4 Tips From Influencers to Make Your Instagram Story More Interesting

—

Instagram influencers always try to attract more followers through their content. You will be surprised to see the number of followers they have, considering they don’t have the typical “celebrity” status. Why do you think they have so many followers? How do you think they keep up with their job of influencing people? Here are a few tips that should help you build a massive following of your own.

1) Make your followers a part of your journey

Why would anyone follow someone if they don’t feel influenced or inspired? That’s the whole point of Instagram influencing according to the influencers. They feel that if you want to influence people, you need to make them a part of your journey. It doesn’t mean you need to take them wherever you go, feed them whatever you eat; instead, it means that whatever you share, your followers should feel as if they are a part of that story.

For example, if you post travel photos, your captions should be engaging enough to connect with your followers. You shouldn’t just specify the location of the place as your caption. That would make the most boring.

2) Create relatable content

The journey to establish a significant number of followers is a steep one. However, many influencers these days buy Instagram followers to make this process easy. Buzzoid, for one, is one of the websites where you can buy Instagram likes and followers within minutes. But you need to deliver relatable content to ensure that you don’t lose your followers.

For example, if you post about photography tips, you should cover a wide range of subjects like portrait photography, abstract photography, or mobile photography. Don’t just stick to specifying which lens and what settings you should use to capture photos.

3) Recommend products that you use

Many followers want to know which brand of makeup the influencer uses or the brand of shoes they wear. First of all, you are not obligated to promote a brand unless they are paying you to do so. Secondly, if you want to share what you use or wear, you should always specify the brand that you use. Don’t recommend anything that you don’t try in real life. That’s the best way to hold on to your followers without doing anything complicated.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4) Schedule your posts

You may have a very exciting post, but if you upload it at the wrong time, you may not get as many views from your audience. Of course, not all of your posts will receive two million views. But you need to see the average number of views per post. Moreover, you should observe the time when your followers are most active.

For example, uploading a post at 2 am will not fetch you a lot of views. Instead, if you post it around 7 pm, it will be more effective because there are more followers online.

Now that you got the best tips straight from Instagram influencers, the next step is to take action. Focus on crafting high-quality content and interacting with your followers if you want to become the next star on Instagram.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo: Shutterstock