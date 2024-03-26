The Grand National’s Top Trainers

—

Amidst the flurry of National Hunt horse racing, there exists a pinnacle achievement that transcends the sport’s boundaries – a triumph in the Grand National.

Renowned as the crown jewel of jumps racing on the UK & Ireland racing calendar, this gruelling four-mile and two-and-a-half-furlong handicap presents a formidable challenge for trainers, jockeys, and steeds alike.

While illustrious names like Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson boast remarkable resumes — including 103 and 73 Cheltenham Festival winners, respectively — they have just one Grand National victory between them — underscoring the event’s daunting nature.

Yet, within this arena of sporting excellence, a select group of trainers have carved their legacies in the annals of Grand National history.

So, as we count down the days to this year’s renewal of the prestigious race — in which defending champion Corach Rambler is the favourite to win in the Grand National 2024 odds — let’s look at some of the most successful handlers in the historic contest.

Fred Rimmell

Fred Rimmell, once a three-time champion jockey, transitioned seamlessly into training — earning the moniker ‘Mr Grand National’ for his unparalleled success in the event.

Across two decades, Rimmell notched an impressive four Grand National triumphs, beginning with E.S.B’s fortuitous victory in 1956, when Devon Loch’s infamous fall paved the path to victory.

Notably, Rimmell guided Nicolaus Silver to victory in 1961, marking the grey’s historic win as only the second of its kind in Grand National lore.

Rimmell’s other Grand National successes came with Gay Trip and Rag Trade in 1970 and 1976, respectively.

Ginger McCain

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In the realm of Grand National glory, Ginger McCain’s legacy looms large — primarily through the exploits of the incomparable Red Rum.

Securing victories in 1973, 1974, and 1977, Red Rum remains the race’s most iconic champion — immortalized for his legendary come-from-behind win against Australian sensation Crisp.

Red Rum passed away in 1995 and was famously buried at the winning post at Aintree Racecourse, meaning his legacy will forever live on in Merseyside.

McCain’s enduring impact on the sport was further solidified with Amberleigh House’s triumph in 2004, culminating in a remarkable four Grand National victories throughout his illustrious career.

Gordon Elliott

A formidable force in modern National Hunt racing, Gordon Elliott has etched his name into Grand National history with three triumphs under his belt.

Notably, Silver Birch’s victory in 2007 marked Elliott’s maiden conquest, followed by Tiger Roll’s historic back-to-back wins.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned horse won his first Grand National in 2018 and became the latest horse to win successive renewals the following year.

As the 2024 Grand National looms on the horizon, Elliott’s Cullentra House stables boast the likes of Galvin (20/1), Chemical Energy (25/1), and Coko Beach (28/1) in the horse race betting .

These are some of the trainers who stand as titans of the turf, with their achievements etched in the annals of racing history.

This year, one trainer’s quest for glory stands out — Lucinda Russell. With the aforementioned Corach Rambler poised the strike again, Russell seeks to etch her name alongside these legendary figures with a third Grand National triumph.

—

This content is brought to you by Pia Thomas

iStockPhoto