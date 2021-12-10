How to Nail Landing Page Conversions to Stay On Top of Your Game

—

Landing pages include pages designed as responses to specific and generalized inquiries. According to a post at torquemag.io, your landing pages might consist of the main landing page for your website and more specific sites that promote particular products or services. Landing pages generally have compelling design elements that capture your audience’s attention. Statistics show that online audiences aren’t known for their patience. According to hamilton.edu, you have only a few seconds to attract enough attention to make the average searcher read further.

Design Elements Are Meant to Capture Attention

The ultimate goal of any landing page is to make conversions. These conversions don’t have to be sales. Many landing pages seek to persuade people to request further information, sign up for a newsletter or download some type of valuable content. Strategies to attract attention might include posting headlines in a large font about the following types of content:

Prizes or contests available to site visitors

Content related to a recent news event

Content that piggybacks on a public speaker’s or influencer’s recent pronouncements

Provocative questions

Statement of a fact that’s amusing, controversial, troubling, or over-the-top

Humorous stories or anecdotes

Consequences of a recent initiative that affect the site visitor

Explanation of how something might affect the visitor

Design Affects 94% Percent of First Impressions

Design ranks as a major element that affects 94% of a visitor’s first impressions. A compelling offer is necessary for conversions, but a pretty package makes visitors more susceptible to the offer. You should use high-resolution visuals in photos, graphics, and video presentations. Follow design best practices as closely as possible, and watch your conversion rates climb accordingly.

When coming to the heart of your proposal, remove any design elements that might distract visitors from clicking through to accept your offer. At this point, distractions funnel people away from the action you want them to take.

7 Tips to Increase Your Conversion Rates

According to a post at nilead.com, a major website builder, you can increase conversion rates by providing a better customer experience. Seven effective tips for increasing conversion rates include:

Use Email Marketing Email campaigns can reinforce the static content of your website with incentives derived from web analysis of site visitor behavior. Email follow-ups nurture potential customers with special offers, further information, and proof that the company values your business and increases click rates. Lose the Navigation Bar While navigation bars are essential elements for easy navigation, they don’t belong around your major conversion effort. If you want high conversion rates, you should remove landing page distractions. Consider Empowering a SuperHero SuperHero character to attract attention, amuse site visitors and increase click-through rates. An image of a SuperHero confirms the impression that your website is one of the good guys. It’s a simple but effective technique for building support. Create Compelling Calls-to-Action Your visuals and content increase the persuasive power of your offer, but it’s especially important to make your CTA stand out over the offers of any competitors. Pay special attention to your CTA button with appealing combinations. Match Website Colors to Any Third-party Ads You should match the colors of your website to those of in-house advertising and third-party ads. Jarring clashes of colors and designs never provide an advantage. Social-proof Your Offer You can be held accountable for not furnishing social proof. Hat means mentioning social pages, reviews, and customer testimonials as evidence in an increasingly social-conscious environment. Optimize Landing Pages for Mobile searches and Orders People spend most of their online time on mobile apps and phones instead of laptops and desktop computers. It’s important to optimize your website for mobile searches and traffic.

Landing Pages that Are Mobile-friendly, Persuasive and Well-Designed

Applying some common sense observations to your landing page design can generate surprisingly effective conversion rates. Find out more about landing page conversions at https://www.xsocialmedia.com.

