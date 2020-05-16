—
By Jon Spaull
Ghana’s gold diggers: Could they be legalised?
The last in our film series on illegal mining asks what can be done to limit its harm and inflate its benefits.
We hear from galamseys — illegal, small-scale miners — and speak to the chief executive of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, who argues that given that such mining produces as much gold as any of the country’s large-scale mines, this sector should be brought into the mainstream.
To do so, universities are already training the galamseys in sustainable mining practices, and they urge further environmental research into the impact of this neglected sector.
Watch the other films in the series:
Part 1: Scramble comes at a high cost
In the first in a series of four films, we meet local ‘galamsey’ miners and investigate the business of illegal gold mining.
Part 2: Land and rivers laid to waste
The second in a series of four films on illegal gold mining investigates its devastating impact on the nearby environment.
Part 3: Chinese miners bring conflict
Part three of a four-part film series on illegal gold mining focuses on the impact of foreign miners.
This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.
—
Previously published on [Website Name] and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
Previously published on [Website Name].
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com
Leave a Reply
.