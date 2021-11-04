6 Tips for Web Designers Who Want to Start on the Right Foot

—

Do you sometimes have the feeling of wandering uncertainly in a jungle full of pitfalls? There are customers to satisfy, tools to know, codes to implement, and updates not to be overlooked. And then you have to choose the right approach, the best element, the most suitable color. Being a Web Designer is not easy but, as always happens, the less simple things are also the more satisfying ones. If you plan to have a website design company, this article is for you.

Web Designer is a profession in great demand in today’s job market and high specialization, combined with a good dose of experience, guarantees important work successes, as well as economic ones.

If you want to become or if you are a Web Designer and you want to start off on the right foot so as not to get lost in the thick jungle, here you will find 6 valuable tips for you. If you are a Web Designer or you want to become one, now you can create a website at no cost having all the main tools available for you and your client. Thanks to our free hosting, you can also offer a second-level domain for free.

You will not find any divine phantasmagoric truth here. I have collected some simple tips for you, which I am sure will help you.

1. Always start with the brand, not your idea

The worst mistake that a creative person can make is to develop a project starting from his own idea rather than from the real needs of the client and from the personality of the brand that he has to tell. Creating a website or an e-commerce or a portal capable of achieving the goal for which the customer has decided to invest is only possible if you are clear about who the company you are representing is. In addition, you must be aware of how he wants to be perceived by his target audience, what is the goal he wants to achieve, and how he can do it.

2. First outline

Before starting to put your hand on code, templates, Photoshop, and various tools, I suggest you outline both the actions you need to perform and the project you need to carry out. Having a plan of operations to do and an outline of the web project you need to make helps you in many ways:

to clear your head and start off on the right foot, without deleterious confusions;

to achieve tasks and objectives with precision and punctuality;

to evaluate the preliminary and founding choices and decisions of the project.

3. Check the (right) tools

Choosing and using the right tools is essential for a Web Designer. These are your toolbox, the faithful friends you can always count on. Before starting a project, check the tools you will need to use, make sure they are fully functional, and only then proceed.

4. Are you a Freelance Web Designer? Focus on a niche of customers!

If you are a Freelance Web Designer, my advice is not to plunge into the sea of internet and companies and customers. Rather, focus on a niche of customers, so that you specialize in that particular sector and are truly recognized as authoritative. Furthermore, in this way, you will not have to confront too many competitors.

5. Specialize in Usability User Experience

A Web Designer today must be a User Experience expert. The browsing experience that we offer to users is able to increase or detract from the conversion rate. And you know, conversions are the goal of your customers. Knowing the principles of Usability, User Experience, and how to apply them professionally is a very important and distinctive plus for a Web Designer.

6. Stay up to date. Don’t lose ground!

In the new digital professions – and that of the Web Designer does not escape the rule – losing ground is deleterious. Industry updates are continuous and constant, specialization knows no end, news always sees the sun rise and obsolescence sees it set in a hurry. Select the best courses and/or the best professional Web Designers and stay up to date.

