Sporting Goods: The Essential Buying Guide

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s best to start investing in things that will help you keep your shape or at least tone it to an acceptable level. In order to do that, you must first, literally, invest in sporting goods that will hopefully last you a long time. However, this is easier said than done. The fitness community is bombarded with several commodities left and right that it’s hard to actually find the right fit of clothes and equipment that you would actually benefit from.

But don’t you fret! We’ve made things a whole lot easier for you by presenting several essential buys you can purchase today for whatever type of fitness plan you want to pursue or are already pursuing.

For Runners

1. A good pair of running shoes

For runners, it’s a must that you buy a good pair of running shoes because that’s technically the only tool you’ll be needing for that workout. As a general rule, good running shoes must have enough cushion to support your feet and weight but isn’t too bulky so that it won’t add on additional and unnecessary weight for your sprints. What we want to avoid is an injury that could potentially derail your fitness journey, whether you’re planning to lose weight or keep your heart healthy.

It’s also good to pick your favorite color when buying running shoes because running isn’t always something you’d be motivated to do. But if you love your shoes so much, it’s going to give you that extra push to commit to your goals.

2. Fitness Tracker

Outdoor running is much more recommended nowadays to keep the air open and keep you safe against the pandemic (although you do need to keep your distance for that to happen, too). That’s why you need a fitness tracker to basically track your progress as you run. It’s going to be a lot easier to know if you’re smashing records or lagging behind your fitness plan if you have some way of tracking your time or miles.

3. Trusty Sweatband

Towels are good and all that but it’s different when you are wearing a reliable sweatband that’s going to keep the sweat and your hair away from your face as you run. Sweatbands are a great safety accessory that you should add to your arsenal for hygiene and style purposes, too.

For Weightlifters

1. Pull-up Bar at Home

If you’re already a diehard weightlifter, chances are, you hit the gym almost 7 times a week. But just in case you’re not up to a gym visit, installing a pull-up bar at home can certainly help you reach your fitness goals, at least for the time being. There are a lot of various workouts you can do with just a simple pull-up bar that a lot of avid fitness buffs swear by.

2. Weightlifting belt

When you’re lifting heavy weights, safety is of utmost importance. You ultimately try to lift something heavier than yourself over and above your head which is definitely risky. That’s why weightlifters must invest in quality weightlifting belts that will reduce the stress of the weight on your lower back and prevent you from going overboard. This is a must-have regardless of your current max weight.

3. Proper shoes

No shoes are created equal, even in the fitness world. So if you want to lift some heavy weights, it’s equally important to find the best kind of shoe that will do the job for you. The key to finding the right shoe for weightlifters is stability. You want your shoe to be able to support your weight and any kind of added weight you lift every single time. It should also be slip-resistant or have enough friction so that you won’t encounter any problems as you break your PRs.

For Yoga Practitioners

1. Yoga Mat

Just like fitness shoes, there are different kinds of yoga mats that are available for every kind of user. You can generally get away with the cheap kinds of yoga mats if you’re only doing it at home and not really into it yet. But if you want to take yoga seriously, then I suggest you read up on the kinds of yoga mats depending on your practice and go from there.

2. Proper attire

You can technically do yoga in any comfy or stretchable clothing. However, the complete yoga outfit is going to give you confidence that your clothes won’t rip when you do difficult poses and that you are sufficiently covered for that matter. But for a first-time female yogi, you can still get away with basic leggings and a sports bra if you want.

The Bottom Line

To be honest, reaching your fitness goals isn’t directly connected to how pretty or expensive your equipment and clothes are. What matters most is that you are using them properly and you are consistent with your fitness plan.

What these sporting goods give you is increased performance and safety, so that must be your main consideration when heading over to the sporting goods store or when buying online.

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: Shutterstock