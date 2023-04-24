Hey! You Need to Know These Day-to-Day Applications of Data Science

—

You just finished watching The Seven Samurai movie on Netflix. Now, Netflix understood that you wanted to watch more of those action sequences, armor, and Japanese costumes, so it immediately suggested Blade of the Immortal movie for you.

How did Netflix know what you wanted?

Well, the article below is going to explain the reason behind it. From Facebook’s new friend suggestions to EMRs in hospitals to Amazon’s product suggestions or Airline planning to the right delivery of FedEx and many more are typical data science daily life examples.

A powerful field called Data science is being applied in industries in many fascinating ways. Not only is it redefining how data is analyzed but also how we go about our daily lives. The ever-growing applications of Data Science across all walks of life has led to an exponential increase in the number of Data Science job opportunities. In essence, this is the right time to gain in-demand Data Science skills to future-proof your career. If you want to learn Data Science skills through credible hands-on experience, we highly recommend joining a professional data science course .

source

Here, is a collection of a few common and interesting examples from daily life that demonstrate how data science has touched our world so significantly that it is now very hard to imagine life without them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#1 Application – Amazon

As soon as you open the Amazon website to shop, most of the time, the products it shows on its webpage matches your requirements. Well! How does it know?

There is something called Predictive analytics which is a key component of Amazon’s strategy for boosting customer satisfaction. It accomplishes this using a system of customized recommendations.

This hybrid recommendation system also features through collaborative filtering. To offer more product recommendations, Amazon looks at a user’s purchase history. And when a lot of people use the Amazon search engine to look for a particular product at a particular moment, that product starts to gain popularity and start appearing in commercials, recommendation systems, Facebook and Instagram ads, as well as on other search engines like Google, Bing, etc.

To enhance its goods and services and to obtain a competitive edge in the market, Amazon uses data science in a variety of ways. Here are a few examples:

1. Fraud Detection: On its platform, Amazon employs machine learning to spot and stop fraud. Amazon can spot suspicious conduct and take action to protect both customers and merchants by examining patterns of behavior and transaction data.

2. Supply Chain Optimization: Amazon employs machine intelligence to streamline its shipping and warehouse operations. Amazon can increase efficiency, save costs, and shorten delivery times by analyzing data on customer demand, inventory levels, and shipping routes.

3. Chatbot Development: Amazon employs machine learning to create chatbots that can guide customers through the website and respond to their questions. In addition to enhancing the overall client experience, this can lessen the workload of customer support employees.

4. Personalized Product Recommendations: To make customized product recommendations, Amazon employs machine learning algorithms to examine client behavior, browsing history, and purchase history. As a result, shoppers are assisted in discovering new things they might like, and Amazon sees a boost in sales.

5. Supply Chain Optimization: Amazon employs machine intelligence to streamline its shipping and warehouse operations. Amazon can increase efficiency, save costs, and shorten delivery times by analyzing data on customer demand, inventory levels, and shipping routes.

6. Predictive Maintenance: To reduce downtime and maintain smooth operations, Amazon utilizes machine learning to forecast when machinery in its warehouses and other facilities need maintenance.

7. Image and Voice Recognition: Amazon employs machine learning to enhance the functionality of its Rekognition service for picture identification and its Alexa voice assistant for voice commands.

8. Warehousing: By forecasting user purchasing trends and by data mining , they determine which of the smaller products may be transported in a little paper bag and require less packaging, Amazon employs terabytes of data from the Amazon databases to help them reduce all the waste packaging. The Amazon SageMaker assists in gathering insight data from the numerous streams Amazon warehouses located in various areas, which essentially tells how much packing is appropriate for each good or service and how much packaging material should be utilized to avoid harming the environment.

#2 Application – Instagram

Do you know, over 2 billion people use Instagram each month. The amount of data produced by all of this user activity can be handled only by data science.

Consumers have expectations about the kind of material that will be shown to them in each section of the Instagram app. People anticipate seeing stuff from their friends and family in their Stories, but the Explore page is for finding interesting posts from users they don’t already follow.

Some user behaviors are used by the Instagram machine learning algorithms as “signals,” which are insights. Signals include the material that was posted, the frequency and timing of content posting, user preferences for particular content kinds, etc. Artificial intelligence then compiles these signals. On Explore, Reels, Feed, and Stories, Instagram ranks posts and pages. The Instagram machine learning algorithm gathers the most recent images and videos shared by friends as the starting data set for Feeds and Stories. The posts are ranked using all of the previous signals, and the user sees the ones with the highest rankings first.

