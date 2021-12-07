University of Kentucky’s Coach Calipari’s Tips Made Ja’Monti Wright a Student Athlete of the Game

—

If you pursue excellence, success will show up sooner than later. However, excellence does not come easy. Even the most talented amongst us have to be consistent, passionate, and have great mentors. Young basketball star Ja’Monti Wright knows this firsthand.

Ja’Monti’s developed a love for the game when he was very young. Growing up, family members who either played or loved basketball surrounded him.

His mom, who acted as his trainer sometimes, was an athlete and he learned the disciplines of being one when he was very young. Ja’Monti also had an uncle and cousins who played high-level basketball themselves.

Ja’Monti’s journey to stardom started when he was in grade 6 and it began with failure. He felt ready to play basketball seriously but didn’t meet the requirements, so he didn’t qualify for his middle school team that year.

For the next year, Ja’Monti spent time in basketball training and strength training as well. By the time he got to 7th grade, his skills had improved tremendously and he was accepted to the team as a starter. He solidified his position on the team by hitting the game-winning shot against his rival school and he’s been on a roll ever since.

Over the years, Ja’Monti has played in more games and perfected his skills further, but it was in 2021 that his star shone brightest. Ja’Monti helped his team secure victory to advance to the Elite 8.

Many mentors have walked with Ja’Monti in his quest for success in basketball. Even the University of Kentucky’s basketball coach Calipari gave him some advice that contributed to making Ja’Monti a student-athlete of the game.

Ja’Monti didn’t grow up as a Kentucky fan. He was a diehard Louisville supporter until his cousin Tyler Ulis started playing for the University of Kentucky. Ja’Monti had to support Tyler, and that’s how he became a Kentucky fan.

It took Ja’Monti only one camp session with coach Calipari to learn what he needed to do to become a professional athlete. Although a basketball camp session is relatively short, Ja’Monti was able to have a memorable conversation with the coach that helped him become a better player.

Cal’s first question to Ja’Monti was what he wanted from playing basketball. Then he followed it up with what Ja’Monti was looking for in his career. Ja’Monti’s ultimate goal was to get to the NBA, and he told Coach Cal so. After hearing Ja’Monti’s goals and dreams, Cal informed him that getting to that level would require a lot of work.

Coach pushed as much information about the game as he could to Ja’Monti. He also assured him he could achieve his goals if he continued to work extra hard on his talent.

The roster of current and former players that Coach Cal had invited to the camp helped too. They gave Ja’Monti and the other camp attendees some insights into what playing for Coach Calipari would be like. At the end of the session, Ja’Monti Wright knew the areas he needed to do more work on. He says he started hitting the gym harder after the camp.

The lessons Ja’Monti learned from that camp continue to help Ja’Monti on his journey towards the top of his field. His dream of playing for the NBA still shines bright, and he is sure he will reach his goal someday soon.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Colten Barter.