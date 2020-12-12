How To Increase Your YouTube Views

—

Do you have a YouTube channel, or are you thinking of starting a new channel of your own? Do you feel like you could do with a few more Youtube views? Well, we are aware of how difficult it can get to earn that first spotlight. Over the last couple of years, the focus on creating video content has emerged as the top priority in every online marketing strategy. The apparent reason is the humongous number of people watching endless hours of video content daily on popular video platforms. YouTube is undoubtedly the best among the present video content provider in the world with billions of videos covering almost all categories.

This is the reason the quest for getting the most YouTube views has become the top priority for people running a YouTube channel. But like said above getting the first spotlight is not that easy. But worry not, we are at your rescue! In this article, we will share a few tactics on how to increase the YouTube views on your YouTube channel.

Start With Making Your Titles More Eye Catchy:

The first thing that attracts the attention of the audience to a video is its title. The more interesting and eye-catchy the title looks, the more presentable your video appears to its potential viewers, which brings them to give your video a shot. However, you must make sure that you do not resort to clickbait or too long titles, as it is bound to displease the viewers. Keep it simple and interesting and make sure you don’t over exaggerate the title!

Do Not Forget to Make the Thumbnails Attractive:

The thing that goes hand in hand with the title to attract the attention of the potential viewer to your video is its thumbnail. Thumbnail is the tiny clip that acts as the window of the content of your video. Based on it, the audience usually decides if your video is worth giving a shot or not. Customize the thumbnail to make it more attractive to the viewers, instead of going with the default screenshot that YouTube puts in your video. It’s a fact that even without having a good video title you can attract audiences with a creative thumbnail.

Try to Increase the SEO of Your Video:

Being the second most visited website in the world, the SEO or Search Engine Optimization of YouTube is designed to work in your favor. Your video can show up even on Google search engine if you put a bit more effort. Make sure that you use targeted keywords like “how-to” or anything more relatable with the video in your title and description, use as many specific tags as you can think of in your video, and specify which “category” of audience YouTube should cater your video to. Don’t just limit your video to be findable in YouTube suggestions only but optimize it for the World Wide Web with the help of Search Engine Optimization. It’s like creating Omnichannel for your own YouTube video to attract more views.

Get a Better Understanding of the Wants of Your Target Audience:

No matter which genre your video is related to, there are specific video types that the viewers tend to consume more than the other types, based on the content and delivery style. You can look at the videos of the same context or genre or on the videos of your competitors’ in the same industry and check the “engagement” statistics of their YouTube channel. Figure out which videos tend to get the most attention to get a better understanding of what topics and styles you should create your videos on. You have to understand customer psychology by looking at the statistics of YouTube videos garnering more views than others.

Get More Involved with the Similar Video Creators:

Based on the content or genre of your videos, you are bound to meet a lot of similar video creators on YouTube. But instead of thinking of them as your competitor or someone you have to steal viewers away from, try to get more involved with the community of your video genre. You can make collaborated videos with these creators and attract viewers from their channel, as well as promote your channel’s content in the process.

Remember to Get Involved with the Audience As Well:

Remember that it is, after all, up to the audiences that the success of your YouTube channel depends on. Make sure that you engage enough with them, even if it means just by putting a simple “like” or “comment” on their comments on your video or “pinning” their comment on your video. It creates a more personal bond of the audience with the content creator, and the viewers rest assured that you appreciate them. Using YouTube’s “Shorts” feature which is similar to Instagram’s “Story” and Facebook’s “Story” is also a very effective way of engaging with the audience and followers and keeping them updated about what they can expect in the coming days. Remember that the more you establish communication with the viewers the more are the chances of getting huge YouTube views on your video.

Make Sure That You Cross-Promote Your Videos:

While making new videos, you must drop links to your previous videos or try to ask your viewers to check out some other relevant video that you have already covered in your channel, based on some similar topic. It makes sure that your followers do check out the other videos as well, in case they have not already, and hence in the process, squeeze the most views even out of your older videos. Also, share your YouTube video link on other popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

YouTube is a website that has the scope of catering a vast audience to your videos no matter what your content or genre is if you make sure that you use the platform smartly. We hope that this video on how to generate more Youtube views has helped you out a great deal.

