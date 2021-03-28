Looking For Soccer, the Booking.com of Soccer Camps

The soccer camp, your child’s dream vacation!

Launched in January, Looking For Soccer is a start-up that has targeted the niche market of soccer camps for kids

Every year, lots of professional soccer clubs organize camps for the young fans of soccer. Either full-board or half-board, these camps are the ideal chance for these children to live the life of a professional soccer player for a week.

And it works! These last years, the biggest clubs have developed their own, unique camps for young players and offer total immersion in the environment and atmosphere of their club. Whether it is the PSG soccer camp or Manchester City’s, the camp participants get to live out their dream of playing for their favorite club through complete immersion.

Looking For Soccer makes accessing soccer camps a lot easier

The idea in mind when Looking For Soccer was created was to help parents find the soccer camp that is right for their child. The website creators’ ambition was to make access to the camps being currently offered by clubs a lot easier, in a similar manner to the website Booking.com.

Whether you are looking for a soccer camp in a particular region of the globe or you are looking for your child’s favorite club’s camp, if it is available, then you will find it on Looking For Soccer.

Thanks to its team dispersed throughout the four corners of the globe, customer service is guaranteed 24/7 in French, English, and even in Spanish.

The biggest clubs are listed

Thanks to prestigious partnerships, Looking For Soccer offers soccer camps at the biggest clubs on the planet. On the Looking For Soccer website, you can find the camps offered by legendary clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City or PSG.

Over the course of the next months, the Looking For Soccer website will continue its development, always with the ambition of associating a top-quality customer service with a more and more complete selection of soccer camps.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Looking For Soccer.

Photo provided by Looking For Soccer.