How Sports Delivers the Best – and Worst – Role Models for Young Men

The concept of sports stars acting as role models for young men has historically divided opinion in both sporting circles and across society as a whole.

A role model is defined as ‘a person who someone admires and whose behavior they try to copy’, but not all athletes are comfortable with this concept.

Many reject the idea that their actions should have any influence on other people, while others fully embrace their role model status.

Sports news sites like TheSportsToday and ESPN often cover the personal lives of hundreds of top-class athletes as much as their professional lives, with hundreds of millions (if not billions) of fans keenly interested in every detail.

One of the most famous opponents to the notion that sports stars are role models for young people was former NBA superstar Charles Barkley.

He starred in a Nike as declaring that he was not a role model and encouraged parents to take responsibility for how their children behave.

However, while Barkley’s view had some merit, it ignored the aspirational element attached to sport – young athletes will naturally want to follow in their hero’s footsteps.

With that in mind, we take a look at some sports stars who are viewed as role models and assess whether they are worthy of their status.

Muhammad Ali

Widely recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Muhammad Ali was a controversial figure who often divided opinion.

After winning gold at the 1960 Olympic Games, he gained notoriety for refusing to be drafted by the military in opposition to the Vietnam War.

Ali became an icon for African Americans during the civil rights movement and his athletic ability endeared him to sports fans across the world.

His trash-talking style did not find favor with everyone, with many people arguing that he was disrespectful to opponents and a bad role model for youngsters.

However, his tongue-in-cheek utterances were always delivered with a smile and were purely designed to promote boxing.

Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1984 but continued to demonstrate his sense of humor even as his condition worsened.

The sight of the great man lighting the Olympic flame at Atlanta 1996 was unquestionably one of the most iconic moments in the history of sport.

Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson made history in 1947 when he became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the modern era.

When the Brooklyn Dodgers signed Robinson, the move was seen as the end of racial segregation in professional baseball.

However, in an age where racism was still hugely prevalent, Robinson was forced to withstand abuse from opponents and people in the stands.

He stood tall in the face of horrendous insults, going on to play in six World Series and featuring in the Dodgers’ 1955 World Series championship success.

Robinson contributed significantly to the civil rights movement and paved the way for other black players to forge a career in professional baseball.

The MLB retired his uniform number 42 across all major league teams in 1997 and introduced a new annual tradition – Jackie Robinson Day – seven years later.

The event sees every player on every team wear the iconic No 42. As role models for young men go, Robinson was one of the greatest.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The idea that sports stars are role models is extremely rampant in soccer, particularly in the major leagues in England and Europe.

Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the sport’s biggest names, but his status as a role model for youngsters is often aggressively debated.

On the one hand, Ronaldo is one of the most charitable athletes in the world, acting as an ambassador for Save the Children, UNICEF, and World Vision.

He has also funded beds and ventilators for hospitals in Portugal, and has made huge donations to cancer centres and the Red Cross.

Ronaldo also refuses to get tattoos on his body, as he wants to donate blood without fear of any cross-contamination.

Despite this, the spectre of rape allegations dating back to 2009 still hang over Ronaldo, although he has vehemently any wrongdoing.

While his alleged victim, Kathryn Mayorga, continues to seek damages, Ronaldo will not face any criminal charges. Where that leaves him as a role model is anyone’s guess.

P.K. Subban

Numerous modern-day sports stars can lay claim to having role model status, but one athlete stands head and shoulders above the rest – P.K. Subban.

His larger-than-life personality bears many similarities to Ali, and this has often led to critics accusing him of being self-absorbed.

However, nothing could be further from the truth where the New Jersey Devils defenseman is concerned.

Subban’s pledge a few years ago to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital by 2022 was the biggest philanthropic commitment made by a sports figure in Canadian history.

The 32-year-old has continued to work hard to deliver on his promise and has also set up other charitable initiatives in Nashville and New Jersey, further highlighting his philanthropic nature.

His Christmas videos became the stuff of legend, bringing a smile to people less fortunate than others at what can be a tough time of year.

Subban’s dazzling persona means that he will never be everyone’s cup of tea, but as a sporting role model for young men? You would be hard pushed to find anyone better.

Sporting role models – The final word

While some sports stars may be resistant to the idea of being a role model for youngsters, the concept is undoubtedly here to stay.

Youngsters have always idolized major sporting stars and this carries some responsibility, regardless of whether the athlete likes it or not.

It cannot be argued that parents have a responsibility for their children’s behaviour, although the aspirational element of sport also can’t be ignored.

No one is asking top sports stars to live like saints, but social convention dictates that they should use their status as a force for good.

