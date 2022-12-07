How to Hide Display Picture in WhatsApp for Particular Person

—

Hey guys! This article is about how to hide DP in WhatsApp for a particular person. If you do not want some of your contacts to see your DP for WhatsApp , there is a way to hide it. If you want to know how you can do it then you are indeed at the right place.

There are many people who do not want some of their contacts to see how they are doing but they can’t do anything about it. Those may be your relatives, friends, or family members. That’s why you cannot block them out of courtesy but you also don’t want them to interfere in your life.

For this reason, we have a solution for you that will eliminate all your problems. All you need is to read the given article to learn how to hide DP in WhatsApp for a particular person. Moreover, you can also learn many more things related to this topic from here.

How to Hide DP in WhatsApp for Particular Person?

If you don’t know that can you actually hide WhatsApp DP for individuals then let me tell you sure, you can do this. But before going anywhere, you will need to understand why should you hide DP in WhatsApp from someone. Does that person bother you? Does he spread toxicity and negativity in your life? Does he keep uncomfortable you during the chat?

Let me clarify something for you hiding your WhatsApp DP does not mean that you are blocking that person. It means that the other person will not be able to see your WhatsApp DP but he can still text you or make calls whether voice calls or video calls.

After deciding what should you do you need to take an action. So if you only want him to not see your profile picture, then you should follow the given steps that will help you to understand how to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from individual contacts.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Open WhatsApp on your phone and click on the three dots given in the top right corner of the screen. There you will see different options. You will need to choose the last option which is Settings. After tapping on that you will see a new screen that shows different options. Tap on the Privacy option which is the second option in the list. Another screen will appear in front of you. Now, select the Profile Picture option which is also on the second number in the list. From there you will find different options related to who can see my profile picture. Now you need to change this setting from Everyone to My contacts except… When you click on that option you will see your entire contact list who uses WhatsApp. Choose all those contacts to whom you want to hide your DP for WhatsApp. You can select anyone in your contact list or you have the option to select the entire contact list. Note: To select the entire contact list, you will have the option on the previous screen. Now when you are done with selecting the contacts to whom you do not want to share your DP for WhatsApp, you will need to tap on the Arrow mark. It will save your settings and thus the selected contacts will not be able to see your WhatsApp profile picture.

In most cases, the given method is not considered by others. So we have some other ways also. Take a look at the following paragraph to understand other methods too.

Alternative Ways to Prevent Someone From seeing Your WhatsApp Profile Picture

Although the above-given method is a great way to prevent any individuals from your contacts to see your DP for WhatsApp. In this way, you can put any kind of DP on WhatsApp and thus no one can see your DP and judge you.

However, there are some other alternative ways that you can easily use to hide your profile picture from specific contacts. If you want to know other alternative ways also then carry on reading this article.

If you do not want to use the above-mentioned method to hide your WhatsApp DP from specific contacts then you can also do another thing. You can go to the settings and select the Profile picture option. From there you can select My contacts when you will be asked who can see your profile picture on WhatsApp.

Now delete that number from your contact list to whom you do not want to share your WhatsApp DP. So when that person is not on your contact list, he will not be able to see your DP.

Note: In order to continue your chat with that person, you will need to keep his chat safe. By doing this, you can easily talk whenever you want.

You can also block that specific person on WhatsApp. Blocking that person means you have restricted that person to see your WhatsApp DP as well as messaging you or calling you. In this way, you will never receive any kind of message or call from that person.

In most cases, there are your relatives with whom you do not want to share your DP. Especially if you are a girl and someone in your contact is trying to disturb you by commenting on your photo, this is the best way to prevent this situation.

Conclusion

So what do you think of this article which states the solution of how to hide DP in WhatsApp for a particular person? I must say that if you have reached here then you must have learned something by reading this article.

So if you genuinely liked this article and it has helped you to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from others then let me know in the comment section. However, if you still have any doubts related to this post, then you can still contact us and tell us your problem in the comment box. We will try to solve your problem as soon as possible.

—

This content is brought to you by Ayesha Majeed

iStockPhoto