringing the fans along:

“’Come and do this with me. Come and mentor with me.’…I think it’s being able to find a way to get involved, and I think that’s where we can harness that energy from the fans who are so passionate about what we do on the football field. Come and do some of this work with me? When those types of opportunities are presented to fans, fans can better understand that this is deeper than just football…It’s being able to serve our community from a place of empathy, which I think many of our fans don’t know just yet, but I think if you follow the players closely…they [will.]”

— Kelvin Beachum

Colleen Fedor, summed it up perfectly in her comments, mentioning a number of other impactful players like Charlie Batch, Will Allen, and Cam Heyward:

“We entertain people on Sundays, but we work in communities day in and day out and impact the lives of kids…Young people truly do appreciate you and the time you’re giving…It’s about an endless pursuit to help people see their role in building relationships to help children succeed.”

Photo Credits: Berk Communications (with permission from The NFL and NFL Network)