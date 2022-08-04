Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Sports / What The DeShaun Watson Story Says About Us

What The DeShaun Watson Story Says About Us

A quarter of a football game per alleged sexual assault is a woefully short suspension. And this shouldn't just be looked at as an issue "for female fans."

by Leave a Comment

We are now at the sickening part of the DeShaun Watson story where the serial sexual abuser gets a woefully short suspension, after signing a contract that makes him the highest paid QB in NFL history. And he is supported by his team and their fans.

We have previously covered the history of all of this up through the point that DeShaun Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns and signed his monster contract:

“When I see headlines and quotes from NFL talking heads explaining the Brown’s deal as showing that the “Browns were desperate at QB”? All I can think of, is well, we are desperate for humanity”

Earlier this week, former Federal Judge Sue Robinson has handed down a written decision and issued a six game suspension for Watson. (The NFL was seeking a one year suspension, and just this morning the League indicated that it plans to appeal.)

The suspension – objectively speaking – is woefully short.

Especially considering Judge Robinsons findings that Watson’s acts met the civil standard for sexual assault and showed such an egregious pattern of misconduct that she effectively banned him from getting private massages.

♦◊♦

Despite this and despite the Judge’s finding that Watson showed no remorse, the Browns press release says they’re sure he is remorseful!

And fans are saying they “have Watson’s back.” Like he’s the victim and this is some fun comeback story. This ain’t Rocky.

But hey, Watson is an extremely talented QB, and the Browns really needed one. Amirite? Priorities.

♦◊♦

One huge problem – and we can say the same about social justice and our criminal justice system – in terms of the punishment is that Judge Robinson is applying the precedent from the NFLs own history.

She says this is longest suspension ever for non violent conduct.

And that is true.

But is the NFLs own history of suspensions – which have themselves been woefully short for off-the-field conduct – really be the measuring stick in 2022 if we are trying to get this right?

♦◊♦

The other issue that jumps out is our media – still treating this as a “woman’s issue:”

“With female fans important to the NFL, this puts the League in a tough position.”

Thanks, ESPN. But men – and all humans – should care and be outspoken about this issue too. Can we please stop with this nonsense? It is not and should not be a man/woman issue to care about sexual assault.

Five years ago, I attended the CNN Town Hall on the #MeToo movement. We said back then that it was “a watershed moment in our country’s history and culture.” But we have not risen to the moment.

Earlier this year, I penned, “We Haven’t Made Nearly Enough Progress Since The #MeToo Movement Started. Men Need to Do Better.” We have not made nearly enough progress. The DeShaun Watson story is another illustration of that.

This is not just a football issue. It’s an “us” issue.


Photo Credit: Shutterstock

A version of this post was originally posted by the author on Twitter, here.

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

