How to Set Parental Control Apps to Keep an Eye on Your Child’s Phone

—

We live in a fast-paced world where work and school keep us away from our kids for much longer. Buying your child a cellphone is thus an important step in helping you know the child’s whereabouts when you are not together.

However, cell phones come with many dangers, especially smartphones that can access the internet. If you bought your child an iPhone, then it is important to keep your child safe by using parental controls on your kid’s iPhone.

In this article, we will look at how to set KidsGuard Pro for IOS this parental controls on iPhone to help you keep an eye on your child’s phone.

Why Do You Need Set Parental Control on Your Kid’s iPhone?

Parental controls simply refer to restrictions you may set on your child’s phones to help keep the child safe.

For example, if you buy your 10-year-old an iPhone you have simply opened the whole world of the internet to the child.

The problem is that there is way too much content on the internet not suitable for a 10-year-old.

Furthermore, the internet is full of creeps including sexual predators, kidnappers, and out-of-control drug peddlers that prey on innocent children. Using parental control can help you manage all these.

How to Set Up Parental Control on a Child’s iPhone?

This should not be a hard thing to do provided you know how to set up parental controls on the iPhone.

Generally, there are several ways to set parental controls on the iPhone. The iPhone comes with internal features for setting parental controls.

However, the best method to set parental control is to use a third-party application such as KidsGuard Pro for iOS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

1. A Third-Party App for Setting Up Parental Control on Child’s iPhone

There are several third-party parental control applications on the market that you can use.

However, you need the best app if you want to feel comfortable after you set up parental controls on your kid’s iPhone. We recommend using KidsGuard Pro for iOS.

Steps of Setting up KidsGuard Pro for iOS on Kid’s Phone

Here are the steps you need to follow if you are wondering how to put parental controls on iPhone using KidsGuard Pro for iOS:

Step 1: Open a KidsGuard Pro Account

To use KidsGuard Pro for iOS, you need to sign up for a KidsGuard Pro account on its official website and next choose a plan based on your needs.

Step 2: Download and Install KidsGuard Pro for iOS Program

After creating an account, log into your account and download KidsGuard Pro for iOS on your computer by following the instructions. Then connect the target iPhone with your computer by using the same Wi-Fi or using the USB cable.

Step 3: Start Keeping an Eye on Your Kid’s iPhone

Now log into your KidsGuard Pro account and then you can check the dashboard and start keeping an eye on your child’s phone.

What You Can Do with KidsGuard Pro for iOS to Keep an Eye on Your Kid

KidsGuard pro for iOS is designed to do more than set parental controls on your kid’s iPhone. It is a comprehensive monitoring application. You can use this app to do the following:

2. Monitor Social Media Apps

KidsGuard Pro for iOS will enable you to remotely access your child’s social media accounts such as WhatsApp, Line, Viber, Kik, etc.

This is important as it will help you know the people the child is associating with, the messages they send to each other through chats, and what your child posts or shares on social media.

3. Read Text Messages

Texting is a favorite method of communication among youngsters all over the world. With KidsGuard Pro for iOS, you will be able to remotely access and read all your child’s messages even those already deleted from their iPhone.

4. Check Media Files

Using KidsGuard Pro for iOS, you can remotely access and check any type of multimedia files on your child’s iPhone, including videos, photos, and voice memos so that you can know what your kid is up to on the phone.

5. View Phone Files

You can also use KidsGuard Pro for iOS to check phone files such as calendars, reminders, and notes remotely on your child’s iPhone. This will give you an idea of what your child is planning.

6. Track Phone Calls

You can also use KidsGuard Pro for iOS to track the phone calls to the iPhone. You can tell the time the call was made, the duration of the call and who made the call, for whom the call was made to.

7. Track Location History

One of the most popular KidsGuard Pro for iOS features is location tracking. With this feature, you can know where your child is and where he or she has visited at all times.

8. Check Browsing History

Furthermore, you can check the browsing history of the iPhone to know if your kid has viewed any inappropriate content. If yes, you can take action instantly to protect your kids from the harm of this inappropriate content.

9. Set Up iPhone Build-In Parental Control

The other method you can use to set child control on your child’s iPhone is to use the inbuilt parental control. To do this simply take the following actions:

a) Set Up Screen Time on Kid’s iPhone

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To set up screen time on your child’s iPhone simply follow these steps:

1. On your child’s iPhone find and click the “Settings” icon. In the window that opens select “Screen Time”.

2. To enable this feature click “Turn on Screen Time” then click continue.

3. Select “This Is My Child’s iPhone” to be able to set up the parental control features. Now follow the on-screen directions to complete the process. The most important settings you have to complete here include setting the Downtime, the app limit, and privacy.

b) Block Web Content on Kid’s iPhone

In addition to setting up parental control through Screen Time, you can also limit the web content your child can access using their iPhone.

1. Open the “Settings” button on your Child’s iPhone and “Screen Time” then select “Content and Privacy Restrictions”. Remember if you have already set the Screen Time you will be asked to enter the passcode to open the Screen Time Window.

2. On the window that opens when you select “Content and Privacy Restrictions” click “Content Restrictions” and then select “Web Content”.

3. Now select “Limit Adult Website”. If you want to select individual websites your child can access click “Allow Websites Only” and then on the list provided click to add or remove websites as you deem fit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Conclusion

Parental control is very important when it comes to protecting your child from harmful influence through their iPhone. With this feature, you can limit the website your child can access, the time your child can use their phone, and even how they play games on the iPhone.

While the iPhone comes with inbuilt parental control features, its application is limited and does not monitor what else your child does with the phone.

The best alternative is the KidsGuard Pro for iOS. This application offers more options when it comes to parental control. Besides, it can be used to monitor your child at all times.

—

This content is brought to you by Ivy Cheung.

Shutterstock