Kwiga Review: The Right Webinar Platform for Your Business Needs

When it comes to organizing such an online event as a webinar, there are usually a lot of factors to consider. In addition to organizational issues and promotion, you must decide what tools to use. Fortunately, many specialized platforms simplify webinar content delivery today, so we review the Kwiga webinar tool. Without further undo, let’s get started.

What Is The Difference Among Webinar Software and Webinar Service

So, what is the difference between a webinar platform and webinar software? First, it is vital to understand that the webinar software and platform aren’t the same. Regarding the platform, this comprehensive online tool allows users to manage and promote webinars. As you understand, such platforms usually offer a complete solution, from registration forms to analytics.

When discussing webinar software, these are often separate tools that help organize webinars. The use of such tools usually requires the use of a webinar platform. Thus, the platform is the place that allows you to organize your webinar, and the webinar software will enable you to promote your event and make your webinar attractive to the audience.

Kwiga Software for Webinar Hosting – Features Overview

So, if you have long been looking for a powerful yet easy-to-use webinar platform, let’s consider Kwiga and overview its features. The developers of this platform offer convenient functionality both for those who want to hold an online meeting for a small circle of participants and for those who plan to speak in front of a vast audience. What is unique about this platform, and should you use it to host a webinar? Let’s check it out.

In order to start using the platform, there is no need for additional training. Also, the company has a friendly and responsive support service, so in case of any difficulties, you can contact them for help at any time. Diverse functionality for holding a webinar . Unlike many tools and platforms, Kwiga has no time limits for a webinar. Therefore, you do not need to worry about the time frame when delivering your webinar content.

. Unlike many tools and platforms, Kwiga has no time limits for a webinar. Therefore, you do not need to worry about the time frame when delivering your webinar content. Availability of all webinar service tools. The launchers will be able to get a team of moderators, the ability to pin messages, banners, live keys, and show presentations, and participants can raise their hands. Last but not least, users can use absolutely any device to see the webinar. At the same time, the quality of the video will be adapted to the device, allowing each participant to receive a high-quality video.

The launchers will be able to get a team of moderators, the ability to pin messages, banners, live keys, and show presentations, and participants can raise their hands. Last but not least, users can use absolutely any device to see the webinar. At the same time, the quality of the video will be adapted to the device, allowing each participant to receive a high-quality video. Low cost. The cost of one webinar participant is only $0.03. Thus, even if you plan to hold a webinar for 500+ participants, it will not be financially expensive. Therefore, this platform is suitable even for those with a limited webinar hosting budget.

The cost of one webinar participant is only $0.03. Thus, even if you plan to hold a webinar for 500+ participants, it will not be financially expensive. Therefore, this platform is suitable even for those with a limited webinar hosting budget. Ability to test before use . Upon first use, users will receive a $6 bonus which will allow them to organize a beta webinar to see how everything works, so thanks to this opportunity, you can get acquainted with all the features.

. Upon first use, users will receive a $6 bonus which will allow them to organize a beta webinar to see how everything works, so thanks to this opportunity, you can get acquainted with all the features. Reports and analytics . If you plan to look at the results of your webinar, then you will get all the necessary analytical data in order to evaluate its effectiveness.

. If you plan to look at the results of your webinar, then you will get all the necessary analytical data in order to evaluate its effectiveness. Possibility to save the record. The platform allows users to save both recording and chat data. So, you will be able to get your webinar materials and save them for later.

What Are The Most Popular Types of Webinars?

Running a webinar is a great idea to promote your business, raise brand recognition, sell your product or services, and attract a new audience. So, the types of webinars can be different, and the choice of the tool largely depends on the goal you pursue.

While the Kwiga webinar platform suits any of them, let’s discover the main types of webinars so that you can get additional ideas for your business. Let us classify them depending on the goal.

Goal: to sell

This type of webinar aims to increase product or service sales. The fundamental goal of such a webinar is to reveal all the benefits of the offer, demonstrate all the features and push your potential customers to buy your product or service.

Goal: to promote

This is an introductory online event where participants get acquainted with the speaker and the methods of work. Often such webinars are free, and they are held before paid ones. This is a great and effective way to tell participants what you will discuss in future meetings, what the participants will get, and what valuable information they can gain. Often such webinars use to introduce the brand or company.

Goal: to develop a brand image

Such webinars form a particular image of the company, product, or speaker for the audience. The key goal of such an event is to raise awareness among the prospective audience so that in the future, they are more likely to attend either paid webinars or those of promotional nature.

Goal: to upskill

The purpose of such webinars is to develop some practical skills. Usually, an expert in the industry is the event’s main speaker. They share the latest knowledge and help develop practical skills. This is the most popular type of webinar for selling digital products.

Conclusion

No matter what type of webinar you plan to run, Kwiga offers all the necessary features at a reasonable cost. This platform will be equally effective for both newly created and mature businesses regardless of the industry, so consider giving it a try using the bonus they provide.

FAQ

How can I host a webinar?

If you solve the issue of webinar hosting, all you need to do is use the Kwiga platform. Furthermore, you can test the platform for free since they give you a $6 bonus, allowing you to run a test webinar, check out all the features and see how the video will look on different devices.

Do I need a webinar platform?

The choice of tools for webinar hosting is a big part of success. For example, when choosing the Kwiga platform, you will get rid of the headache and be sure that all webinar participants will receive high-quality broadcasts. In addition, when using this platform, you can be sure that all participants in your webinar will receive high-quality video, as it will be customized to each participant’s screen.

Is the webinar platform secure?

When using this platform, you do not need to worry about the issue of security. You will be able to customize the access modes of the participants and manage all the important parameters of the webinar.

Can you record a webinar?

The platform offers a wide range of additional tools, among which there is the ability to record a webinar and powerful data analytics capabilities. It is also possible to record the chat history too. In addition, the platform offers a built-in CRM system, functionality for reporting and analytics, as well as integration and post-sales.

Brought to you by Anastaia Guk.

Photo: iStock