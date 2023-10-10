Ready to Dominate Your Next Cornhole Showdown?

Want to be a badass at cornhole?

Buy the Bags Ahoy Backpack!

So you’re at the park playing cornhole with the guys. You pull out the cornhole bags that you keep in an old grocery sack in the garage. But your buddy has the Bags Ahoy Cornhole Backpack!

As you eye your buddy’s bags, you notice how fresh his bags are…but yours are moldy from being stored in a musty garage. Then in the middle of your match, one of your bags splits.

You lose the game…

But since you bet your house and your kid’s college tuition on this cornhole match, you lose everything!

If only you had bought the Bags Ahoy Cornhole Bag Backpack!

But seriously!

You want to take care of your cornhole bags!

What better way to keep them dry, clean, and organized than with the Bags Ahoy cornhole backpack?

I mean just look at it!

It has tons of room…

Has a bunch of pockets for your cell, keys, drinks, and other Bags Ahoy accessories…don’t want to lose your valuables at the park.

Keeps your bags from looking sloppy with the built-in bag dividers…holds 16 by the way.

Heavy duty zippers and material…we made this to take a beating!

Hook and loop areas…for our custom patches of course!

Padded straps…so you don’t hurt your throwing arm.

Carrying Handle…to work those biceps.

Some sweet bonuses!

Not only will you get fast delivery (because we’re in America), shipping for all backpack purchases is FREE.

AND…you get a free Bags Ahoy patch with your backpack!

And all for the sexy price of $49.99.

Unlimited Opportunities with a Single Backpack

The Bags Ahoy Cornhole Backpack isn’t just for carrying your cornhole bags; it simplifies and enhances your ability to relish the game you cherish wherever you happen to be. Whether you’re engaging in friendly matches with loved ones, savoring the seaside ambiance, or holding court in your own backyard, the Bags Ahoy Cornhole Backpack is the ideal companion to elevate your cornhole experience.

Head over to www.Bags-Ahoy.com