Users’ recently followed profiles and pages, locations visited, and posts with comments are all gathered for the Explore page. Users are shown the posts that are most likely to engage them by Instagram’s AI, which uses predictive analytics based on this data collection.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#3 Application – Alexa

Alexa may appear to be just a little cylinder, yet it has gained worldwide popularity and has multiple uses. The number of global smart speakers have reached 186 million, with shipments likely to surpass 200 million annually in 2023. With a market share of 28%, Amazon continues to dominate the smart speaker market.

Take the question “What’s the weather going to be like today?” for instance. The gadget records your voice. The Amazon Alexa Voice Services then receive the recording over the Internet and translate it into commands. The system then returns the appropriate output to your device. When you ask Alexa about the weather, an audio recording is automatically sent back, and alexa responds with the weather forecast without your knowledge.

Alexa’s power is data and machine learning, and it’s only growing more potent as both its popularity and the volume of data it collects rise. Every time Alexa misinterprets your request, the algorithm learns from the error and becomes more intelligent moving forward. The quick development of voice-activated user interface capabilities is due to machine learning.

The AI will be able to use its algorithms on a developer’s voice app in the near future to Alexa Conversations. Developers only need to grant users access to the APIs rather than planning out every possible conversation a user might have with Alexa.

source

#4 Application – Paypal

Most of us use a mobile application for online money transfer. Paypal is one of the top online payment apps. Its users have exceeded 200 million .

The data science team at PayPal examines past payment information to identify patterns that can point to a phishing effort. Many machine learning algorithms examine thousands of data points in real-time, such as purchasing patterns, recent activity on the website of the merchant or PayPal, information stored in cookies, purchasing patterns, etc.

Some machine learning algorithms calculate 300 variables for each occurrence to look for a possible fraudulent transaction. For instance, if the analysis reveals many IP addresses from various countries for a single account, it is likely evidence that the account has been compromised and is marked for evaluation by human specialists.

PayPal attracts customers with location-based marketing and incentives to combat multi-channel communication that occurs on tablets, smartphones, in-stores, and online. It can be challenging for marketers and advertisers to choose the appropriate channel for putting personalized ads and pertinent offers because customers now shop in a variety of ways, including on mobile devices, websites, and in-store.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The largest big data use case at PayPal is Fraud Detection. The nodes in a graph are set up by data scientists to correspond to the devices that customers use to log into merchant accounts. PayPal makes sure that customers can’t withdraw money from an account if they use a different IP address or mobile account. Three or four nodes attempt to withdraw and deposit money at the same time in the graph, which helps detect fraud rather than simply one node.

#5 Application – Netflix

It is a well-known fact that Netflix uses data science to suggest series and movies to its customers. There are a few less well-known ways that Netflix uses data science and machine learning besides making movie recommendations.

It’s not easy to personalize artwork with Netflix Data Science. To begin with, one image will be completely chosen for design customization. In contrast, numerous movies will be suggested at once. The layout recommendation must then establish a connection with a picture suggestion engine. It frequently sits on top of a suggestion for a movie. Lastly, specific style guidelines need to consider concepts for alternative movie ideas. Otherwise, style recommendations won’t be varied and interesting, which could make them boring.

It’s common

The average number of total frames in a season (10 episodes) is 9 million. In order to cater to its foreign audience, Netflix Data Science frequently adds new material. In this kind of circumstance, it is impossible to manually find the “Right” design and style for the “Right” person. For human editors, finding the best frames that can highlight the distinctive aspects of the show is all but impossible.

Netflix Data Science created a collection of techniques to resurface the best frames that properly reflect the true spirit of this show in order to do this type of operation at scale. Annotations on frames frequently capture the desired indicators used for image ranking. The footage is divided into multiple tiny pieces in order to obtain frame annotations. These portions are created concurrently using the “Archer” framework. Netflix is able to record the frame annotations in scale thanks to its multiprocessing. To get the frame properties, a machine vision principle controls each object.

For the goal of guaranteeing the optimal streaming experience, Data Science is extensively used. Detailed read

Final Thoughts

The above real-world examples demonstrate how data science is used in almost every aspect of daily life. The mentioned instances are just a small selection of the many circumstances in which data science is crucial. In the coming years, data science will continue to grow and become more pervasive in daily life and learning data science will be a necessity.

—

This content is brought to you by Pratyusha

Photos provided by the author.