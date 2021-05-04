Here’s How You Can Grow Your Business Through Social Media

—

The internet has revolutionized every aspect of our day-to-day lives. But, by far, the biggest change comes from the widespread reach of social media. From the way we connect with other people to the way, we consume media has changed significantly, all thanks to its adoption. This effect has also carried over to the world of marketing. Any business that wants to be successful in this current age needs a strong social media presence.

Everyone understands that having a decent social media following is critical for modem day success, but not everyone is successful at it. Every day many businesses absolutely fail at generating public interest. Here are a few tips to help you become better at the social media game and leverage its power to take your business to new heights.

Utilize the power of scheduled posting:

When an individual posts something on social media, they do it when they feel like it or when they have something to say. You can’t do that, and doing so will kill your engagement numbers. You can’t post something when you want to. Instead, post stuff when your audience wants to and is most likely to see it. For example, posting a promotional post during work hours is not a good idea by any metric.

This issue can also manifest if all social media accounts are managed by one person, as a human can only post so fast. This is where post-scheduling services come in. You can visit places like postoplan.app and schedule your posts for a specific time. Once the timer hits zero, that post will be sent out to all of your social media accounts simultaneously. This is especially handy for companies with an international audience, as a time zone difference can be particularly hard to overcome.

Create a unique style:

No one wants to follow and engage with yet another generic post about how there is a new deal on your store. The first rule of getting an audience on social media is to be entertaining, creative, and relatable. Create a unique posting style, a gimmick that spates your social media page from the rest. This will ensure that the people that do follow you actually want to see and engage with your posts. Once you have an active following, you can sprinkle in some advertisements and marketing to drive traffic towards your store.

Engage with your audience:

Engagement needs to be a two-way affair. If someone replies with a funny comment on your Instagram post, reply to that comment and bring other’s attention to it. This will help with your audience engagement in two ways. The first is by rewarding and encouraging engagement. If someone gets recognized for replying with a funny comment, they are most likely going to try and do it again, and others will also try to gain the same amount of attention. The second reason why engaging with your audience is necessary is that it shows that there is a person behind that social media account and not just a soulless corporation.

