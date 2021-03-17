10 Tips For Taking The Perfect Instagram Picture

—

Want to take the perfect Instagram photo for your tribe? Here are some great tips to do so.

1. Grab Someone

While #Twinning photos aren’t brand new or revolutionary, they can be a blast to shoot. While having an actual twin would create stunning photos, you can always do the same thing with your best friend. Try to complement one another outfits by wearing the same types of clothing and colorway. It doesn’t matter if it’s a tracksuit or a jean outfit, you can accomplish the same goal with anything.

2. Highlight Your #HypeBaeKicks

You need to be certain you are documenting and showcasing your favorite sneakers to your followers. Because you are only going to be highlighting your legs throughout the photo, you should be pairing your kicks with some bold and attention-grabbing socks and great cargo pants. With patterned pants and socks with logos, you should be able to transform your photos with even the smallest details. Always add the right hashtags when you are posting to Instagram to ensure you are showcasing your photo to all of the sneakerheads that exist throughout the globe.

3. Get Low

When you don’t have a preferred pose, you should always go for a classic squat. A squat is a great pose because you don’t have to worry about looking stiff and it can keep your entire outfit in the photograph. That way, you can highlight your shoes along with everything else you are wearing. It’s an easy pose and it doesn’t take swag to pull off.

4. Accessories Are Key

When you are looking to take a good Instagram photo, you should be leveraging your accessories. Try to make your accessories one of the focuses of your photograph. Having trendy accessory items can help you in a big way. Try to find jewelry pieces and other accessories that can help to complete the look of your outfit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

5. Celebrate Humpday

You want to take advantage of trends like Hump Day. Use this day to showcase some of the fanciest stuff you got in your closet. You can rock your favorite Burberry pants or even Louis Vuitton’s. Regardless, you should be looking to make Wednesday your preferred day for going bold.

6. Your Manicure

Your nails will ultimately say a lot about how well you take care of yourself. It also says a lot about your style. Because of this, you should be looking to take photographs every time you get your nails done. After your next appointment, be sure to snap some photos and showcase trendy accessories along with them. That way, you can show off your favorite accessories and your new nail polish in the same pic.

7. Get Bags

A woman can never have enough bags. Because of this, you want to be certain you are using all of your handbags to your advantage. Try to use a new handbag for every outfit. That way, you will be able to showcase all of your handbags with different outfits. If you are looking to showcase a backpack, have a friend snap photos for you.

8. Have Some Chill Days

You should look to post a good amount of lounging pictures. Having photos of you lounging can make you much more relatable and it allows you to show off your favorite loungewear. Bring out your Alexander Wang x Adidas Originals bathrobe and flaunt it.

9. Take Pics Of Your Back

If you are someone who doesn’t enjoy being in front of the camera, you could always stick to doing back poses. Simply turn your face away from the camera and allow your outfit to shine through from behind. You will be able to showcase your entire wardrobe and favorite accessories this way.

10. Get Yourself Caught Indulging

Don’t be afraid to have pictures of yourself eating on your Instagram. Allow yourself to get caught snacking on a Popeye’s chicken sandwich or something that you love. This will not only make you increasingly relatable, but it could make for some humorous photos.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo: Shutterstock