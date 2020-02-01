Golf Tips to Achieve the Ideal Swing

—

Having a consistent perfect swing in a golf game is extremely crucial for a golf player like you. Learning how to perform a perfect swing is difficult. However, there are golf swing tips that could help you improve your golf swing and your game.

Golf Swing Tips to Execute a Proper Swing

Have a Perfect Grip

The most important element in your golf swing is your grip. It serves as the foundation of your swing and plays a crucial part in ensuring that the ball is hit accurately.

There are three types of grips that you may choose to use. The most common is the Overlapping Grip – which involves placing your right little finger on top of the left index finger. Another grip, the Interlocking grip, involves interlocking the right little finger and the left index finger. This grip is commonly used by golfers who have shorter or thicker hands. The third and last grip is the baseball grip – in which the right little finger comes in contact but does not overlap the left index finger.

Have the Perfect Stance

To have the perfect stance means to have more balance, power, and accuracy to your swing. Balance is maintained by distributing your weight on the balls of your feet. So it is important to keep your feet apart. It should be in line with your shoulders. Slightly open your left foot to allow an easier follow through. Keep the right foot straight forward from your body because much of your weight will be resting on it.

Your hips and shoulders should always be in parallel to your target area. Lean slightly forward and slightly bend your knees. This will allow you to have more flexibility. Maintain a straight yet relaxed position for your arms.

Maintain an Unbroken and Smooth Motion

Avoid a jerky or aggressive motion when you are executing a swing. Maintain a smooth and relaxed motion to add more accuracy and power. It should be continuous all throughout the swing.

Have a Strong Physique

It is a great advantage of having a strong physique. Your body is your asset to executing a perfect swing. Make sure to do some workouts – especially with your upper torso muscles up to your leg muscles. The power of your swing is drawn from these muscles, so make it a point to develop them.

Things to Remember to Have a Better Golf Swing

If you want to have a better golf swing the next time you play golf, here are some of the things that you should keep in mind.

Find the Perfect Position

You must position yourself in a spot that is in line with your target. Try to find a reference point and stand parallel to it.

Have a Perfect Hand Grip

To have a better golf swing, you must have a perfect hand grip. Grip with your left hand first. The shaft of the golf club should fit under the heel of your palm and should lie across the top of your forefinger. Your little finger should also grip the club shaft to ensure the club’s stability.

Next, grip the club with your right hand over your left thumb. Your right thumb should be positioned pointing to your right shoulder. You must also perform the correct grip for the back of the club.

Have the Correct Posture

Then, have the correct posture for the swing. You must position your head in line with your spine. Lift your nose a bit to allow some space for your left shoulder to fit in under your chin when you swing. Keep your feet apart in line with your shoulders. Your shoulders, hips, knees, and feet in parallel to your target. The torso should lean slightly forward and the knees should be slightly bent. Keep your body weight to the balls of the feet and never on the heels. Keep your arms straight and relaxed.

You may perform the waggle to evenly distribute your weight on your feet before you swing. Then do the backswing by rotating your shoulder, hips, arms, and hands simultaneously. Turn your shoulders fully and make sure your back is facing your target. The downswing should follow by rotating your body and hips and pushing your weight from your right to your left.

The hips and shoulders should be parallel to the ball upon impact. It should be a continuous movement and would end with your whole body facing your target. The faster your rotation the more power it generates.

You must invest a lot of time in practice – if you want to have a better golf swing.

