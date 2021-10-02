Most Popular Non-US Sports in the United States

—

The sporting landscape in the United States has traditionally been dominated by four major sports – American Football, basketball, ice hockey and baseball.

However, it is fair to say that not all of them have transitioned onto the global stage, with many other sports outshining them in terms of popularity.

By contrast, several non-US sports have become hugely popular with fans across the country. Read on as we take a closer look.

Soccer

Association football, more commonly known on top news sites such as FootballToday or Sky Sports as football or soccer, can be traced all the way back to ancient times.

However, it was not until 1863 that a standardized set of rules were created following the formation of The Football Association in London, England.

The first US match played under FA rules was between Princeton and Rutgers in 1869, but the sport failed to catch on as American Football came to the fore.

What is now the United States Soccer Federation was not formed until 1913, and it took another 55 years for a national league to be created.

The North American Soccer League was launched in 1968, but it struggled to compete with the other major sports and collapsed in 1984.

Hosting the 1994 World Cup proved to be a pivotal moment for the sport in the US, sparking the creation of Major League Soccer in the US.

The national men’s team’s excellent run at the 2014 World Cup further boosted soccer’s popularity, while the success of the women’s team has also contributed.

The MLS has continued to thrive and is on track to expand to 30 teams by 2023, although it still remains behind the traditional ‘Big Four’ in the pecking order.

Tennis

Tennis dates back to the 12th century, when an early version of the sport was played in the monastic cloisters in northern France.

The ball was struck with the palm of the hand, with rackets finally introduced during the 1500s in France and England.

Tennis was first played in the US on a grass court set up on the Estate of Colonel William Appleton in Nahant, Massachusetts in 1874.

The first American National tournament was played just six years later at the Staten Island Cricket and Baseball Club in New York.

The forerunner to the United States Tennis Association was formed the following year to standardize the rules and organize competitions.

The US Open was first staged for men that same year and for women in 1887, and was officially made one of the tennis ‘Majors’ by the International Lawn Tennis Federation in 1924.

In the late 1960s an international professional tennis circuit was created, helping to popularise the sport in the US and globally.

The success of top players such as John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors during the following two decades cemented the sport in the affections of US sports fans.

Golf

The modern version of golf originated in Scotland during the 15th century, with the Old Course at St Andrews widely viewed as the sport’s spiritual home.

The world’s oldest golf tournament is The Open Championship, which was first played at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire 1860.

Two Scotsmen – John Reid and Robert Lockhart – were the first to demonstrate golf in the US by setting up a hole in an orchard in 1888.

Reid subsequently set up America’s first golf club the same year – Saint Andrew’s Golf Club in Yonkers, New York.

The first US Open was played in 1895 in Newport, Rhode Island, and was largely dominated by British players during the early years.

John J McDermott became the first native-born American winner in 1911 and was followed by many of his compatriots in subsequent years.

Fast forward to the modern era and the US PGA Tour is widely viewed as the pinnacle of the sport, with the world’s top players competing in lucrative tournaments throughout the year.

Legends such as Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have been pioneers, helping golf become one of the most-watched sports in the US.

Motorsports

Motorsports dates back to 1894, when a French newspaper organized a race from Paris to Rouen and back, starting racing between two cities.

Australia was the first country to open a dedicated motor racing circuit in Victoria in 1906, with Aspendale Racecourse built inside the existing horse racing track.

Several European countries started to organize Grand Prix races over closed courses after the First World War, while dirt track racing became popular in the US.

The Grand Prix circuit was more formally organized after World War II, with stock car racing and drag racing taking off massively in North America.

Organized oval racing began on Daytona Beach in Florida, but soon sparked national interest leading to the creation of the NASCAR series.

The Daytona 500 has become established as the standout event in the sport, attracting huge crowds to the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The IndyCar series is also extremely popular with US fans, running along similar lines to the worldwide Formula 1 series.

The US also stages an F1 Grand Prix each year, although very few US drivers have been able to make their mark in the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Final Word

The US has often been accused of taking an insular approach to sports, with the NFL, NBA, MHL and MLB dominating most of the headlines.

Titles such as ‘World Series’ have done little to dispel this notion, creating much merriment amongst fans in other major sporting nations.

However, US sports fans have increasingly been open to embracing non-US sports in recent years, as highlighted by the rapid growth in popularity of Major League Soccer.

Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney have helped to raise the league’s profile and it would be no surprise to see other top stars follow in their footsteps in the next few years.

Tennis, golf and motorsports also attract massive attention, while it would be foolish not to mention the popularity of other sports such as boxing.

